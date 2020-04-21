Are Negative Oil Prices About To Become The New Normal?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 13.33 +1.76 +15.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.32 -0.01 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 1.834 +0.013 +0.71%
Graph down Mars US 24 mins 7.970 -8.660 -52.07%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 24.10 -0.45 -1.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days -2.370 -16.720 -116.52%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 1.834 +0.013 +0.71%
Graph down Marine 21 hours 18.12 -4.02 -18.16%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 18.10 -3.47 -16.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 11.51 -5.17 -31.00%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 20.59 -4.89 -19.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 11.28 -5.67 -33.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 15.02 -5.96 -28.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 7.540 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 5.030 +2.140 +74.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 21.28 +2.14 +11.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 20.83 +2.14 +11.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 16.18 +2.14 +15.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 14.68 +2.14 +17.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 19.43 +2.14 +12.38%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 10.93 +2.14 +24.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 0.250 +47.500 +-100.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 3.960 +47.640 +-109.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -47.50 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.90 -2.60 -12.09%
All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 24 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 3 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 27 mins Trump asks Secretary of Energy and Secretary of Treasury to put together a relief program for oil industry.
  • 7 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 4 hours Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 38 mins Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 4 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 2 hours Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 5 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 8 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 49 mins Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 2 hours Aramco seeks $10 billion to finance SABIC acquisition
  • 6 hours Shales Death Blow?
  • 7 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.

Breaking News:

Are Negative Oil Prices About To Become The New Normal?

Coronavirus Causes Mass Layoffs In Renewables Sector

Coronavirus Causes Mass Layoffs In Renewables Sector

The renewable energy sector has…

OPEC’s No.3 Scrambles For Lifeline As Oil Income Tanks

OPEC’s No.3 Scrambles For Lifeline As Oil Income Tanks

Kuwait, OPEC’s No.3 producer, is…

Are Negative Oil Prices About To Become The New Normal?

By ZeroHedge - Apr 21, 2020, 6:42 PM CDT

It was only six years ago that financial professionals thought they had stumbled into the twilight zone when central banks first ushered in negative interest rates. Little did they know that in the not too distant future, the central banks' takeover of capital markets and the failure to price aggregate supply or demand would mean negative crude oil prices.

Alas, in this bizarro world where a new 100-sigma event seems to take place every day, just one day later we now have options with negative strikes, just in case someone wishes to eviscerate the USO again next month, and the month after, and make a killing - metaphorically we hope - in the process.

In an advisory notice published late on Tuesday, the CME Group said that, effective April 22, the clearing house will switch its options pricing and valuation model for certain crude and energy products (i.e., oil) to Bachelier "to accommodate negative prices in the underlying futures and allow for listing of options contracts with negative strikes for the set of products specifies below."

The switch will be effective for the margin cycle run at the end of trading on April 22 and will remain in place until further notice.

In other words, so great was the demand from CME clients to issue negative strike options after Monday's fiasco, that it will now be a regular staple of the commodity market for the duration of the coronavirus-induced demand collapse, where every month at contract maturity we should now expect the price of oil to be "pinned" deep in negative territory.

 


