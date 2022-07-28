Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Breaking News:

Gas Levy Could Triple Household Heating Bills In Germany

Manchin Backs Climate Bill In Stunning U-Turn

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Related News

Argument Over Gas Turbine Continues To Disrupt Russian Gas Flows

By Irina Slav - Jul 28, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The notorious gas turbine that is traveling from Canada to Russia and should lead to increased gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has still not reached its destination.

This is the latest update from the Russian gas giant, which blamed Germany's Siemens Energy, the company that sent the turbine to Canada for regular maintenance, for the delay.

Reuters cited a senior Gazprom executive as saying on Russian TV that, "We had counted on receiving one repaired engine from Siemens (Energy) as far back as May, but as of today we haven't got this engine."

The German company, for its part, has said that in order for the final leg of the delivery journey to take place, Gazprom needed to provide it with customs documents.

"The transportation of the turbine could start immediately. The German authorities provided Siemens Energy with all the necessary documents for the export of the turbine to Russia at the beginning of last week," Siemens Energy said earlier this week.

"Gazprom is aware of this. What is missing, however, are the customs documents for import to Russia. Gazprom, as the customer, is required to provide those," the German company also said.

Gazprom, on the other hand, says it needs more documents from Siemens Energy. In a tweet, the company said this week that Canadian documents issued for the transfer of the piece of equipment did not eliminate "the previously identified risks and gave rise to additional questions."

It went on to say that "the issues regarding the sanctions imposed by the EU and the UK remain unsolved for Gazprom although the resolution of such issues is important for delivering the engine to Russia and performing urgent major repair of other turbine engines for the Portovaya CS."

"The maintenance of our turbines is and remains a routine procedure. During the last 10 years of maintenance there have been no significant complications," Siemens Energy said in its turn, adding that it had already struck an agreement with the Canadian government for future Gazprom turbine repairs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

