Meet The Man Behind The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

The first interview we had with the founder Craig Steinke was very well received by our readers who were very impressed with what Reconnaissance Energy Africa (TSXV:RECO, OTC:RECAF) had accomplished in such a short time. But since then it has been speculated that certain hedge funds have been spreading disinformation due to large naked short positions and we wanted to get Craig on the phone again to set a few things right.

James Stafford: We only spoke a few weeks ago but a lot has happened since then. Tell me about what you have found in the first part of well 2. What does this actually mean for the basin and the chance of this turning into a producing field?

Craig Steinke: Results from the first part of the second well further confirmed an active conventional petroleum system in this basin. The oil and gas shows are very similar to what we saw in the first well 16 km to the south. This suggests connectivity between the two wells and a potentially large field. Although the upcoming seismic survey will better define this possible connection.

JS: You mention in both releases about well 1 and well 2 that you have found a working petroleum system. What does this actually mean?

CS: A working conventional petroleum system consists of a mature source rock to cook the organic material to create liquid hydrocarbons, a migration pathway for the hydrocarbons to migrate to a conventional reservoir rock, a trap and a seal. These are the key elements ReconAfrica and its partner, NAMCOR, the state oil company of Namibia, are confirming in order to achieve commerciality in the Kavango.

JS: How long do you think it will take you to drill the second section of well 2 and what are you hoping to find there following the success of the first section?

CS: We expect to reach total depth of the deeper section of the second well by the first week of July. Our expectation is we will establish further evidence of light oil and natural gas as we’ve seen in the more shallow section. This will provide further evidence to confirm ReconAfrica’s expectation that the Kavango Sedimentary basin is charged with hydrocarbons.

JS: I have spoken with a large number of people and it seems that there is a lot of money sitting on the sidelines waiting for the log and core data from well 1. Do you think that this is the hard data people are waiting for before really getting behind the company? When do you expect we will have the data from well 1?

CS: Given ReconAfrica holds the rights to the entire sedimentary basin, there’s no question positive results with this data is going to precipitate much industry and investor attention. Specifically, core analysis is used to define the important elements of a reservoir rock such as porosity, permeability, fluid saturation, and grain density. All of these measurements are essential to better understand the potential productivity of the basin. ReconAfrica and NAMCOR are working with some of the industry’s best third-party evaluators, Corelabs, GeoMark and Netherland Sewell based in Houston and Dallas Texas. Therefore, you can be assured the results we have are going to be credible. The Company expects these results will be released in July, 2021.

JS: So in both wells you have found oil and gas shows? Can this be produced? If yes, with what you know so far do you think it could be economical to do so?

CS: It’s important to remember these initial wells were not designed to produce. In keeping with ReconAfrica’s commitment to the Namibian government, these wells were designed to prove an active petroleum system in this virgin basin. Having said this, the first well was only temporarily capped, providing the Company and NAMCOR the opportunity to return to the well and test it for production at a later date.

JS: So analyzing the data you have Schlumberger, Geomark Research & Corelabs (Houston, Texas), and Netherland Sewell and Associates (Dallas, Texas). Could you tell us a little about these companies and why they are the best people to be analyzing your data and samples?

CS: Schlumberger for example employs 82,000 people and operates in 120 countries. Core Laboratories has been in business for 85 years and is a leading provider of reservoir analysis and production enhancement services. All of these service providers are used extensively by the Majors and IOCs. They’re the best in the business.

JS: Can you tell us about your ESG program and what you are hoping to achieve for the environment and the people of Namibia?

CS: June 3, 2021, along with its latest drilling results, ReconAfrica announced a $10 million commitment to ESG. This is an initial commitment and one we expect will grow based on successfully developing a sustainable energy source. The Company is working with local and national governments to refine the program but generally, it will comprise efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, support for higher levels of education for the children in the Kavango Region, better access to fresh water and medical services, more sophisticated irrigation systems to achieve higher productivity and measures to protect and regenerate wildlife throughout the region.

Specifically, what is very important to many of the adults within the Kavango region is higher levels of education for their children. They know this is the answer to transcending generational poverty that has stricken the region.

JS: It seems that you are working from the highest levels of government in Namibia all the way down to the local tribes. How are your efforts being received by these groups?

CS: Our efforts are being received extremely well, particularly in light of the fact the drilling program has established a working petroleum system in the Kavango. Achieving commerciality will transform the economics of the local region as well as greatly assist the national government in achieving their Vision 2030 of industrializing their country.

JS: This might seem like a rather basic question - but I'm hoping you can bear with me. Your first well showed over 660 feet of oil and natural gas indicators and on the first part of the second well you reported 440 feet of light oil and gas. Now, these wells were 16km apart. So is this basically an underground river of oil that is flowing towards some geological structures called traps that are basically giant underground storage containers for the oil? And judging by the size of the "river" oil could be stored in huge quantities?

CS: We prefer to not make too much out of this currently, but there are definitely similar rock and hydrocarbon characteristics shared between the two wells. If the 2D seismic confirms connectivity between these two wells then potentially it could be a rather large field, but let’s wait to see the results of the seismic.

JS: How excited are you with what you have seen from Well 2 so far?

CS: I’m very excited. We either just got lucky on these first two wells or these wells are indicative of what the entire Kavango basin holds.

JS: In your ESG plan I see that you have already drilled 4 water wells for villages. Could you please let us know what this has done for these people? How did they get their water before they were drilled?

CS: Providing the rural people of the Kavango region with much better access to water is central to our ESG program. Many of us take immediate access to freshwater for granted as we’ve always had it. If you don’t have it, it’s rather a big deal as there is nothing more essential to life than freshwater. Fortunately, there is a prolific freshwater aquifer 80m to 160m below the surface throughout the most part of the Kavango region. The sad part is the local residents do not have the financial wherewithal to drill water wells to access it. As a consequence, mostly women, are tasked with hauling approximately 45 pounds of water on their head for up to 10 km each day. Just try to imagine doing this every day.

ReconAfrica has responded to this problem by already drilling four community water wells along with permitting an additional 16 water wells. As soon as the permits are ready we will start drilling again. It’s difficult to understand until you actually meet the residents of Kavango how profoundly this changes their lives on a daily basis.

JS: Our readers were very interested in how Dan Jarvie was feeling last time. With the recent progress, how is Dan now?

CS: Dan is the first to admit we’re still in the early stages but he is definitely smiling.

JS: Thanks for your time, Craig. It sounds like things are coming along very well. We are all looking forward to the core results and finding out what is in the deeper part of well 2.

