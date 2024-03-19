Argentina’s Economic Shock Therapy Leads Enel to Delay Sale of Power Distributor

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.59 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.75 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.76 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.732 +0.029 +1.70%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.738 -0.020 -0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 136 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.738 -0.020 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 840 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 293 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 hour 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 hour 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.27 -0.22 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.37 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 20 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Argentina’s Economic Shock Therapy Leads Enel to Delay Sale of Power Distributor

EU Expansion Talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Hold Ahead of Elections

EU Expansion Talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Hold Ahead of Elections

EU enlargement talks with Ukraine,…

Norway’s Ambitious Plan to Store Carbon Dioxide in the North Sea

Norway’s Ambitious Plan to Store Carbon Dioxide in the North Sea

Norway aims to capture and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Argentina’s Economic Shock Therapy Leads Enel to Delay Sale of Power Distributor

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 19, 2024, 2:19 AM CDT

Enel has decided to hold off the sale of a power distribution company it operates in Argentina, as it expects the country’s new president to deregulate the electricity market, making the company, Edesur, more valuable.

Libertarian Javier Milei has bet on a shock therapy in his attempt to turn Argentina’s economy around and that therapy includes deregulating the electricity market and removing subsidies and price controls that kept electricity affordable for Argentinians but produced losses for Edesur.

Bloomberg cited several officials from the Italian utility major as applauding President Milei’s decision, which has yet to be passed by Argentina’s parliament. Milei issued a decree for deregulating the electricity market in December and although the senate has voted to overturn it, the decree stands until the lower chamber of parliament votes on it. Bloomberg reports a date for that vote has not been set yet.

President Milei's strategy involves some quite radical measures such as devaluing the local currency and removing all energy industry subsidies. Earlier this year, the strongly pro-market president angered several oil-producing provinces when he threatened to withhold billions of dollars in federal tax revenues as compensation for unpaid debt. In response to the threat, the provinces’ leaders threatened to suspend the supply of oil.

President Milei also had an idea to privatize 41 state-owned companies, including YPF, the country’s nuclear energy company, and the state energy infrastructure entity, Energia Argentina.

YPF was nationalized in 2012 after Spanish Repsol was accused by the government of Argentina of neglect. Accounting for around 760,000 barrels of oil per day, YPF was to lead the charge in terms of shale development in Argentina, which is home to what is believed to be the world’s second-largest shale oil and gas formation, the Vaca Muerta.

However, its growth in this respect has been consistently diminished by soaring inflation and government price controls. The privatization proposal was struck down by parliament.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe Gas Prices To Fall Throughout 2024 Amid High Storage Levels

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

 Alt text

How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com