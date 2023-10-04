Albemarle's Liontown Ambitions Challenged By Billionaire’s Bold Move

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.90 -4.33 -4.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.57 -4.35 -4.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.18 -2.70 -2.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.994 +0.045 +1.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.212 -0.148 -6.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 87.38 +0.41 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.212 -0.148 -6.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.46 -1.98 -2.14%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.69 -1.97 -2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.65 +0.10 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 94.69 +0.34 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.40 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 127 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 69.43 +0.41 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 91.38 +0.41 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 89.63 +0.41 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 85.63 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 82.98 +0.41 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 82.98 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 85.13 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.23 +0.41 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 83.38 +0.41 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.46 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.81 +0.71 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Albemarle's Liontown Ambitions Challenged By Billionaire’s Bold Move

Oil Dethroned? Cocaine Close To Becoming Colombia's Top Export

Oil Dethroned? Cocaine Close To Becoming Colombia's Top Export

Cocaine production in Colombia may…

Hydrogen's Rise Fuels Global Ammonia Infrastructure Growth

Hydrogen's Rise Fuels Global Ammonia Infrastructure Growth

Ammonia is projected to become…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Albemarle's Liontown Ambitions Challenged By Billionaire’s Bold Move

By Alex Kimani - Oct 04, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

In a move designed to thwart a takeover bid by American lithium giant Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), Australia’s richest woman, Gina Rinehart, has once again boosted her position in Liontown Resources Ltd, Bloomberg reports. 

This is the fourth time in recent weeks that Rinehart, through Hancock Prospecting Pty, has added to her Liontown Resources stake, which now sits at 14.67%, just shy of the 15% needed to potentially block Albemarle’s ~$4.2-billion takeover bid for the Australian lithium miner. In mid-September, Rinehart owned a stake of under 8%, according to Bloomberg. 

Hancock has described the stake as “strategic”, though it has not disclosed the intention of the sudden large increase in ownership of Liontown.

Hancock maintains a long-term approach to its investments and commodity markets. In line with that long-term approach, Hancock can provide Liontown with the opportunity to manage its project execution and operations ramp-up risk,’’ the company said in a Sept. 25 statement.

Last month, Liontown accepted Albemarle's  improved A$3.00/share offer, while Hancock said it may seek a position on Liontown's board and could help the company bring its lithium resources to production. So far, Hancock has paid no more than A$3.00/share for the four tranches of shares of Liontown it has purchased.

Lithium prices have slumped toward the worst level in two years mainly on concerns over the strength of Chinese demand. The selloff has hit lithium producers, with ALB shares down 28.0% in the year-to-date while the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) has slumped to its lowest since 2020. 

According to Rystad Energy, the expected uptick of demand for lithium in China in the final quarter of the year has so far failed to materialize thanks to many battery makers still having plenty of inventory to draw down.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Reactivates Coal Plants For Winter Power Boost

Next Post

Germany Reactivates Coal Plants For Winter Power Boost

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com