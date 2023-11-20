Africa’s Oil Production Is Set to Decline Next Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.57 +1.68 +2.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.39 +1.78 +2.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.84 +1.87 +2.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.917 -0.043 -1.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.060 +2.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 17 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.060 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 78.73 -2.49 -3.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.32 -2.55 -3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +1.84 +2.32%
Graph down Basra Light 720 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.40 +1.73 +2.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.64 +1.80 +2.31%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.46 +1.69 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.22 -2.64 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 173 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 51.04 +2.95 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 78.19 +2.95 +3.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 76.44 +2.95 +4.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 66.94 +2.95 +4.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 59.79 +2.95 +5.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 63.64 +2.95 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 68.24 +2.95 +4.52%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 61.79 +2.95 +5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.10 -3.80 -4.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.13 -3.76 -5.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.43 -3.76 -5.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.38 -3.76 -5.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Africa’s Oil Production Is Set to Decline Next Year

US Drillers See Sharpest One-Week Increase In Oil Rigs Since February

US Drillers See Sharpest One-Week Increase In Oil Rigs Since February

The number of oil rigs…

Aluminum Prices Struggle As Demand Dwindles

Aluminum Prices Struggle As Demand Dwindles

Faltering demand and oversupply concerns…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Africa’s Oil Production Is Set to Decline Next Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

Africa’s oil production is set for a gradual decline in 2024, the African Energy Chamber said in a new report on the industry this weekend.

The chamber forecasts “relative calm” in the global oil market for the remainder of 2023, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, wrote.

“For now, the wild extremes of the pandemic era appear to be behind us,” Ayuk said, but noted that declining oil production in Africa is not welcome news for the African oil-producing nations.

“The State of African Energy 2024 Outlook” report shows that oil production in Africa in 2023 – 2024 is expected to stay relatively flat at about 6.77 million barrels per day (bpd). But month-on-month production looks a bit bleaker, with production declining from 6.9 million bpd in January 2024 to around 6.62 million bpd in December 2024, according to the African Energy Chamber.

OPEC member nations Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Angola are driving Africa’s oil and condensates production, with Nigeria the largest producer, contributing a little over a fifth of these countries’ combined total annual volumes.

However, Africa’s OPEC producers, including Nigeria, need to address production outages caused by pipeline vandalism and militant activity, exacerbated by declining legacy fields and a lack of new start-ups, the African Energy Chamber says.

Earlier this month, Nigeria’s state-run NNPC officially launched a new grade of crude oil, Nembe, in an attempt to undo the damage from long-running thefts and attacks in the country’s Niger Delta region.

“We should be seizing every opportunity to capitalize on our oil and gas resources,” the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every drop of oil extracted is a pathway to economic growth — revenue that can fund social programs, infrastructure development, and much-needed technology transfers from the international oil companies (IOCs) that invest in Africa,” Ayuk said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Set to Approve Shell-Trinidad Offshore Natural Gas Project

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

How High Could War In The Middle East Drive Oil Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com