Alberta Further Relaxes Oil Production Cut

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.71 -1.51 -2.64%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.94 -1.37 -2.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.041 +1.46%
Mars US 19 hours 63.37 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
Urals 2 days 64.10 +0.56 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.62 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.041 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.02 +0.58 +0.89%
Murban 2 days 67.49 +0.93 +1.40%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.69 -0.34 -0.57%
Basra Light 2 days 68.77 -0.07 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.97 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Girassol 2 days 67.48 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.26 -0.75 -1.67%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 44.47 +0.28 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 53.97 +0.28 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 57.77 +0.28 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 51.72 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 53.47 +0.28 +0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 54.97 +0.28 +0.51%
Central Alberta 21 hours 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +2.00 +3.86%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +2.00 +4.40%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.17 +1.72 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.67 +1.72 +3.31%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.32 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 39 mins PDVSA moves to Moscow!!
  • 4 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 40 mins Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 14 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 6 hours Oil Prices Steady, Supported By OPEC Tightening Supplies
  • 5 hours Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 1 hour Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 19 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 21 hours Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 18 hours Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 22 hours Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 17 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"
  • 4 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 18 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind

Breaking News:

Shell Faces Trial In The Netherlands Over Nigeria Oil Block Deal

Why Oil Tanker Rates Just Doubled

Why Oil Tanker Rates Just Doubled

Oil tanker rates doubled in…

Moscow And Beijing Discuss Natural Gas Megaproject

Moscow And Beijing Discuss Natural Gas Megaproject

The Power of Siberia 1…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Further Relaxes Oil Production Cut

By Irina Slav - Mar 01, 2019, 12:00 PM CST Rail sunset

With Canadian crude oil prices climbing higher, the Alberta government loosened the production cut imposed at the beginning of January by 100,000 bpd and has plans to further relax it next month. This month, local producers can extract 3.66 million bpd of heavy crude.

“A short-term production limit is not ideal or sustainable, which is exactly why we have a plan to move more oil by rail in the coming months while we fight for the long-term solution of building pipelines to new markets,” Premier Rachel Notley said, also acknowledging that the cuts had served their purpose: “The decision to temporarily limit production was applied fairly and equitably, and our plan is working to stop allowing our resource to be sold for pennies on the dollar.”

However, the lower cuts of 95,000 bpd that Notley announced in December will likely stay in place as planned until the end of the year. The purpose of the initial, higher cuts, of 325,000 bpd, was to reduce the inventory overhang, which has now fallen to a more manageable level and the discount of Western Canadian Crude to West Texas Intermediate has narrowed substantially. Last year, the discount at one point exceeded US$50 a barrel. Now, it is in the single digits.

This latter fact, however, has had some analysts worried that refiners will start seeking cheaper alternatives to Canadian crude. What’s more, one Scotiabank analyst said the production cut had already affected the profitability of oil-by-rail transportation in a negative way and the discount had to widen again to make this way of transporting crude profitable again.

"The curtailment has either taken initially too much oil or took it off the market too quickly," Rory Johnston told CBC this week. Alberta’s government, pressed for oil transport capacity, earlier announced it would buy 4,400 rail cars to ship more oil by rail as new pipelines have yet to be built if at all.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Imports First U.S. Crude Oil In Months

Next Post

Shell Faces Trial In The Netherlands Over Nigeria Oil Block Deal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com