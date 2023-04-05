Another Russian Energy Oligarch Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.32 -0.39 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.59 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.77 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.146 +0.040 +1.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.761 +0.024 +0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 79.11 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.761 +0.024 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.17 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.21 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.78 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.60 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.22 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.97 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.46 +0.29 +0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.86 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.11 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.26 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.26 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.21 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.56 +0.29 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +4.75 +7.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.95 +4.75 +6.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 5 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 1 min Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Another Russian Energy Oligarch Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Traders Await New Inflation Data

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Traders Await New Inflation Data

Oil prices are on course…

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

The new geopolitical alliances, where…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Russian Energy Oligarch Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 05, 2023, 9:15 AM CDT

It’s a bad time to be an energy-related Russian oligarch with yet another mysterious death.

The body of Igor Shkurko, age 49, was found in his cell yesterday in a Yakutsk detention center. Shkurko was the First Deputy General Director/Chief Engineer of the Russian energy company Yakutskenergo and had been accused of taking a £5,000 bribe—an allegation that Shkurko denied. Russian authorities have so far proffered no explanation for his death, although they stated that there were no signs of “criminal death.”

Shkurko was also a member of the Putin-affiliated United Russia political party, with his membership suspended following the bribery allegations.

Shkurko’s death is just one in a string of Russian oligarchs that have died under mysterious circumstances since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—many of them energy-related oligarchs.

In early 2022, Vladislav Avayev, former Kremlin official and vice president at Russian bank Gazprombank—the bank at the center of Russia’s rubles-for-gas payment scheme—was found dead in his Moscow apartment. Authorities said he killed his wife and daughter and then himself.

Days later, Novatek’s Sergey Protosenya and his family were found dead in Spain. Authorities said Protosenya hanged himself after stabbing his mother and daughter.

Leonid Shulman and Alexander Tyulyakov—former Gazprom executives—were also found dead in 2022. Both had left suicide notes.

In May, the death toll continued to mount with perhaps the strangest death yet, with former Lukoil board member and executive Alexandr Subbotin dying from cardiac arrest after allegedly willfully ingesting toad poison administered by a local shaman to alleviate a hangover.

Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Waford was also found hanged in March.

In September, Lukoil’s chairman Ravil Maganov died after falling out of his hospital window. A TASS news outlet source said that he took his own life by jumping out of the window.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, no official link has been found between these Russian energy oligarch deaths.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kurdistan Oilfield Back To Full Capacity Following Export Agreement

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com