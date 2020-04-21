Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rejoices At Negative Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 13.11 -7.32 -35.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.85 -5.72 -22.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 16.63 -5.20 -23.82%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 24.10 -0.45 -1.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days -2.370 -16.720 -116.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 22.14 +0.10 +0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 21.57 -0.07 -0.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.68 -1.10 -6.19%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 25.48 -1.22 -4.57%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 16.95 -0.97 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 20.98 -1.50 -6.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.880 -3.610 -28.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.030 +2.140 +74.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.28 +2.14 +11.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 20.83 +2.14 +11.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.18 +2.14 +15.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 14.68 +2.14 +17.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.43 +2.14 +12.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 10.93 +2.14 +24.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 0.250 +47.500 +-100.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 3.960 +47.640 +-109.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -47.50 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.90 -2.60 -12.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 4 mins Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 21 mins Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 35 mins Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 1 hour Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 25 mins Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 52 mins European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 16 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 51 mins Trump asks Secretary of Energy and Secretary of Treasury to put together a relief program for oil industry.
  • 1 hour Shales Death Blow?
  • 3 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 2 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.
  • 6 hours Chinese Communist Party
  • 10 hours Why the Interest

Breaking News:

China Refines More Oil Than The U.S. For The First Time Ever

Oil Market Crash Could Lead To Mass Bankruptcies

Oil Market Crash Could Lead To Mass Bankruptcies

After U.S. crude oil fell…

Oil Storage Nears Its Limit

Oil Storage Nears Its Limit

Oil storage is now officially…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rejoices At Negative Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Apr 21, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT AOC

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rejoiced at the news that U.S crude oil prices had dropped into negative territory earlier this week, tweeting “You absolutely love to see it.”

In the tweet, which she later deleted, Ocasio-Cortez also wrote: “This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet.”

Ocasio-Cortez is perhaps the most vocal opponent of the U.S. oil industry in Congress, along with Bernie Sanders, and she was also the author of a Green New Deal that envisaged a shift to a completely renewable energy future. 

Some analysts have estimated that this shift would cost tens of trillions of dollars.

Oil prices turned negative yesterday, with West Texas Intermediate falling below minus $37 a barrel as traders scrambled to ditch their May delivery oil contracts to avoid actual delivery that would have come at a steep cost as free storage space shrinks.

However, Ocasio-Cortez’s joy at this price development may be both ill-timed and misguided. As Senator Ted Cruz tweeted in response, “Which part of the millions of blue-collar workers losing their jobs & small refineries closing their doors forever is what you ‘love to see’ (per your deleted tweet) @AOC? Asking for those in Texas & across USA whose livelihoods (ability to put food on the table) are AT RISK.”

Premium: Oil Storage Nears Its Limit

But job loss aside, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez appears to be confused about the relationship between the fossil fuel industry and the renewable energy industry. The nature of this relationship is striking: when oil is cheap, renewable energy reaps no benefits because consumption of the cheap commodity increases.

Granted, right now, we are in a unique situation when oil is cheap because there is no demand for it and the supply is too high. However, demand for electricity, including from renewable sources, is also down because of the lockdowns. Solar and wind industry representatives even warned of massive job losses in their industry because of the pandemic. In other words, the renewable energy industry is also in trouble—it’s not just bad old oil. And this trouble, along with the 22 million workers that lost their jobs over than last four weeks alone, will make her mass green investment vision particularly challenging to materialize.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

COVID-19 Could Kill China’s $3.8 Trillion New Silk Road

Next Post

Texas Oil Regulators Consider Production Cuts After Historic Oil Price Crash

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts
Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

 Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com