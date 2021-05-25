Is This The World’s Most Exciting Oil Discovery? An Interview With Craig Steinke

After very promising results on their first well in Namibia’s giant Kavango basin, global attention has turned to this small Canadian explorer as it drills its second well in a basin estimated by a world-renowned geochemist to potentially hold up to 120 billion barrels.

In an interview with Oilprice.com’s James Stafford, Steinke, the founder and President of Reconnaissance Energy Africa (“Recon Africa”) (TSX.V: RECO, OTCMKTS:RECAF) discusses:

Why RECO’s first drill has garnered international attention

After the 3 well drilling program and 450 km 2d seismic program RECO expects to have cash of over $50 million

What’s in store for RECO’s second drill

Why excitement is building over the recent DeWolf research report

How much oil is potentially on the line

What’s next for the world’s most exciting junior explorer

How investors have reacted to this exciting oil play

Could Namibia become the next potential global oil hotspot

How RECO plans to give back to the community and environment

James Stafford: Can you give me an update on how things are with RECO in Namibia?

Craig Steinke: Well James, thanks, as you know, Recon Africa has been invited by the Namibian government to help them generate indigenous sources of energy and we have committed to drilling 3 wells in the Kavango basin to establish whether there is an active petroleum system or not. So the company is now honoring that commitment, it has drilled its first successful well and is now drilling a second well.

James Stafford: Can you tell me about the licenses, do you need a second license to drill more wells?

Craig Steinke: Well we are in the exploratory stage of the petroleum license, and we have committed to drilling an initial three wells. While drilling in the exploration phase of the license, should ReconAfrica and the Namibian government deem the results commercial, that’s when we are entitled to move into a 25-year production sharing contract.

James Stafford: You recently did a raise. What was your thinking behind this and how much cash will you be sitting on after it closes and after the warrants?

Craig Steinke: We raised money at 70 cents per unit in August 2020 and that set up the drilling program. After drilling the first well we were very pleasantly surprised that we had proved there was an active conventional petroleum system of light oil and high BTU gas in the first well.

It was more than we expected, and as a result, the government and RECO disseminated a joint release on this success. Naturally, the share price had a significant move upward and we were offered $25 million in a bought deal arrangement at $9.50 per unit. We thought it was wise to take it. The orders were so overwhelming that Haywood Securities, the investment bank that offered us the bought deal, asked us to upsize it to $36 million--so we did.

We thought it was a smart move because it puts RECO in a much stronger position. Once we drill the three wells and shoot the 2D seismic program, which comprises 450 km, if results are what we anticipate then we plan to enter into JV negotiations. Having additional cash in the treasury when you are conducting JV negotiations puts the company in a much stronger position because you can go and develop the play if you aren’t happy with what’s being offered.

James Stafford: After the three-well program and 2D seismic, how much cash should you have left over?

Craig Steinke: We should have well over $50 million remaining in the treasury.

James Stafford: And when do you think all of the results will be back?

Craig Steinke: We are drilling the second well currently and should commence the seismic by the middle of June. By September, we should have finished the 3rd well and the seismic.

James Stafford: And what happens then? You’ll have drilled 3 wells, completed 450km of 2D seismic and will have $50 million cash sitting in the bank.

Craig Steinke: We are looking for conventional traps. This basin has seen a lot of faulting, which should give rise to conventional reservoirs. So, after the 450 km seismic, we expect to be conducting more 2D seismic. We have established a basin. We just need to find the most opportune areas to drill for the next round of drilling and that will be determined by the 2D seismic. In conjunction with additional seismic, we expect to be conducting JV negotiations.

James Stafford: What about another rig?

Craig Steinke: We get asked that a lot and it is a possibility, but the next step is to do the 2D seismic to accurately identify drilling locations. Any decisions on additional rigs will happen then. We expect we will need more. Will we buy 1 or 2, perhaps. But there is a good chance we won’t, and will leave it up to JV partners.

James Stafford: I recently read the DeWolf report that just came out with great interest. In his report he states the following: Every 1 billion barrels recoverable at a PV 10% of $C10 per barrel, which is very conservative, adds $10 CDN billion to RECO’s Enterprise Value or 9 X the current market capitalization or by $72 CDN per share. Now with Dan Jarvies estimate that the basin could have generated north of 120 billion barrels, these numbers are astonishing. What are your thoughts on what DeWolf has just put out?

Craig Steinke: Yes I just read the report. There’s no question the PV 10 of 1 Billion bbls recoverable has a lot of value. Also, DeWolf does a great job in providing historical data on just how indicative success with the first well is on the success rate of wells to follow. Similarly, ReconAfrica believes the success on its first well 6-2, the discovery well, reflects very positively on the success rate of our next two wells. We have much to look forward to.

James Stafford: Can you tell us about the ROE purchase? Why did it happen so quickly and what do you think you’ve got there?

Craig Steinke: ROE holds an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Botswana lands that comprises 2.2 million acres--and those are 100% lands, long-term licenses, very good lands. It was the results of the first well that RECO drilled where management just felt that this was indicative of what the basin held.

We hit on the first well. So that’s either very lucky, or the success of the first well is indicative of what the rest of the basin holds. Management is confident it is the later. As a result, RECO definitely wanted the Botswana lands and it was the right time to move. No question, it was the smartest thing to do.

James Stafford: Tell us about this first well. What do you think you’ve got and when can we expect more results on it?

Craig Steinke: With the first well, as conveyed in the news release, we drilled into some sedimentary rocks and then deeper down we drilled into carbonates. Both looked very opportune because we saw high BTU gas and light oil in the sedimentary rock and then the same in the carbonates. And it comprised 660 feet or 200 meters of light oil and high BTU gas.

The carbonates specifically: More than half of the world’s oil comes from carbonate rock. This is very prolific reservoir and source rock. The Middle East is pretty much all carbonates. We have had some very positive comments after looking at the logs Schlumberger ran for us, and albeit early stage, we think they could be prolific reservoirs.

James Stafford: So 660 feet of showing – what does that mean? Do you need to frac the rock to get it out?

Craig Steinke: These three wells are not designed to be producers. Can we produce them? That’s a possibility. But with regards to completing the carbonates, they look like carbonate rocks we have seen in northern Africa where basically conventional completion methods will make them productive. No fracking.

James Stafford: What do you hope to achieve in well 2? Well 1 was incredible. Now that you have tasted success, what are you expecting?

Craig Steinke: We have high quality aeromagnetic data which allowed us to identify some structures and holes in the basin. The first well was designed to drill into the side of a structure to prove there was an active conventional petroleum system, and we did just that. We proved there is light oil and high BTU gas by way of a structure, a faulted circumstance. But the second well is designed to drill into a lesser disturbed, lesser faulted area where we should be able to drill through the entire petroleum system. So if you couple the two wells together, the importance is that it should give us a good representation of the entire basin and what it has to offer.

James Stafford: If the project works out, what would this mean to the people of Namibia?

Craig Steinke: This will be transformational for Namibia. Namibia suffers from severe energy poverty. Their main goal in Vision 2030 is to industrialize their country and pull their people out of poverty. You have to remember they don’t have a significant amount of indigenous energy. For example, Namibia imports 60% of their electricity from South Africa, so how can they industrialize their country? If you have to import energy to establish industries, but at higher costs, then how do you compete? You can’t?

James Stafford: And I suppose a successful project of the magnitude we are looking at could increase the standard of living as a whole?

Craig Steinke: The entire country could be transformed. Particularly the 250,000 people of the Kavango region. Over 40% of the local people live in generational poverty. This will provide the local citizens with good paying jobs, upwardly mobile jobs, that will help pull them out of poverty, provide access to fresh water and basic medical services.

One of the glaring problems in the region is the local population don’t have the wherewithal to drill water wells but there is a fresh water aquifer right under their feet. They have to walk up to 10 km per day with 45 lbs of water on their heads. RECO recognized this problem before Christmas. As soon as we landed the rig, in conjunction with the local water authorities, we started drilling water wells for the local community. We now have four community water wells operational and are permitting six new wells. RECO is already employing approximately 300 people in Namibia and over half of that in the Kavango region where they need the jobs the most.

James Stafford: How have you found the ease of doing business in Namibia and how is the government to work with?

Craig Steinke: One of the reasons we are operating in Namibia is because there is a very supportive government. We work with four separate ministries. There is a lot of oversight on RECO and strong environmental laws in their constitution. There is strong support from the local governors who are charged with providing their citizens with jobs, access to fresh water and medical services. And there is significant support from the local people.

James Stafford: There have been a number of articles in environmental journals that expressed concern about drilling for oil in Kavango. How are you ensuring the environment is protected?

Craig Steinke: Part of our commitment to the government is to prove there is a conventional petroleum system in the basin. But beyond that, we are committed to sharing oil and gas technology and good oilfield practices that have developed over decades in Western Canada. There really is very little risk to the environment. The seismic equipment we are using, owned and operated by Polaris Geophysical in Canada, is the lightest impact seismic equipment in the world. It is a Mercedes Benz tractor that is 9 feet wide and drives soundwaves into the ground which are received by wireless geophones the size of your cellphones. This tractor just purrs along the surface at a low RPM, or an idle, everything is wireless--the lightest impact worldwide. It is their 10th or 11th program they have conducted in Africa, all of which have been very successful.

James Stafford: How about the drilling itself? You had to use drilling fluids and you had to clear the site. Do you think there is any long-term impact from the drilling of well one?

Craig Steinke: We are only on that location for a few months, then we reclaim the land and it is back to normal. We are employing the most advanced drilling fluid in the industry--a polymer water-based drilling fluid. It is a plant oil that we use in conjunction with water. It is benign, 100% organic, and biodegradable. And when we move from well to well, we will take that with us because it is so expensive. It’s the best in the world. It is being used as a soil enricher or fertilizer in the US as well as other parts of the world. Proximal to the first well we are doing a pilot project with local residents where we are cultivating a large area, seeding it to vegetables, and fertilizing with the organic drilling fluid.

James Stafford: So when you move on, the land will be reclaimed and cultivated and there will be no pollution?

Craig Steinke: That’s right. And furthermore, with regards to the environment, it is hard to understand if you have never been to Kavango, but due to generational poverty, bush meat is high on the list of people’s priorities. No surprise. Consequently, the wildlife has been overhunted because people have no other options. Worse, poachers prey upon people with few options. RECO has assembled a wildlife team, led by a former Namibian Ranger to better assess the situation. We believe that bringing prosperity to the area will alleviate the pressure on the wildlife.

James Stafford: Can you give me 5 reasons to buy RECO stock this week?

Craig Steinke: In my opinion, the RECO Namibia drilling program is the most widely watched, highest impact, onshore drilling program in the world. One reason for that is this is a small Canadian company that managed to license the entire basin. There is nothing out there like it.

We have already had success. On the first well, we were drilling into an abyss. We didn’t know what we were drilling into, and the results went well beyond our expectations: 660 feet of light oil and high BTU gas in sedimentary and carbonate rocks.

We are drilling the second well right now, and we think that either the first well was a lucky hit or it is indicative of the results of the wells to come. That makes the second well extremely important.

We have strong support from the government and local community, which is essential.

In my opinion, the price of oil is going up in the medium term.

Due to the energy transition, investors are focused on short-cycle assets. If we are successful, we believe we could be trucking and shipping oil, as soon as late 2022.

James Stafford: Does that producing require additional licenses? Or is that covered?

Craig Steinke: If we deem the play commercial in conjunction with the government then we are entitled to a production license. But we have to move into that phase.

James Stafford: Is there any risk there?

Craig Steinke: I don’t see a lot of risks. Namibia needs this source of indigenous energy. It is the right thing to do to help pull the Namibian people out of poverty.

James Stafford: If you do start producing, could you do it on your own or would you need partners?

Craig Steinke: We anticipate that we will be looking for quality partners to help the Namibian government and RECO produce and develop the basin in an environmentally and economically sustainable way.

James Stafford: When I last spoke to geologist Dan Jarvie, he said his assessment suggests the Kavango Basin has generated up to 120 billion barrels of oil equivalent (on just 12% of the land). What does he think now?

Craig Steinke: His estimation was that the basin holds approximately 120 billion barrels, or that it has generated up to that. That hasn’t changed and we see no reason why that won’t be the case based on successful drilling results. It is still very preliminary, but it just supports his estimations. So yes, Dan is very happy these days.

James Stafford: Thanks for your time, Craig.

By. James Stafford

