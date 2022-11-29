Africa Will Need $190 Billion A Year To Meet Energy Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.51 +1.27 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.40 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.74 +1.60 +1.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.279 +0.083 +1.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.335 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 72.44 -3.84 -5.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.335 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.49 -4.71 -5.87%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.08 -4.17 -4.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.40 -2.68 -3.31%
Graph down Basra Light 365 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.10 -2.68 -3.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.85 -2.58 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 802 days 48.41 +0.19 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.99 +0.96 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.39 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.64 +0.96 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.79 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 72.79 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.74 +0.96 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.09 +0.96 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

White House Changes Plan To Refill SPR At $70 Per Barrel

How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

Spain and Portugal have the…

Can North African Gas Fill The Gap In Europe?

Can North African Gas Fill The Gap In Europe?

Europe continues to scramble for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Africa Will Need $190 Billion A Year To Meet Energy Demand

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 29, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Africa will need investments of $190 billion each year between 2026 and 2030 to meet its energy demand, according to an official from the operator of Nigeria’s biggest thermal power plant.

“Achieving Africa’s energy and climate goals means more than doubling energy investment this decade. This would take it over $190bn each year from 2026 to 2030, with two-thirds going to clean energy,” Seyi Sobogun, head of capital projects at Nigeria’s Egbin Power Plc, said at an energy event in Senegal, citing findings from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In the two decades between 2000 and 2019, Africa received a total of $109 billion in public commitments in the energy sector, with nearly $60 billion of that committed to renewables, Sobogun said, as carried by Nigerian outlet Leadership.

Egbin Power operates one of the largest thermal power plants in Sub-Saharan Africa and contributes over 16 percent of the total electricity generated to the Nigerian National Grid, the company where Sobogun works says on its website.

Africa will continue to rely on natural gas for electricity generation and is expected to see the share of renewable power generation rising to 59 percent by 2030 from 21 percent in 2020, Sobogun said.

However, to have 100-percent renewable power generation by 2050, the continent would need around $2.64 trillion in investment, roughly the size of its GDP, he added.

The energy crisis highlights the urgency to invest in cleaner and cheaper energy in Africa, where the majority of people without access to electricity worldwide live, the IEA said in its Africa Energy Outlook 2022 in June.

“Electricity is the backbone of Africa’s new energy systems, powered increasingly by renewables. Africa is home to 60% of the best solar resources globally, yet only 1% of installed solar PV capacity. Solar PV – already the cheapest source of power in many parts of Africa – outcompetes all sources continent-wide by 2030,” the IEA said in the report.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Apache Reports Rare Disappointment In Suriname

Next Post

Germany Inks 15-Year LNG Deal With Qatar

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com