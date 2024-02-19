The New BP-ADNOC Venture Signals A Western Fight Back Over Global Gas Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 79.29 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 83.42 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.98 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 1.559 -0.050 -3.11%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.318 -0.018 -0.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%
Chart Mars US 108 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.318 -0.018 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.50 +1.92 +2.41%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.26 +1.47 +1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.12 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 812 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 85.15 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.94 +0.63 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 265 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.59 +1.23 +2.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.24 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 7 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 3 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

3 Stranded Tankers with Russian Sokol Crude Heading for China

White House’s Pausing Of Giant LNG Export Projects Is Just What Russia Wants

White House’s Pausing Of Giant LNG Export Projects Is Just What Russia Wants

The ‘pausing’ of key LNG…

New Study Questions LNG as a Bridge Fuel in Decarbonization

New Study Questions LNG as a "Bridge Fuel" in Decarbonization

The Biden administration's pause on…

LNG Projects Poised for Bumper Season Despite Washington Freeze

LNG Projects Poised for Bumper Season Despite Washington Freeze

Whereas proposed LNG projects waiting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The New BP-ADNOC Venture Signals A Western Fight Back Over Global Gas Assets

By Simon Watkins - Feb 19, 2024, 5:00 PM CST
  • Egypt has a unique position in the global oil market that is not lost on the U.S. and its allies.
  • The move into Egypt’s oil and gas sector has been led on the U.S. side by Chevron, and on the European side by the UK’s BP and Shell, and Italy’s Eni.
  • The new BP deal (with a 51 percent stake), together with ADNOC (49 percent), will explore and develop gas concessions in four major projects.
Join Our Community
Egypt oil and gas

From the moment the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the ‘nuclear deal’ (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) with Iran on 8 May 2018, it has been on the defensive in  the Middle East, as analysed in full in my new book on the new global oil market order. The withdrawal, rather than a renegotiation of the deal from a position of power as it was still in force and keeping Iran at least vaguely in check, opened the way for a dramatic expansion of Chinese and Russian influence across the region. This culminated in the China-brokered relationship resumption deal between previous arch-enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia and laid the groundwork for a full Iran-backed assault on the U.S.’s key ally in the region, Israel, as seen in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. However, there have been signs from the U.S. since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 that it will no longer sit idly by and watch China and Russia usurp its position as the world’s dominant power. The very recently-announced four-pronged joint venture in Egypt between the U.K.’s BP and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is a case in point.

Egypt’s importance in the Arab world, especially in the current geopolitical climate, can barely be overstated. In broad terms, it has long been seen by Arab states as a natural leading Arabic power, a position bolstered by its central role in the resurgence of the ‘Pan-Arabist’ ideology from the 1950s, as also analysed in full in my new book. This was founded on the idea that Arab countries around the world should work together towards common goals, based on their political, cultural, and socioeconomic similarities, in order to build an identity that would give them power in the world beyond that allowed them by Western colonial powers after the two world wars. The most powerful proponent in the resurgence of the ideology was Egypt’s president from 1954 to 1970, Gamal Nasser. Among the most palpable signs of this movement at the time was the formation of the United Arab Republic union formed between Egypt and Syria from 1958 to 1961, the formation of OPEC in 1960, the series of conflicts with neighbouring Israel over the period, and then the 1973/74 oil embargo. Iran – a Persian state, not an Arab one, of course – has long sought to leverage this Pan-Arab ideology for use in its efforts to broaden and deepen the Israel-Hamas War into a defining conflict between, on the one hand, the world’s Judeo-Christian states led by the U.S., and, on the other hand, Islamic states led by itself.

Egypt also has a unique position in the global oil market that is not lost on the U.S. and its allies. Over and above its official conservative estimate of around 1.8 trillion cubic metres of gas reserves, Egypt controls the major global shipping chokepoint of the Suez Canal, through which around 10 percent of the world’s oil and LNG is moved. It also controls the vital Suez-Mediterranean Pipeline, which runs from the Ain Sokhna terminal in the Gulf of Suez, near the Red Sea, to Sidi Kerir port, west of Alexandria in the Mediterranean Sea. This is a crucial alternative to the Suez Canal for transporting oil from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean. The Suez Canal is one of the very few major transit points that is not controlled by China. Specifically, China already has effective control over the Strait of Hormuz through the all-encompassing ‘Iran-China 25-Year Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement’, as first revealed anywhere in the world in my 3 September 2019 article on the subject and also analysed in full in my new book. The same deal also gives China a hold over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, through which commodities are shipped upwards through the Red Sea towards the Suez Canal before moving into the Mediterranean and then westwards. This has been achieved as it lies between Yemen (the Houthis having long been supported by Iran) and Djibouti (over which China has also established a stranglehold).

In the Iranian strategy – and the real reason it signed the relationship resumption deal with it on 10 March 2023 – the leadership of Saudi Arabia plays the role of ‘useful idiot’, as it is known in the intelligence business. Saudi Arabia is useful partly because it is the leader of the Sunni strand of Islam (Iran is the leader of the Shia strand), and because it is the third largest producer of oil in the world (after the U.S. and Russia). An example of this dual-use in action was the refusal by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to take a telephone call in early March 2022 from U.S. President Joe Biden when the latter desperately wanted the Saudis to help bring economy-crippling energy prices down after Russia had just invaded Ukraine, as also analysed in full in my new book on the new global oil market order. Not only did bin Salman not take the call (or help in anyway to alleviate energy price pressure for the U.S. and its allies), but his humiliation of Biden empowered his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, to not take his call from Biden either. As a result, energy prices continued to spike, causing inflation to do the same, choking off economic growth in several of the U.S.’s closes allies and catalysing major cost-of-living crises in them.

This confirmed to the U.S. that neither country could be trusted as allies anymore. This view had been building in Saudi Arabia’s case since the end of the 2014-2016 Oil Price War that the Kingdom had launched with the intention of destroying or severely disabling the U.S.’s then-nascent shale oil sector, as detailed as well in my new book. The relationship such as it was by that point had become even more strained when US intelligence agencies discovered around Christmas 2021 that Saudi Arabia was manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China. Around a month before that, the same agencies had also found that China had been building a secret military facility in and around the big UAE port of Khalifa. Based on classified satellite imagery and human intelligence data, U.S. officials stated that China has been working for several months to establish ‘a military foothold in the UAE.’ The UAE authorities stated that they were not aware of such an extraordinary amount of activity being conducted by China at one of their biggest ports, including month after month of extremely high levels of movement of enormous Chinese ships in and out of it day and night. It is all the more surprising, therefore, to find that U.S. intelligence agencies detected against in April 2023 that these activities focused on the Khalifa Port had apparently resumed yet again.

Having said all of this, a joint venture between BP and the UAE’s ADNOC looks like it might be step towards some sort of positive working arrangement between the U.S. and its allies on the one side, and those Arab states that the alliance may have thought were lost to it forever. The fact that the venture is being undertaken in arguably the most important Arab state only serves to underline its possible significance. The move into Egypt’s oil and gas sector has been led on the U.S. side by Chevron, and on the European side by the UK’s BP and Shell, and Italy’s Eni, as also analysed in full in my new book on the new global oil market order. Recently, BP said it will invest US$3.5 billion in the exploration and development of Egypt’s gas fields in the coming three years. This amount could be doubled if the exploration activity yields new discoveries. The new BP deal (with a 51 percent stake), together with ADNOC (49 percent), will explore and develop gas concessions in four major projects: Shorouk (with the producing Zohr field), North Damietta (with the producing Atoll field), North El Burg (with the undeveloped Satis field), and exploration across North El Tabya, Bellatrix-Seti East and North El Fayrouz. The official formation of the incorporated joint venture is expected to complete during the second half of 2024.


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Longer The U.S.’s Pause On LNG Projects Goes On, The Better It Is For Russia
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com