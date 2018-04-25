Asia’s Biggest Refiner To Continue Cutting Saudi Crude Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.88 +0.18 +0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.10 +0.03 +0.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.802 -0.011 -0.39%
Mars US 21 hours 67.45 -0.99 -1.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +0.83 +1.12%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.02 -0.31 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.802 -0.011 -0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.88 +1.00 +1.43%
Murban 2 days 74.13 +1.10 +1.51%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.32 +0.91 +1.33%
Basra Light 2 days 70.75 -1.21 -1.68%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.54 +0.92 +1.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +0.83 +1.12%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +0.83 +1.12%
Girassol 2 days 73.63 +0.83 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.02 -0.04 -0.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.20 -0.94 -1.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.60 -0.94 -1.35%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.80 -0.94 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.70 -0.94 -1.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.70 -0.94 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.20 -0.94 -1.47%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.70 -0.94 -1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 -1.00 -1.53%
Giddings 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.99 +0.51 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.65 -0.94 -1.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.60 -0.94 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.60 -0.94 -1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.15 -0.94 -1.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours What happened to stocks yesterday?
  • 9 mins What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 4 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 5 hours Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 2 hours China's Yuan Oil Contracts: No Liquidity, but It Will be Built
  • 24 hours Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 27 mins China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 12 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 20 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 10 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 2 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 1 day US eases sanctions on Rusal
  • 3 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 20 hours Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 18 hours Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future

Breaking News:

UK Needs A Fracked Well A Day To Reduce Gas Imports

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Permian Basin oil production is…

OPEC’s Biggest Problem

OPEC’s Biggest Problem

As oil markets tighten on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Asia’s Biggest Refiner To Continue Cutting Saudi Crude Oil Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 25, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT China

Having slashed Saudi crude imports for May by 40 percent, China’s Sinopec—the largest oil refiner in Asia—will continue to cut imports of the flagship Saudi crude grade in June and July, as the prices for other Middle Eastern grades are more favorable, two executives at Sinopec’s trading arm Unipec told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Unipec executives said that Sinopec had requested 40 percent lower Saudi oil import loadings for the month of May and that the request had been approved. Sinopec asked for lower Saudi oil imports after Saudi Aramco unexpectedly raised the official selling price (OSP) of its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asian customers for May loadings.

Now it looks like Sinopec has decided to continue to cut Arab Light imports, although the executives didn’t elaborate on how much the reduction in June and July would be.

“Arab Light’s economics are not as good as oil from other Middle East producers. So our refineries have reduced their consumption and we will continue to cut,” one of the Unipec executives told Reuters, adding “There’s no reason to use the oil if the [Saudi] OSPs are high and economics do not improve.”

Related: Hedge Funds Are Certain Oil Prices Will Head Higher

According to two traders who spoke to Reuters, Saudi Aramco is likely to raise its OSP for June loadings by at least US$0.50 a barrel to reflect higher April prices of Dubai crude—the benchmark against which the Saudis price their oil for delivery in Asia.

Sinopec’s 40-percent cut in Saudi imports for May “seems unprecedented”, analysts said, because it is way off the typical so-called ‘operational tolerance’ of plus/minus 10 percent off volumes under the long-term supply deals that the Saudis have with Chinese refiners.

Chinese crude oil imports in March jumped to their second-highest on record, at 9.2 million bpd, supported by robust refining margins and ample Chinese government quotas. Last month, Russia held onto its no.1 spot as China’s single biggest crude supplier for the thirteenth month running, after it ousted Saudi Arabia from the top spot last year. Chinese imports of Russian oil jumped 23.6 percent annually to 1.36 million bpd in March. Saudi Arabia came in second, selling 1.09 million bpd, up 1.2 percent on the year, but down from 1.2 million bpd in February.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Government Pressure Could Cancel CEFC-Rosneft Deal

Next Post

UK Needs A Fracked Well A Day To Reduce Gas Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com