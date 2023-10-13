Asian LNG Buyers Wait For War Premium In Natural Gas Markets To Fade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.86 +2.95 +3.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.94 +2.94 +3.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.30 +3.22 +3.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.280 -0.064 -1.91%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.230 +0.065 +2.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 81.21 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.230 +0.065 +2.98%

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.74 -0.90 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 89.01 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.20 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 682 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 89.75 +1.33 +1.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.14 +0.96 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 135 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 60.66 -1.48 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 85.06 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.31 -0.58 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.86 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.21 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 84.51 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.66 -0.63 -0.83%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.72 -2.48 -3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.07 -2.48 -3.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 -2.50 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.42 -0.41 -0.45%

Asian LNG Buyers Wait For War Premium In Natural Gas Markets To Fade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 13, 2023, 6:00 AM CDT

Amid comfortable levels of inventories for this time of the year, Asian LNG buyers have been sitting on the sidelines of the spot market this week, hoping for the surge in natural gas prices after the Hamas attack on Israel to fade.

Natural gas prices in Asia and Europe jumped this week, following a suspected sabotage on an offshore gas pipeline in Europe and the threat to supply from the Eastern Mediterranean in case of further flare-ups in the Hamas-Israel war.  

Buyers in Asia are not rushing this week to buy spot LNG supply for the winter at prices that have now surged to the highest in eight months, traders have told Bloomberg.

Last week, spot LNG prices in Asia for November delivery slumped by 10% week-on-week to $13.5 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) amid soft demand and warm weather, industry sources told Reuters

This week, the spot LNG cargoes were offered in the high teens per MMBtu, according to traders who spoke to Bloomberg.

With inventories at comfortable levels, buyers in Asia wait for a possible de-escalation in the Middle East. 

Security of gas deliveries to Europe also came into focus this week, with a suspected sabotage on the Finland-Estonia Balticconnector offshore gas pipeline.

“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the data cable is caused by external activity. What specifically caused the damage is not yet known,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said in a statement on Tuesday. 

In addition, the global gas markets face concerns about supply from the eastern Mediterranean which could be in jeopardy after the Hamas attack on Israel and the possibility of further escalating tensions in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean.   

The front-month futures at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, have soared by 30% since Monday and were up by 3% on the day as of 7:12 a.m. GMT on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

