ADNOC Considered Buying Oil Giant BP

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.17 +1.15 +1.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.82 +1.08 +1.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.64 +0.90 +1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.762 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.811 +0.037 +1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.811 +0.037 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 mins 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 mins 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

ADNOC Considered Buying Oil Giant BP

Biden’s LNG Pause Could Have a Significant Impact On Global Energy Security

Biden’s LNG Pause Could Have a Significant Impact On Global Energy Security

The Biden administration's decision to…

Thermal Batteries: A Clean and Sustainable Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

Thermal Batteries: A Clean and Sustainable Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

Thermal batteries are a promising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

ADNOC Considered Buying Oil Giant BP

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 12, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has recently weighed buying BP, but talks didn’t go far and ultimately the state firm of the United Arab Emirates decided not to pursue a takeover of the UK supermajor, sources with knowledge of the discussions have told Reuters.

ADNOC has recently held preliminary talks with BP and has contacted investment banks for advice on a potential takeover, according to two of Reuters’ sources.   

The reported approach by ADNOC comes as the U.S. oil and gas industry is undergoing a major consolidation, with many multi-billion deals announced in America in recent months.

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) wave hasn’t reached Europe yet, although analysts have said that BP could be a target of a potential takeover by a rival.

BP’s stock suffered early this decade when the company announced its net-zero strategy. In early 2023, investors cheered BP’s reversal of some goals and its commitment to invest more in resilient oil and gas projects than previously planned and pump more hydrocarbons for longer to meet the world’s needs.

BP said in February 2023 it would be producing more oil and gas for longer and increase investment into oil and gas projects by an average of up to $1 billion a year until 2030. 

For the European majors, the focus “is to narrow and even close the structural valuation gap to their premium-rated US peers,” Wood Mackenzie’s analysts said in the wake of the Exxon and Chevron announcements of mega all-stock mergers.

In ADNOC’s pursuit of a takeover target, BP was one of the companies the UAE firm has looked at, one of Reuters’ sources said.

There were some direct talks between ADNOC and BP but “It didn't go far,” the source told Reuters.

BP and ADNOC have been partnering on projects for more than five decades. The most recent collaboration was the creation of a natural gas joint venture in Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Moves to Stabilize Long-Term Coal Supply and Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com