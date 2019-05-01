Abu Dhabi Launches Second Oil, Gas Exploration Bid Round

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.18 +0.12 +0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.613 -0.007 -0.27%
Mars US 27 mins 69.50 -0.01 -0.01%
Opec Basket 17 hours 59.25 -11.82 -16.63%
Urals 2 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.58 +0.89 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.58 +0.89 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.62 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.613 -0.007 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.51 +0.66 +0.93%
Murban 2 days 73.11 +0.93 +1.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.78 +0.66 +1.01%
Basra Light 2 days 73.85 +0.59 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.10 +0.89 +1.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Girassol 2 days 73.91 +1.52 +2.10%
Opec Basket 17 hours 59.25 -11.82 -16.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.52 +0.07 +0.14%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.11 -0.39 -0.79%
Canadian Condensate 68 days 60.66 +0.41 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 64.76 +0.41 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.21 +0.96 +1.68%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.91 +0.41 +0.75%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.91 +0.41 +0.75%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.66 +0.56 +0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 65.16 +0.86 +1.34%
Central Alberta 1 day 57.41 +0.41 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.58 +0.89 +1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.75 -3.50 -5.81%
Giddings 17 hours 60.00 +6.00 +11.11%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.96 +0.13 +0.18%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.55 -0.31 -0.54%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.50 -0.31 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.50 -0.31 -0.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.06 +0.81 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 15 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 8 hours Dripping wet commie pinko slop = Anthropogenic Global Warming
  • 2 hours Spain’s Sanchez Tells Brussels He’ll Raise Billions in Taxes
  • 10 hours Extinction Rebellion Wants to Do Away with Economic Growth
  • 10 hours China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 11 hours Carbon Feedback Loops in Permafrost
  • 9 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 4 hours Gazprom purchasing 24 LNG locomotives
  • 11 hours Hasta La Vista, Maduro? Guaido Calls On Troops To Join Him In Uprising Against Maduro
  • 20 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 16 hours End of Sanction Waivers
  • 27 mins O’Rourke's $5 Trillion Plan To Combat Climate Change
  • 13 hours California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices

Breaking News:

Scientists: Trans Mountain Oil Tanks Pose Deadly Earthquake Risk

U.S. Renewable Energy Just Set An Historic Record

U.S. Renewable Energy Just Set An Historic Record

For the first time ever…

How The Renewable Revolution Is Reshaping Geopolitics

How The Renewable Revolution Is Reshaping Geopolitics

Investments in renewable energy, especially…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Abu Dhabi Launches Second Oil, Gas Exploration Bid Round

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 01, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT ADNOC storage

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is launching Abu Dhabi’s second competitive bid round for oil and gas exploration of conventional and unconventional resources, the state oil firm said on Wednesday.

ADNOC and Abu Dhabi are opening for bidding five new blocks, including three offshore and two onshore blocks, with one of the onshore blocks offering two separate licensing opportunities for conventional and unconventional oil and gas, respectively.

“Based on existing data from detailed petroleum system studies, seismic surveys, exploration and appraisal wells data, estimates suggest the blocks in the second bid round hold multiple billion barrels of oil and multiple trillion cubic feet of natural gas,” ADNOC said in today’s statement.

ADNOC will be accepting bids by the end of November 2019, after which the company will evaluate the bids received. The Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) will award the successful bidders, ADNOC said. 

The launch of second exploration bid round comes a year after ADNOC offered six oil and gas blocks for bidding in a first-ever competitive exploration and production bid round as part of its strategy to expand strategic partnerships in all business areas.

The first bid round concluded in March 2019, in which Abu Dhabi awarded two offshore blocks in concessions to a consortium led by Italy’s oil and gas major Eni and Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP). One onshore block went to India’s Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, another onshore block was awarded to Occidental Petroleum, and a third onshore block was awarded to Japan’s Inpex Corporation.

“The launch of Abu Dhabi’s second licensing bid round builds on the momentum of the first and very successful competitive bid round,” Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said.

“It demonstrates how ADNOC’s expanded approach to partnerships is enabling us to utilize value-add partnerships and smart technologies to drive new commercial opportunities and efficiently accelerate the exploration and development of Abu Dhabi’s untapped resources, in line with the leadership’s directives,” Al Jaber noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Houthis Want To Sell Crude To Fund Fuel Imports

Next Post

Gambia Awards Disputed Offshore Oil Block To BP

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com