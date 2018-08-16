US-Turkish Relations Come to A Head, But Is A Break Inevitable?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.48 +0.47 +0.72%
Brent Crude 11 mins 71.36 +0.60 +0.85%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.911 -0.029 -0.99%
Mars US 22 hours 65.51 -1.73 -2.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.77 -1.20 -1.69%
Urals 2 days 70.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.57 -1.32 -1.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.57 -1.32 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.80 -3.45 -4.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.72 -2.30 -3.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.911 -0.029 -0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.35 -1.25 -1.75%
Murban 2 days 71.99 -3.51 -4.65%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.76 -3.29 -4.83%
Basra Light 2 days 70.44 -2.58 -3.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.76 -3.35 -4.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.80 -3.45 -4.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.80 -3.45 -4.65%
Girassol 2 days 70.07 -3.28 -4.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.77 -1.20 -1.69%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.65 +0.55 +1.41%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.71 -2.03 -5.24%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.96 -2.03 -3.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.16 -2.03 -3.02%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.66 -2.03 -3.52%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.51 -2.03 -4.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.51 -2.03 -4.10%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.01 -2.03 -3.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.76 -2.03 -3.18%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.01 -2.03 -4.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.57 -1.32 -1.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.64 -0.36 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.96 -2.03 -3.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.91 -2.03 -3.13%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.91 -2.03 -3.13%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.46 -2.03 -3.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.52 -2.03 -2.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 11 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 17 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 6 mins WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 5 hours Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 58 mins Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 3 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 4 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 5 hours Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 5 hours Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds
  • 4 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 1 hour Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 19 hours Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 19 hours California Solar Mandate Based on False Facts
  • 9 hours Again Google: Brazil May Probe Google Over Its Cell Phone System
  • 9 hours Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging

Breaking News:

Iran Says German Oil Company Looking To Make Deal Despite Sanctions

Alt Text

Who Profits From Iran’s Oil Major Exodus?

As sanctions on Iran move…

Alt Text

Canada Frees Itself From Saudi Oil Imports

Political differences have created a…

Alt Text

Is Venezuelan Oil Production Falling Even Faster Than Expected?

Last month, Venezuelan crude output…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Gregory R. Copley

Gregory R. Copley

Historian, author and strategic analyst — and onetime industrialist — Gregory R. Copley, 70, has for four decades worked at the highest levels with various…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

US-Turkish Relations Come to A Head, But Is A Break Inevitable?

By Gregory R. Copley - Aug 16, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Turkish US flags

Turkish Pres. Reçep Tayyip Erdo?an believes the U.S. will stop short of forcing Turkey out of NATO, destroying its currency, and pushing it into an alliance with Russia and the People’s Republic of China. But is his confidence justified?

U.S. Pres. Donald Trump could also direct the State Dept. to lift its embargo on the sale of U.S. defense equipment to Cyprus (inexplicably in place since 1985) and penalize Turkey for using U.S. defense equipment illegally for the 1974 invasion and subsequent occupation of the northern 37 percent of Cyprus.

Pres. Trump’s signing of a $716-billion defense spending bill on August 13, 2018, included an amendment which prohibited the sale by the US to Turkey of F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft unless the Defense Department issued a report downplaying the damage to the secure operation of the F-35 if it was adopted by the Turkish Air Force while the TAF was also operating the Russian S-400 air defense missile system. The Pentagon has historically given Turkey the benefit of the doubt, but this time Pres. Erdo?an has escalated his hostility to the U.S., which may make it difficult for the DoD to justify release of the F-35. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had, in a letter to Congress in August 2018, urged against stopping the F-35 transfer.

Significantly, Sec. Mattis made his case to safeguard the F-35’s industrial/cost base, but the sale of a proposed 100 F-35As to Turkey could be offset by a sale of a similar number of F-35Bs to the Republic of China (ROC: Taiwan) Air Force. Trump would simultaneously punish Turkey and bolster the ROC. And, many argue, hasn’t Turkey already left the West in all but name? And doesn’t the U.S. need, in any event, to bolster the ROC and Japan sooner rather than later if it is to contain the PRC in the Pacific?

In Washington, DC, on August 15, 2018, it was no coincidence that the private American Hellenic Institute (AHI) announced the publication of an Issue Brief on the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) under which the United States had prohibited the sales of US defense articles/services to the Republic of Cyprus since 1985. The ITAR listed the Republic of Cyprus, along with countries such as Sudan and Somalia, as a country to which transfers of US defense articles/services were prohibited. Related: Caught In The Crossfire: The Unintended Victim Of Iran Sanctions

In June 2018, AHI discussed the issue with State Department officials and submitted a memorandum with the key points which were in the Issue Brief. The officials forwarded the memorandum to the appropriate office for review. Since June 2018, AHI had raised the issue in follow-up meetings with the State Department. The Issue Brief described the ITAR, analyzed why the prohibition on the Republic of Cyprus was unlawful, explained how the State Department itself could remove the Republic of Cyprus from the application of the ITAR prohibition and concludes that legislation was not necessary.

“We contend the State Department has the legal authority to remedy what has been, for years, an unlawful prohibition on arms transfers to the Republic of Cyprus,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said. “We urge the State Department to exercise the requisite political will to get this done. It is in the best interests of the United States for the Republic of Cyprus to look to the United States, and not any other nation, to procure its defense materials.”

By GIS/Defense & Foreign Affairs

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Who Profits From Iran’s Oil Major Exodus?
Gregory R. Copley

Gregory R. Copley

Historian, author and strategic analyst — and onetime industrialist — Gregory R. Copley, 70, has for four decades worked at the highest levels with various…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge
U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

 The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com