A Letter To Elon Musk

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.60 -0.41 -0.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.11 -0.39 -0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.952 -0.020 -0.67%
Mars US 21 hours 57.31 -1.23 -2.10%
Opec Basket 15 hours 61.49 +0.59 +0.97%
Urals 2 days 60.13 -0.67 -1.10%
Louisiana Light 15 hours 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 15 hours 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.19 -1.45 -2.28%
Mexican Basket 15 hours 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.952 -0.020 -0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.42 -0.32 -0.52%
Murban 2 days 63.00 -0.40 -0.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.73 -1.25 -2.27%
Basra Light 2 days 62.22 -1.13 -1.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.01 -1.37 -2.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.19 -1.45 -2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.19 -1.45 -2.28%
Girassol 2 days 61.39 -1.62 -2.57%
Opec Basket 15 hours 61.49 +0.59 +0.97%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.05 +0.46 +1.13%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 42.01 -1.03 -2.39%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 50.16 -1.03 -2.01%
Premium Synthetic 17 days 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.71 -1.03 -1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.56 -1.03 -2.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.56 -1.03 -2.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.26 -1.03 -2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.51 -1.03 -1.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.01 -1.03 -2.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 15 hours 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 -1.00 -2.27%
ANS West Coast 6 days 62.67 +1.51 +2.47%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.52 -2.96 -5.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.47 -2.96 -5.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.47 -2.96 -5.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.02 -2.96 -5.69%
Kansas Common 15 hours 42.75 -1.25 -2.84%
Buena Vista 15 hours 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 6 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 3 hours Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 9 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 21 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 2 days Making Fun of EV Owners: ICE-ing Trend?
  • 1 day Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 13 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 4 hours Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 2 days North Sea Rocks Could Store Months Of Renewable Energy
  • 5 hours Oil CEOs See Market Rebalancing as Outlook Blurred by China Risk
  • 2 days Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 3 hours WSJ: Gun Ownership on Rise in Europe After Terror Attacks, Sexual Assaults

Breaking News:

Chinese CNOOC Plans Highest Spending In Five Years

Is Kuwait’s $500 Billion Oil Plan Overoptimistic?

Is Kuwait’s $500 Billion Oil Plan Overoptimistic?

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel…

Low Oil Prices Are Not The Only Problem For The Permian

Low Oil Prices Are Not The Only Problem For The Permian

Rising costs of water, a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Henry Hewitt

Henry Hewitt

Henry Hewitt is an investment strategist and portfolio manager with 36 years of experience in renewable energy. He is also a seasoned writer having published…

More Info

Share

Related News

A Letter To Elon Musk

By Henry Hewitt - Jan 22, 2019, 10:00 PM CST Musk Tesla

Dear Elon,

In the long run, those of us who are not dead are investing in earnings, not ego. Don’t be cute -- be profitable. After all, a profit is not without honour, except in the wrong hands

“Looking ahead at our mission of accelerating the advent of sustainable transport and energy, which is important for all life on Earth, we face an extremely difficult challenge: making our cars, batteries and solar products cost-competitive with fossil fuels.”

Mission accomplished. You, more than anyone, will be long remembered for ‘accelerating the advent’ of electric transport. Drop the ‘sustainable’ talk as it alienates about half of your ultimate potential market. You need to make a profit, not be a prophet.

And now you need a new mission statement, like it or not. Think Intel inside your camp. “We intend to become the world’s most profitable, and scalable transport company.” (Or words to that effect.)

The rules of the game haven’t changed; cost effective, scalable and bankable win prizes. Good feelings don’t, except in Alice in Wonderland, where everyone has won and all deserve prizes.

If your product isn’t cost effective, then it will remain bankable only as long as your admiring shareholders adhere to your vision and enthusiasm. But the dawn, even when rosy-fingered, doesn’t last all day.

Related: A Logical Move From An Inconsistent Tesla

“Ever read Homer, Elon? We read it in Greek, at the Point. Now here’s what you’re gonna do. You’re gonna go up that hill, and make some frickin’ money.”

This isn’t Pickett’s Charge, either. The only one shooting at you is you. Don’t be your own worst enemy; there are so many others better qualified to do that, and they are on the wrong side of history and economics.

Remind your market that 3 cents per mile and 20 moving parts is bound to win vs. 15 cents, and rising, per mile with 1,000 moving parts. Why it’s almost not fair. Almost, though I won’t shed a tear. (Oh, and being well supplied with multiple domestic sources of power is not bad either.) Gravity always wins.

Let the dead bury the dead. As Winston says – Victory is not final; failure is not fatal. The courage to continue is what counts. Good luck, Lad. Those of us who have not traded our souls for a few dollars more are rooting for you.

By Henry Hewitt for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Germany May Need Longer Coal Phase-Out Timeline

Next Post

Germany May Need Longer Coal Phase-Out Timeline

Henry Hewitt

Henry Hewitt

Henry Hewitt is an investment strategist and portfolio manager with 36 years of experience in renewable energy. He is also a seasoned writer having published…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Antoine D on January 23 2019 said:
    I enjoyed this letter thoroughly as a huge Tesla fan, although there are some things you just don't understand... one word - "Nontraditional CEO"

    Like it or not, things will never go your way sir. The man is a revolutionary taking on a moon mission with multiple companies at that.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Prepared To Call ‘Extraordinary Meeting’ As Oil Falls

OPEC Prepared To Call ‘Extraordinary Meeting’ As Oil Falls
Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com