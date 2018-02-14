Appeal Court Says Shell Can’t Be Tried In UK For Nigerian Oil Spills

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.73 +1.54 +2.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.40 +1.68 +2.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.015 +0.58%
Mars US 23 hours 57.09 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 16 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Mexican Basket 3 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.015 +0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.63 -0.50 -0.83%
Murban 2 days 63.13 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.65 -0.86 -1.47%
Basra Light 2 days 57.90 -0.14 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.45 -0.92 -1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Girassol 2 days 62.52 -0.96 -1.51%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.55 +0.99 +2.95%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.69 -1.70 -4.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.59 -1.20 -1.91%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.19 -0.65 -1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.44 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 59.14 +0.65 +1.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.59 -0.10 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 57.00 +1.25 +2.24%
Giddings 16 hours 50.75 +1.25 +2.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.24 -0.12 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.20 +0.10 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 53.70 +0.10 +0.19%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.20 -0.10 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 5 hours UAE Launches The World's Longest Zipline
  • 34 mins Self-Flying Passenger Planes
  • 5 hours Texas company illegally charged Energy Dept. $2.5 million in expenses
  • 5 hours Inflation up 2.1%. Ouch.
  • 7 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 8 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - should he stay, or should he goes?
  • 4 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 4 hours Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030
  • 4 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 7 hours Saudi Arabia Has Marked Iran Like A Threatening Stability In the Middle East
  • 14 mins US oil supertanker about to load first export cargo
  • 4 hours Ripple is on a tear ...
  • 4 hours MBS trying to pretend it's all business as usual post purge
  • 4 hours SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 4 hours Will We Be Able to Pay Tax in Cryptocurrency Soon?

Breaking News:

Tesla May Miss Out On Chinese EV Push On Discord Over Local Factory

Can Putin Keep His Promise To OPEC?

Can Putin Keep His Promise To OPEC?

Putin has made his commitment…

Iraq Boosts Asian Oil Exports To New Record

Iraq Boosts Asian Oil Exports To New Record

OPEC’s no.2 has seen its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Appeal Court Says Shell Can’t Be Tried In UK For Nigerian Oil Spills

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2018, 2:30 PM CST Shell

The UK Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that Nigerian communities cannot pursue Royal Dutch Shell in UK courts over oil spills in the oil-rich Niger Delta, upholding a previous High Court ruling that UK-based multinational companies cannot be tried in England for the actions of their subsidiaries overseas.  

In a 2-1 ruling today, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by law firm Leigh Day on behalf of the Bille and Ogale communities in Nigeria, upholding a January 2017 High Court ruling that courts in England and Wales don’t have jurisdiction to hear lawsuits against Shell’s Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The Nigerian villagers claim that they have been severely affected by years of oil pollution from pipelines owned by Shell and that both the London-based parent company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and its Nigerian subsidiary SPDC are responsible for the pollution.  

Following today’s ruling of the Court of Appeal, law firm Leigh Day said that the Nigerian communities would pursue their case to the UK Supreme Court.

“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant permission to appeal and will come to a different view,” Leigh Day partner Daniel Leader told Reuters.

The ruler of the Ogale community, King Okpabi, said in turn that courts in the UK were the communities’ only hope, and that they “cannot get justice” in Nigeria.

“With this ruling the court has struck a blow not only to the Ogale and Bille communities, who live everyday with the devastating consequences of Shell oil spills, but with victims of corporate human rights abuses all over the world. This ruling sets a dangerous precedent and will make it more difficult to hold UK companies to account,” Joe Westby, Amnesty International’s Campaigner on Business and Human Rights, said, commenting on today’s court ruling.

Related: Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

“The idea that powerful multinationals are not responsible for the conduct of their subsidiaries overseas has allowed Shell to evade accountability for a raft of shocking human rights abuses spanning decades. This is a textbook example of the almost insurmountable obstacles to justice faced by people who take on powerful multinationals,” Westby said.

Last November, Amnesty International said that Shell should be investigated for its alleged complicity in abuses of human rights in Nigeria’s military suppressing protests in the oil-rich Niger Delta in the 1990s. The human rights organization called on Nigeria, the Netherlands, and the UK to start investigations into Shell “over its role in a swathe of horrific crimes committed by the Nigerian military government in the oil-producing Ogoniland region in the 1990s.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia, China Willing To Invest In Saudi Aramco’s IPO

Next Post

Tesla May Miss Out On Chinese EV Push On Discord Over Local Factory

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com