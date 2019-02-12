Venezuelan Opposition Could Soon Take Over Citgo

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.91 +0.81 +1.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.66 +1.24 +1.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.109 -4.06%
Mars US 20 hours 59.90 +0.59 +0.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
Urals 2 days 59.12 -0.81 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +1.04 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.109 -4.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 63.29 +1.11 +1.79%
Murban 14 hours 64.40 +1.27 +2.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.09 +1.42 +2.60%
Basra Light 2 days 63.94 +1.13 +1.80%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.29 +1.15 +1.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.29 +1.25 +2.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 +1.10 +2.83%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 42.10 +0.69 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 50.25 +0.69 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 38 days 53.10 +0.69 +1.32%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 49.70 +0.69 +1.41%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 49.85 +0.69 +1.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 53.30 +0.69 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 hours 48.10 +0.69 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.94 +0.48 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.05 +0.69 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.55 +0.69 +1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.50 +1.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.30 +0.74 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 7 minutes The end of stock buybacks?
  • 14 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 17 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 13 mins Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 7 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 5 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 3 hours Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 3 hours How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 22 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 24 hours Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 4 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 1 min "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 23 hours methanol fuel cells
  • 16 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 18 hours Green New Deal

Breaking News:

Bankruptcies In Canada’s Oil Industry Decline In 2018

Alt Text

Chaos Erupts In Venezuela As Trump Backs New President

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans…

Alt Text

Venezuelan Opposition To Fund Regime Change With U.S. Oil Money

Venezuela’s opposition will use oil…

Alt Text

Russia Begins To Fear Maduro May Lose

Russia, one of Venezuelan President…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuelan Opposition Could Soon Take Over Citgo

By Irina Slav - Feb 12, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Venezuela opposition

The Venezuelan opposition led by Juan Guaido could soon become the owner of PDVSA’s U.S. refining business, Citgo, in what would only deepen the chaos surrounding the country’s state oil company.

Guaido declared himself interim president and appointed an interim government in anticipation for new elections after he decried incumbent Nicolas Maduro’s second victory earlier this year. But the opposition leader and President of the opposition-dominated National Assembly also said he was about to announce an alternative board of directors for both PDVSA itself and Citgo as well. If this happens, Venezuela will not only have two presidents and two parliaments, but also two state oil companies.

This plot that would fit right in among Hollywood blockbusters is a legal quagmire, to say the least. In fact, Bloomberg’s Davide Scigliuzzo calls it “a nightmarish legal situation”. It is indeed a nightmare: Citgo is registered in the United States, but its owner is Venezuela’s state oil company--that is, Venezuela.

Besides, there is a line of PDVSA creditors and companies fighting against Caracas in court after the forced nationalization of their businesses by Hugo Chavez waiting to get their hands on at least a piece of Citgo, or better yet, the whole company. One notable creditor in the line is Rosneft, whom PDVSA granted a majority stake in Citgo as collateral for a loan. And now, on top of all this, Citgo may end up with two managements and two boards of directors.

Scigliuzzo predicts it will all end in court and it will be a U.S. court. This, he says, means that more likely than not ownership of Citgo will pass into the hands of Guaido, based on a precedent involving Communist China and the nationalist government that was overthrown by the Communists. In that case, concerning a deposit of over US$600,000 with Wells Fargo, the U.S. court ruled in favor of the nationalist government, which was the one Washington supported, Scigliuzzo notes. It would only make sense that any U.S. court will comply with Washington’s sympathies on the Citgo case as well. Related: U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

“The court will defer to what the State Department says and I think the State Department in the U.S. has made it really clear who they think is the proper representative of the Venezuelan people,” Scigliuzzo quoted a Duke University law professor, Mitu Gulati, as saying.

So, that particular matter is more or less settled, and a surprise is unlikely. But what will happen next? The parent company would still be in a schizoid state, with two boards of directors, and there is far less certainty that the Guaido-appointed board will be recognized as the legitimate one in Venezuela. This means, then, that Citgo could end up owned by the opposition while the Maduro government owns its parent company.

Besides the legal headaches, this means Citgo will need to find other sources of crude: Venezuelan exports to the United States are already in decline following the last round of sanctions issued by Washington. PDVSA, on the other hand, will have to find new markets for the crude it is still producing. The wild cards that are PDVSA’s creditors and other compensation seekers make a whole deck, adding a lot of further complexity to the situation. It’s anyone’s guess how things will end with Venezuela’s most important state company.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Begins To Fear Maduro May Lose
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Lee James on February 12 2019 said:
    Fossil fuel sure gets messy.

    Some day, when energy is cleaned up and a high percentage is renewable, will someone lay claim to the wind while some one else lays claim to the turbines?

    Clean energy will undoubtedly go sideways in ways we have yet to imagine, but fossil fuel is an awfully lot like, "folks, we're not making this stuff up." And it's not getting any better.

    We really need to think about fossil fuels and pollution and national security and peaceful relations. It's quite a big picture, and me thinks we ignore most of it, day to day.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer
Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

 Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

 Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

 The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet

The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com