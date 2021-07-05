Update On World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: An Interview With Jim Granath

Namibia is currently witnessing what could become one of the most spectacular explorational oil plays in recent memory, and one Canadian driller is at the center of this brand-new, potential blue-sky opportunity.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (TSXV:RECO, OTC:RECAF) is in the process of attempting to de-risk the potentially huge Kavango basin. Following the encouraging results of their first two test wells, the company is now analyzing the data to determine the size and commercial potential of the basin.

With the exploration efforts in Namibia advancing quickly, Oilprice.com founder James Stafford sat down with one of RECO’s leading geologists Dr. Jim Granath to find out more about the producibility and commercial potential of the encountered hydrocarbon system in RECO’s Kavango basin.

In This interview with Jim we look at the following:

- Why the stratigraphic wells were a huge success

- How the hydrocarbons are stacked in columns from 15 to over 110 meters in height

- The oil and gas they are seeing are far more than normal shows

- The type of oil they are seeing in the wells

- How the geology is similar to the Zagros belt in the Middle East

- Why this is a conventional play

James Stafford: Well, I have to start off with the latest drilling update from ReconAfrica. I know these are only intermediate results and there is a lot more to come from these wells in the near future, but could you talk through for our readers what it all means and what you think you have here?

Jim Granath: We have almost completed the second well now. As you know there are multiple shows of multiple fluids, that is both oils and gases—and I use the plural intentionally. The two wells are comparable in that the distribution of the shows run up and down the stratigraphy, and they are more extensive than ‘normal shows.’ What is clearly evident is that this is decidedly a conventional play—the hydrocarbons are in rocks into which they have migrated. One gigantic issue is behind us now: our main reason for drilling stratigraphic wells as opposed to targeted wildcats has been spectacularly fulfilled—there is a petroleum system. We have eliminated this particular so-called geologic risk, which is to say the basin is worthy of exploration.

JS: You were one of the geoscientists responsible for the play concept that has led to this exploration program, one of the first people to review the aeromagnetic survey. How do you think such a potentially huge oil field went undiscovered for so long?

JG: We have yet to find out how huge this is in terms of potential—we will eventually see, but it’s encouraging that the two wells are so similar and yet 16 km apart. Back in 2014, the founder Craig Steinke asked some of us to review various information to recommend a play to pursue, and I suggested the Karoo system in southern Africa was an under-appreciated play: he went on to put Karoo and Namibia together and followed through with the licensing of Petroleum Exploration Licence 73 in the Kavango region. When Earthfield produced a model of the shape of the basin from aeromagnetic data that Craig purchased from NAMCOR, I realized we had something different from the conventional viewpoint on the Owambo Basin. For various technical reasons it became apparent that the depth of that model should not be where it is—the Owambo should start to die out west of PEL 73; it should pinch out where Earthfield’s model became deep. The depth of Earthfield’s model was striking—something never previously suspected under Kavango, and thus suggested a new basin that was separate and distinct from Owambo in terms of its geologic raison d’etre. Since this was all hidden under the famous Kalahari sands, the Kavango Basin as a petroleum target remained a sleeper until we put the geophysical model together with the regional geology.

JS: What is it that excites you about the Kavango? Why were you and the Recon team so confident that the ground held oil?

JG: The exciting part for me is the new insights into a neglected geological province. But beyond the ‘science’ of it, the work I just described set up a new, blue-sky play: in my opinion exploration is all about exploiting new insights rather than following the herd. And this is possible only in a very few places in the world these days. As Bill Cathey commented early on, in his experience, all basins of this depth hold commercial levels of hydrocarbons. We really had to find out more about what was under that Kalahari cover to make the next step. To join forces with the rest of what has become the Recon team to take that next step has been really exciting.

JS: The latest release says the following: Based on initial analysis of this first section, ReconAfrica is pleased to report 134m (440 feet) of light oil and gas shows from the 6-1 well. The shows are similar in character to those seen in the 6-2 well, 16 km to the south. This second well (6-1), like the first well (6-2), is in the same sub-basin, shows clear evidence of a working conventional petroleum system. What do you mean by light oil and gas shows? Can this oil be produced?

JG: Crude oil comes in a wide spectrum of forms depending on the source it’s derived from, the temperature of its creation, and its subsequent history, etc. Think of a turkey at Thanksgiving—the turkey is organic matter in sedimentary rocks, immature as we call it before burial and heating up. As it cooks it gives off aromas (gasses) and juice in the pan (oils, liquids)—together they are called fluids. As the turkey cooks it gives off more and more fluids—the good stuff that grandma makes delicious gravy out of. Then if you overcook it, the turkey burns and the liquid boils off to turn to the crusty undesirable crud that makes the pan hard to clean, and the turkey itself becomes dry and unsavory. Organic matter in source rocks goes through a similar progression, except that early in the ‘cooking’ history a tarry sludge comes off—this is heavy oil like the tar sands in Canada, Venezuelan oil, or even the California oils. These are called immature oils. As the system cooks further the oils get lighter and move more toward what gasoline or motor oil look like, lighter in color and less viscous---their index goes up in what’s called API—these are mature oils in the sweet spot of the spectrum. This is the kind of stuff we have in the wells.

But producibility of the oil also depends on the rocks they are in. Thinking of the reservoir rocks like a sponge to which the hydrocarbons have migrated, producibility depends on how much space is available to host the hydrocarbons (the porosity) and how connected that space is to get the oil and gas to move to the well bore (the permeability). Even the best reservoirs only give up a fraction of their oil in human time frames. In the North Sea, for example, recoverability as it’s called is about 40-50% of the fluid. That’s on the good end of the spectrum—more typical is 25%-- lower-end reservoirs might only be a few percent. We have to find these things out before we can say anything about the amount of hydrocarbon that can be recovered. So producibility is one of the questions we will be looking to answer when we can do what’s called a drill stem test in the wells precisely on the position of the better shows. This is an attempt to get the fluids to flow into the wellbore.

JS: Also from the press release you gave a quote, “In these first two wells, the many oil and gas shows, with such variety, is certainly remarkable. It is highly encouraging to see clastic and thick carbonate sections which appear to have similar reservoir characteristics as observed in many other petroleum provinces.” Could you please let us know what you find remarkable about the variety of oil and gas shows and you also expand upon what you mean by, and could you also let us know which other petroleum provinces have similar reservoir characteristics?

JG: They are remarkable from a couple of points of view. The logs show that the hydrocarbons are stacked in columns from 15 to over 110 meters in height, oil shows are matched in most cases with gas shows and there also are significant shows of complex gases. Shows in wells are typically just a brief puff of gas and a little staining on the cuttings as they come out of the well, and they are often interpreted to suggest the well has intersected the migration path of the hydrocarbons. The ones in 6-2 and 6-1 suggest we have a potential accumulation where the shows are—that’s one remarkable part and the fact that the two wells 16 km apart are so similar so far, and that we were lucky enough to find them in the first wells! But, I have to emphasize that we don’t know yet the size of that accumulation or how much will be recoverable, or will actually produce.

The immense productivity in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran (especially the Zagros belt) is based on multiple stacked source rocks and several carbonate reservoirs which are involved in many types of traps. This is not to say we have discovered a new Middle East, but some of those are in structures --the Zagros in particular in Iran and Iraq—that are similar to what we suspect we have drilled into. So, the Kavango rocks may have similar reservoir properties to some of those.

JS: I know we are still waiting for results from the labs of the core samples of well 1. Can you share with us what you might find out from those studies? Could well 1 produce oil? What would need to be done to make it a producer? What next for the team?

JG: We expected to find out some important things that seismic data can’t tell us, which again is why a stratigraphic test was the first step: the age of the rocks if they have sourcing potential, was there any evidence of hydrocarbon passage, are there any reservoir rocks and what would their quality be, etc. Some of those are clear now, but some are going to take some time to pin down.

The producibility is a key question, of course: we know the shows are arranged over quite a few meters and even tens of meters vertically in the wells—stacked if you like. The open question is “will they move to a borehole to be able to be produced? Is there enough to make the well a production well?” The first step toward answering those questions is to test the shows in a simulation of production to see if they will flow. 6-2 has been left in a state that it is possible to go back and test. Then we need to map the structure to see if it’s sizable enough to trap enough hydrocarbon to be commercial. Then you have to drill appraisal wells to prove that the first well isn’t something anomalous. All of that is aimed at reducing the commercial risk. It took 30 wells in offshore Norway to get to the point where we are in 2 wells in Kavango—a remarkable start, but still only a start.

JS: Thanks for your time Jim. Hopefully, you will be able to answer a few more questions once we get the lab results back.

