API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.08 -0.40 -0.73%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.43 -0.27 -0.45%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.450 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 5 hours 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
Urals 21 hours 53.75 -0.80 -1.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Mexican Basket 2 days 45.63 -0.47 -1.02%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.450 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 58.80 -0.62 -1.04%
Murban 21 hours 60.82 -0.57 -0.93%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 51.26 +1.79 +3.62%
Basra Light 21 hours 65.12 +0.20 +0.31%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 59.90 +1.45 +2.48%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Girassol 21 hours 60.26 +1.50 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 36.77 +0.95 +2.65%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 37.26 -0.36 -0.96%
Canadian Condensate 63 days 47.51 -0.36 -0.75%
Premium Synthetic 53 days 53.91 -0.36 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 50.01 -1.01 -1.98%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 50.76 -0.36 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 55.26 -0.36 -0.65%
Central Alberta 4 hours 48.51 -0.36 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Giddings 21 hours 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 40 days 63.74 +0.29 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 48.11 +0.85 +1.80%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 52.06 +0.85 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 52.06 +0.85 +1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.89 -0.32 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 4 hours Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 2 hours Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 8 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 17 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 8 hours Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 1 hour China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 23 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 16 hours IMO 2020:
  • 7 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 6 hours Devaluing the Yuan
  • 1 day China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 1 day Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 6 hours Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)

Breaking News:

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Iran Prepares For War With Israel

The successful attack on Saudi…

The Best Way To Invest In Modern Day Oil Exploration

The Best Way To Invest In Modern Day Oil Exploration

While the days of massive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 22, 2019, 3:53 PM CDT rig

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has estimated a crude oil inventory build of 4.45 million barrels for the week ending October 17—compared to analyst expectations of a 2.232-million-barrel build.

Last week saw a large build crude oil inventories of 10.45 million barrels, according to API data. The EIA’s estimates were similar, reporting a slightly smaller—but still huge—9.3-million-barrel build for that week.

After today’s inventory move, the net draw for the year is now dwindling at 10.82 million barrels for the 43-week reporting period so far, using API data.

API

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday prior to the data release on rumors that OPEC will consider making deeper cuts in December to combat what almost everyone predicts will be weak demand growth next year.

At 3:56pm EDT, WTI was trading up $0.79 (+1.48%) at $54.30 per barrel—up $1 week over week. Brent was trading up $0.60 (+1.02%) at $59.56, up roughly $0.20 per barrel week on week.  

The API this week reported a draw of 702,000 barrels of gasoline for week ending October 17. Analysts predicted a draw in gasoline inventories of 2.267 million barrels for the week.

Related: There’s Tremendous Room For Growth In Offshore Oil & Gas

Distillate inventories fell by 3.491 million barrels for the week, while inventories at Cushing rose by 1.988 million barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending October 11 stayed at 12.6 million bpd for the second week in a row—the highest production level that the United States has seen, and a growing worry in combination with the grim demand growth outlook for 2020.

At 4:40pm EDT, WTI was trading at $54.26, while Brent was trading at $59.56.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Hundreds Of Jobs Lost As Canadian Energy Giant Slashes Spending

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com