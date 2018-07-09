Market Intelligence
  • 11 minutes Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 20 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 3 hours New Travel Ban-this time for US citizens
  • 3 hours Nissan's emissions test data falsified
  • 14 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 9 hours PM Theresa May In Big Trouble: Face of Brexit Boris Johnson Resigns as Threat to May Grows
  • 1 hour Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 3 hours Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 8 hours Tesla's “kid-size submarine” Could Help With The Cave Rescue Operation Underway In Thailand
  • 20 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 9 hours Germany vs. NATO: Mid-term German Military Budget Not Enough, Says Defense Ministry
  • 11 hours EU Investigates Qatar Gas Contracts
  • 11 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 13 hours Natural gas is the future of clean energy.
  • 3 hours Ahead Of Summit: NATO Allies Defend Their Military Spending In the Face of President Trump's Criticism

Breaking News:

U.S. Refining Capacity Stays Flat Despite Oil Production Boom

Trump Is Fracturing OPEC

Trump Is Fracturing OPEC

The aggressive anti-Iran campaign from…

Global Energy Advisory July 6th 2018

Global Energy Advisory July 6th 2018

An increasing amount of U.S.…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Share

Asian Buyers Look To Replace Iranian Oil Amid U.S. Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 09, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Oil terminal

Asian oil customers are looking to secure more oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, to replace oil from Iran after the U.S. announced the new sanctions on Tehran, Nizar al-Adsani, CEO at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), told Reuters on Monday.

“There is demand now ... as sanctions are implemented on Iran ... Some of the companies are trying to find other options other than Iran, be it the kingdom (Saudi Arabia), Emirates, Iraq or Kuwait,” al-Adsani told Reuters on the sidelines of a China-Arab summit in Beijing.

According to the manager, KPC, the national oil company of Kuwait, has recently boosted its production by 85,000 bpd, in line with last month’s OPEC agreement to increase production, worded as ‘easing compliance rates.’ Any additional increase would depend on OPEC, the head of the Kuwaiti oil company told Reuters.

After the U.S. signaled two weeks ago that it would take a harder line against Iranian oil exports and would push for ‘zero’ oil exports from Iran, Asian buyers have stepped up efforts to diversify their Middle Eastern crude oil imports and look for alternatives to crude oil from Tehran.

Japanese refiners are considering stopping oil imports from Iran, and Japanese shipping companies have decided in principle not to accept Iranian oil cargoes from August onwards, in order to clear any payments before the U.S. sanctions on Iran kick in in early November. Asian buyers, however, do not seem overly concerned about a supply shortage, because Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil producers can provide similar-quality grades, according to Platts.

Indian refiners are also preparing for any scenario in case they won’t be able to import any Iranian crude oil, and some of the largest Indian buyers of Iranian oil have a wide basket of alternative grades.

South Korea, for its part, is said to have suspended all buying of Iranian crude and superlight crude, more commonly known as condensate, after the U.S. stepped up pressure on Iranian customers to stop importing its oil. South Korea has since denied the reports.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

