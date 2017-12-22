Saudi Welfare Program To Ease Impact Of 80% Fuel Price Hike

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 hours 58.47 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 20 hours 64.73 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Mars US 17 hours 59.90 +0.24 +0.40%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.71 +0.28 +0.51%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.98 +0.20 +0.32%
Murban 1 day 64.83 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 1 day 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 1 day 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 1 day 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 hours 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 71 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 71 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 71 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 71 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 71 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 71 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 1 day 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.42 +0.11 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.92 +0.11 +0.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.27 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 hours Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 20 hours Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 22 hours Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 23 hours New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 1 day Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 1 day Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 2 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 2 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 2 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 2 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 2 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 2 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 2 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 3 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 3 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 3 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 3 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 3 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 3 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 3 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 4 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 4 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 4 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 4 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 4 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 4 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 4 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 5 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 5 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 5 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 5 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 5 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 7 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 8 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 8 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 8 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field

Breaking News:

Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018

Alt Text

Middle East Tensions Near Boiling Point

Tuesday’s GCC meeting was cut…

Alt Text

Houthi Missile Targeting Riyadh Palace Intercepted

Saudi Arabia has intercepted yet…

Alt Text

Saudi Sheikdown: Arrested Royals Offered A Deal - Your Money For Your Freedom

Saudi Arabia has reportedly offered…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Welfare Program To Ease Impact Of 80% Fuel Price Hike

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 22, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Thursday made the first payment totaling US$533 million (2 billion riyals) as part of its new household allowance program that reaches 10.6 million beneficiaries, before it starts raising food and gasoline prices.

Known as the Citizens Account, the allowance scheme is a national cash transfer program that was first announced by the Government in December 2016 and opened for registrations in February 2017, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The allowance is aimed at easing the direct and indirect impact of the gasoline and electricity price hikes, and the VAT increase on food and beverages.

Saudi Arabia made bank transfers on Thursday to around 3 million households, for a total of 10.6 million beneficiaries, according to Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development, Ali al-Ghafees. Some 20 percent of the applicants did not qualify to get allowances.

Last week, officials at the Saudi labor ministry said that around 3.7 million households signed up for the program, representing about 13 million total beneficiaries, but that not all would be qualified to receive allowances.

As part of its plan to gradually eliminate fuel subsidies, Saudi Arabia is said to be planning to raise domestic gasoline prices by 80 percent in January, and make them level with international prices until 2023 or possibly 2025.

The new welfare payments were made just days after Saudi Arabia announced more spending in its 2018 budget.

In the budget, the Saudis expect oil revenues to rise in 2018 compared to 2017, but they will still run a budget deficit next year. In 2018, Saudi Arabia expects its budget deficit to be 7.3 percent of GDP, compared to this year’s budget gap of 8.9 percent of GDP, and to 12.8 percent of GDP in 2016. Amid aggressive spending, Saudi Arabia is delaying its target to reach a balanced budget to 2023 from the initial target of as early as 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Houthi Missile Targeting Riyadh Palace Intercepted
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Citizen Oil on December 22 2017 said:
    I was all for Mohammed Bin Salman and his austerity measures until I found out he bought a $ 300 million mansion in the UK and the $ 450 million Da Vinci. I'm sure theres a lot more stupid purchases the Saudi public doesn't know about. This all the while he's seizing the assets of the other princes. Somehow I think thats not going to end well.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

 Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

 OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com