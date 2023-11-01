American October LNG Exports Highest Since April

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.90 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins 84.63 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.70 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.498 +0.004 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 28 mins 2.189 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 79.74 -0.78 -0.97%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.189 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 85.72 -1.76 -2.01%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 86.59 -1.90 -2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 87.89 -0.33 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 702 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 87.88 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 88.67 -0.33 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 155 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.17 -1.29 -2.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 83.17 -1.29 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.42 -1.29 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.87 -1.29 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.02 -1.29 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.27 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.02 -1.29 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.84 -1.29 -1.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -1.29 -1.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.60 -1.29 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.50 -1.29 -1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.25 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

American October LNG Exports Highest Since April

Kyrgyzstan’s $4.7 Billion Central Asian Railway Faces Major Funding Setback

Kyrgyzstan’s $4.7 Billion Central Asian Railway Faces Major Funding Setback

Kyrgyzstan's proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project,…

Israel And Interest Rates Keep Oil Prices Erratic

Israel And Interest Rates Keep Oil Prices Erratic

Oil prices are on a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

American October LNG Exports Highest Since April

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 01, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

October exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit 7.92 million metric tons for the highest on record since April this year, when exports reached 8.01 million metric tons, Reuters reports, citing LSEG data. 

U.S. LNG exports were 7.12 million metric tons in September. 

For the first half of 2023, the U.S. ranked the largest LNG exporter in the world, followed by Qatar and Australia, with Europe accounting for 60% of U.S. LNG sales in October. 

In 2024, the U.S. is expecting two more LNG export projects to come online that would add some 38 million tons per annum to American export potential. Asian buyers are coming under increasing pressure to avoid U.S. LNG. 

This week, Chinese industry sources told Energy Intelligence that Beijing was actively “discouraging” Asian buyers from signing long-term deals for U.S. LNG due to rising tensions between the two global powers. Europe, too, may let up on U.S. LNG volumes in the future, with LNG imports starting to flatten and gas consumption declining. 

The uptick in U.S. LNG exports over the past two quarters came as spot LNG prices in Asia fell 3% to around $17.3 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) on Tuesday. In mid-October prices had spiked. The front-month LNG price differential in Asia between December 2023 and January 2024 is now in a state of backwardation, with a discrepancy of $0.84, according to the American Journal of Transportation. Back at home, U.S. natural gas futures surged some 7% on Tuesday, hitting a nine-month higher on predictions of colder weather, leading to greater heating demand for the coming couple of weeks. 

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange jumped 22.3 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $3.575 MMBtu–a level not seen since last January.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Faces Election Challenge As Fuel Subsidies Backfire

Next Post

UK Manufacturing Faces Worst Downturn Since 2008

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com