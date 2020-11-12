African Oil Producers Face Slump In Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.05 -0.40 -0.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.45 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.969 -0.062 -2.05%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 41.75 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.42 +1.70 +4.07%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.98 +1.27 +2.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.15 +0.41 +1.06%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.969 -0.062 -2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.28 +1.88 +4.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 45.04 +2.15 +5.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.49 +1.12 +2.77%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.38 +0.22 +0.49%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.38 +1.46 +3.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.98 +1.27 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.98 +1.27 +2.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.29 +1.26 +2.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.42 +1.70 +4.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 55 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.55 +0.09 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.45 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.85 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.65 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.05 +0.09 +0.25%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.05 +0.09 +0.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.20 +0.09 +0.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 37.20 +0.09 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.05 +0.09 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 41.46 +3.19 +8.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.40 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.13 +0.49 +1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 17 hours The Big Picture
  • 22 hours Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 17 hours TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 5 hours GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 7 hours P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 days Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant

Breaking News:

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Why South America’s Offshore Oil Sector Is Exploding

Why South America’s Offshore Oil Sector Is Exploding

South America is quickly becoming…

The 6 Hottest Energy Tech Stocks For 2021

The 6 Hottest Energy Tech Stocks For 2021

ESG investing is one of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

African Oil Producers Face Slump In Production

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 12, 2020, 11:30 AM CST

The five largest producers of crude oil in Africa face a combined production decline of 19 percent as a result of the pandemic’s effect on oil demand and the acceleration of energy transition efforts, according to a new report by PwC.

The Africa oil and gas review 2020 notes that the pandemic has caused the worst oil industry crisis in history and that oil demand will likely never recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This demand loss will also drive lower revenues for oil exporters, the authors of the reports said, helped in no small measure by the green transition.

“With the oil price at approximately $40 per barrel, oil-exporting countries will experience long-term decline in their export revenues as a result of the renewed weakness in global oil prices, coupled with the accelerated transition to renewables in key importing countries,” the authors said.

“Covid-19 has not only caused the biggest global oil demand slump in history, at nearly 40 times worse than the global financial crisis of 2007, but has, in fact, accelerated the global energy transition by as much as five years, as the developed world uses the renewable energy transition to anchor economic stimulus packages and new economic diversification,” the report also said.

The report suggested that African countries—particularly the oil producers, including Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, and Algeria—could benefit if they choose to use their oil revenues for the early adoption of renewable energy.

Overreliance on oil revenues is known to be a problem, especially for developing economies but weaning an economy off petrodollars has proved challenging even for affluent Gulf producers. This means African oil exporters have a tough challenge to overcome if they are to diversify away from oil and into renewable energy, especially since governments there cannot afford to be as generous with green-focused economics stimulus as EU governments.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Record-Breaking Hurricane Season Took Major Toll On Gulf Of Mexico Production

Next Post

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com