Argentina’s Shale Boom On Hold As Oil Prices Collapse

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 22.76 -2.33 -9.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 hours 31.48 -1.36 -4.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 1.733 -0.050 -2.80%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 20.51 +0.62 +3.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.00 -0.80 -3.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 23 hours 1.733 -0.050 -2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 23.79 +0.03 +0.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.09 -0.26 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 11.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 9.690 +1.460 +17.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 25.94 +1.46 +5.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 25.49 +1.46 +6.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 20.84 +1.46 +7.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 19.34 +1.46 +8.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 24.09 +1.46 +6.45%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 15.59 +1.46 +10.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 16.71 -2.33 -12.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement
  • 6 minutes US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 10 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 13 mintues Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 24 mins "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 12 hours A small trial finds that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus
  • 6 hours Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 54 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 17 mins Chinese Communist Party
  • 1 hour China to face backlash. Japanese government to fund moving Japanese mfg companies out of China. Is this the beginning ?
  • 7 hours Did you all forget the "drill baby drill" republican motto and trump calling for ramping up oil production a cpl years ago ?
  • 7 hours Bernie Sanders introduces bill to ban fracking
  • 18 hours Corona Price Tag
  • 50 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 hours Saudis ship 13 mm bbls oil to U.S. to hurt U.S. shale. On its way. . . . . . . AND TRUMP DOES NOTHING. .
  • 22 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed if they have to shut down production as a result of glut.

Breaking News:

Tesla Sets Sales Record In China Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Renewables Boomed In 2019, But This Year May Be Different

Renewables Boomed In 2019, But This Year May Be Different

Renewable energy projects constituted three-quarters…

Oil Prices Tank Despite 10 Million Barrel Per Day Production Cut

Oil Prices Tank Despite 10 Million Barrel Per Day Production Cut

OPEC++ may have reached today…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Argentina’s Shale Boom On Hold As Oil Prices Collapse

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 10, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT Vaca Muerta

Argentina’s state-held energy firm YPF slashed by 50 percent the oil production from its key development area in the vast Vaca Muerta shale play this week due to tumbling fuel demand in Argentina’s lockdown, local news outlet Rio Negro reports.

Fuel demand in Argentina, under lockdown since March 20, is tumbling, and YPF is running out of storage for its crude oil, so the state energy firm closed 50 percent of its producing wells in the Loma Campana development.  

Other companies, such as Vista Oil & Gas, have also reduced their production due to the crashing fuel demand in the country, Rio Negro reported.  

At the end of last month, YPF warned that the mandatory nationwide quarantine had already slashed fuel demand in Argentina and said there were “difficult” times ahead for the company. YPF’s executive president Daniel Gonzalez said in an internal company video seen by Reuters that Argentina’s demand for gasoline had already plunged by 70 percent five days after the mandatory lockdown, adding that diesel demand had slumped by nearly 50 percent, and jet fuel demand had crashed by 90 percent.

“This will leave us with the need to export crude oil at low prices, with which our income will clearly be negatively affected,” Gonzalez said in the video.

The crashing demand first led to refineries filling up their tanks. After stockpiles filled up storage in Argentina, it became clear that some production had to be reduced, according to the Rio Negro outlet.

So YPF moved to slash by 50 percent its oil production in Loma Campana in Argentina’s key shale play, Vaca Muerta, where the Argentine state oil firm is partnering with U.S. supermajor Chevron. YPF produces more than 40,000 bpd at Loma Campana, and it is said to have agreed with Chevron to reduce oil production, Rio Negro reported.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Saudi Arabia: Affordable Energy Is Crucial For Economic Recovery 

Next Post

Trump Confirms U.S. Will Help Mexico Out With Production Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 WTI Slides On Huge Crude Inventory Build

WTI Slides On Huge Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com