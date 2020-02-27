Aramco Begins Preparing For International Listing

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.24 -0.85 -1.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 51.73 -1.08 -2.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.742 -0.010 -0.57%
Graph down Mars US 49 mins 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.01 -1.87 -3.35%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 49.35 -0.85 -1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.46 -1.48 -3.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.742 -0.010 -0.57%
Graph down Marine 17 hours 50.52 -1.73 -3.31%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 52.59 -1.42 -2.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 43.87 -2.63 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 53.56 -0.89 -1.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 52.39 -2.69 -4.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 51.62 -2.85 -5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.01 -1.87 -3.35%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.33 -1.17 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.58 -1.17 -2.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 49.13 -1.17 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 44.48 -1.17 -2.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 38.73 -1.17 -2.93%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.73 -1.17 -2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.98 -1.17 -2.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.73 -1.17 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.23 -1.17 -2.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 43.50 -1.75 -3.87%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 53.59 -1.10 -2.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 41.04 -1.64 -3.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.99 -1.64 -3.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.99 -1.64 -3.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 43.50 -1.75 -3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.00 -1.25 -3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 56.46 -1.17 -2.03%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Aramco Begins Preparing For International Listing

By Irina Slav - Feb 27, 2020, 9:30 AM CST Aramco office

Aramco has reportedly started the preparation process for the international leg of its listing, which most expected to be years away. According to unnamed sources that spoke to Bloomberg, the timeline has been shortened.

However, the sources added the international listing is unlikely to take place this year because of the price outlook for oil and the unfavorable market conditions overall.

The Aramco listing became something of a legend with the odds of it happening ever shifting constantly as oil prices moved up and down and demand and supply outlooks got revised time and again.

The international leg of the listing, always part of original plans, was a challenge, too, because the venues considered for this leg were very few and each had problems attached to it: litigation dangers in New York after the 9/11 legislation allowing the U.S. to sue Saudi nationals for their role in the attacks, legislative and industry opposition in London, and the “not New York or London” factor in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Finally, Aramco listed at home last December, after the Saudi government spent $2.3 billion on preparing the deal, which lived up to expectations of being the largest IPO in history, valuing the Saudi energy giant at $1.7 trillion, just $300 billion shy of the $2-trillion valuation Crown Prince Mohammed was after.

However, the domestic listing of the company attracted overwhelmingly local investors, both institutional and retail, and, according to reports at the time, some of these were effectively bullied into buying Aramco shares. This made analysts even more doubtful about Aramco’s chances in an international venue, but the plans are still there. If the Bloomberg sources are to be believed, the process has been set in motion, which means we will be hearing more about the Aramco IPO in the coming months.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

BP Quits Oil Lobby Groups Over Climate Policy Differences

Next Post

Africa, Latin American Countries Have Massive Oil-Backed Debt To China

  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 27 2020 said:
    DON’T BANK ON IT. It will never see the light of day. It is dead and buried.

    The domestic IPO of Saudi Aramco went ahead with wealthy Saudis reportedly being coerced to buy Aramco shares. No one can coerce foreign investors.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

