As Many As 4 Million Ukrainians Could Flee To EU Countries

|WTI Crude •2 hours
|91.59
|-1.22
|-1.31%
|Brent Crude •2 hours
|97.93
|-1.15
|-1.16%
|Natural Gas •2 hours
|4.470
|-0.171
|-3.68%
|Heating Oil •2 hours
|2.850
|-0.047
|-1.64%
|Gasoline •2 hours
|2.727
|-0.044
|-1.58%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|95.27
|+0.63
|+0.67%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|95.27
|+0.63
|+0.67%
|Bonny Light • 21 hours
|96.15
|-5.73
|-5.62%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|101.22
|+5.12
|+5.33%
|Mars US • 2 hours
|89.59
|-2.02
|-2.21%
|Gasoline • 2 hours
|2.727
|-0.044
|-1.58%
|Marine •21 hours
|95.49
|-2.78
|-2.83%
|Murban •21 hours
|97.92
|-2.73
|-2.71%
|Iran Heavy •21 hours
|89.98
|-6.10
|-6.35%
|Basra Light •88 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •21 hours
|98.34
|-6.74
|-6.41%
|Bonny Light •21 hours
|96.15
|-5.73
|-5.62%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 21 hours
|96.15
|-5.73
|-5.62%
|Girassol • 21 hours
|97.11
|-5.71
|-5.55%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|101.22
|+5.12
|+5.33%
|Canadian Crude Index •12 days
|79.69
|+1.80
|+2.31%
|Western Canadian Select •20 hours
|78.71
|+0.71
|+0.91%
|Canadian Condensate •20 hours
|94.96
|+0.71
|+0.75%
|Premium Synthetic •20 hours
|93.21
|+0.71
|+0.77%
|Sweet Crude •20 hours
|91.11
|+0.71
|+0.79%
|Peace Sour •20 hours
|88.26
|+0.71
|+0.81%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 20 hours
|88.26
|+0.71
|+0.81%
|Light Sour Blend • 20 hours
|90.36
|+0.71
|+0.79%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 20 hours
|93.91
|+0.71
|+0.76%
|Central Alberta • 20 hours
|88.56
|+0.71
|+0.81%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|95.27
|+0.63
|+0.67%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •21 hours
|88.25
|-1.00
|-1.12%
|Giddings •21 hours
|82.00
|-1.00
|-1.20%
|ANS West Coast •8 days
|93.06
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|West Texas Sour •21 hours
|85.98
|-1.22
|-1.40%
|Eagle Ford •21 hours
|89.93
|-1.22
|-1.34%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 21 hours
|89.93
|-1.22
|-1.34%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 21 hours
|88.25
|-1.00
|-1.12%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|83.00
|+0.75
|+0.91%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|99.70
|+2.71
|+2.79%
92 Hostages Held Captive By Russia At Chernobyl
The escalating tension between Ukraine…
As the Ukraine crisis continues…
RFE/RL staff
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…
The United Nations is preparing for up to 4 million refugees from Ukraine if Russia's war against the country continues to escalate.
At least 100,000 people have been uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes following the Russian invasion, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania, and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a briefing in Geneva on February 25. The UN agency said it stands ready to provide assistance to Ukrainians seeking to escape.
UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said that it had received reports of at least 127 civilian casualties in Ukraine "caused by shelling and air strikes," including 25 dead and 102 injured. She said the true numbers were assumed to be much higher.
"We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where," Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told the briefing.
Separately, Moldova and Romania said that, since the start of the invasion, they have received almost 16,000 and 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, respectively.
By RFE/RL
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…
Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com