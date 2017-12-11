ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 58.00 +0.64 +1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.68 +1.28 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 +0.032 +1.15%
Mars US 3 days 59.41 +0.67 +1.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
Urals 4 days 60.35 -0.33 -0.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.19 +1.06 +2.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 +0.032 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 59.93 +0.80 +1.35%
Murban 4 days 62.48 +0.80 +1.30%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.43 +1.27 +2.15%
Basra Light 4 days 59.23 +1.15 +1.98%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.90 +1.38 +2.21%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.73 +1.28 +2.05%
Girassol 4 days 63.28 +1.28 +2.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.03 +0.30 +0.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.12 -0.17 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 59 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 59 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 59 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 59 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 59 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 59 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 59 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.13 +1.08 +1.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 4 days 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.38 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 51.31 +0.67 +1.32%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.26 +0.67 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.26 +0.67 +1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 53.81 +0.67 +1.26%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.50 +1.06%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.81 +0.67 +1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 1 hour Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 2 hours ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 4 hours Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 6 hours Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 3 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 3 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 3 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 3 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 3 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 4 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 4 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 4 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 4 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 4 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 4 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 4 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 4 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 5 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 5 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 5 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 5 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 5 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 5 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 5 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 5 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 6 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 6 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 6 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 6 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 6 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 6 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 7 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 7 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 7 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator

Breaking News:

Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks

Saudis To Slash Oil Exports To Asia By 100,000 Bpd

Saudis To Slash Oil Exports To Asia By 100,000 Bpd

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry announced…

The Hottest Tech Sector In 2018

The Hottest Tech Sector In 2018

Big Data has evolved beyond…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 11, 2017, 1:30 PM CST Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has set an IPO offer price for its fuel distribution unit at US$ 8.5 billion, well below the up-to-US$14 billion valuation the UAE’s state oil firm was targeting six months ago.  

The difference between the expected valuation of ADNOC Distribution in July, and the US$8.5-billion market capitalization at its listing that will take place on December 13, highlights the difference in valuations between Middle Eastern governments and investors, and could serve as a lesson for Saudi Arabia’s planned listing of 5 percent of Saudi Aramco, according to Bloomberg’s Javier Blas.

Initially, ADNOC was thinking of selling between 10 percent and 20 percent of ADNOC Distribution. On Friday, ADNOC said that the number of shares included in the IPO represent 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution’s share capital.

ADNOC Distribution will be the largest IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in over a decade, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC Group CEO, said in the announcement of the IPO offer price, adding that “ADNOC Distribution will continue to receive the full support and commitment of the ADNOC Group as it begins the next phase of its growth and transformation.”

ADNOC Distribution is nothing like Saudi Aramco, but the valuation of the UAE oil firm’s fuel station network may offer some thoughts to the Saudis, according to Bloomberg.

Saudi officials have claimed that Aramco may be worth US$2 trillion, but analysts value Saudi Arabia’s oil giant at much less.

Related: The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

Earlier this year, most fund managers were evaluating Aramco at below US$1.5 trillion. That was just before Saudi Arabia cut the tax rate on Aramco to 50 percent from 85 percent, which caused some analysts, including Rystad Energy, to raise their valuation of the Saudi company’s upstream portfolio.

Sanford C. Bernstein & Co values Aramco between US$1 trillion and US$1.5 trillion, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co says the valuation is around US$1.1 trillion, according to Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade

Next Post

Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com