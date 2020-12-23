U.S. Relations With Russia Could Crumble Under Biden

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 48.12 +1.10 +2.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 51.13 +1.05 +2.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 2.608 -0.172 -6.19%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 47.77 -0.80 -1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.50 -0.75 -1.62%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 2.608 -0.172 -6.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 49.80 -0.52 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 49.95 -0.66 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 47.72 +0.08 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 51.40 -0.90 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 49.84 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.44 +0.29 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 31 days 32.00 -1.26 -3.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.32 -1.60 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 46.02 -0.95 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 47.42 -0.95 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 41.32 -0.95 -2.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 41.12 -0.95 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 42.87 -0.95 -2.17%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 39.77 -0.95 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 40.97 -0.72 -1.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.91 -0.82 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 min Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 9 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 hour CIA Death Squads
  • 6 mins Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 1 day Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 10% In January-October

Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

Iraq is considering applying for…

U.S. Targets 20 Iranian Companies In Fresh Round Of Sanctions

U.S. Targets 20 Iranian Companies In Fresh Round Of Sanctions

The United States Treasury Department…

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Just as before World War…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Relations With Russia Could Crumble Under Biden

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 23, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has accused the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden of "Russophobia” and says he expects relations with the United States to go "from bad to worse."

"It would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country," Ryabkov said on December 23, less than a month ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated in recent years over issues including Russia's seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, its role in wars in eastern Ukraine and Libya, its election meddling in the United States and Europe, and a series of major cyberattacks blamed on the Russians.

Biden, who will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021, is expected to take a tougher stance toward the Kremlin on its human rights record and foreign policies compared with outgoing President Donald Trump, who has been criticized by some for being too soft on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Biden for his election victory six weeks after the November 3 vote and said he was ready for "collaboration."

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 23 warned that Moscow was expecting "nothing positive" in ties with the United States.

Ryabkov struck a similar note in an interview with Russia’s news agency Interfax, saying the country should move to a "total containment" approach in relations with Washington and retain "selective dialogue" on subjects that are of interest to Moscow.

He said that Russia would not initiate any contacts with Biden's transition staff, and would also not make any "unilateral concessions.”

And if the United States continued approaching Russia as a "strategic rival," then Moscow would "treat them in a similar way," the deputy foreign minister added.

Referring to U.S. sanctions imposed this week on 45 Russian companies with alleged ties to the country’s military, Ryabkov said the outgoing administration was trying to "slam the door loudly” on Moscow, with the trend likely to remain when Biden moves into the White House.

"We are going from bad to worse. This was very typical for the past four years and so far there is no feeling that this trend has outlived its usefulness," Ryabkov said.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said Russia had been “consistently getting new sanctions. So, there is nothing positive so far, unfortunately," in Russia-U.S. relations.

Separately, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised a response to the new U.S. sanctions and said that the United States had "long been pursuing a hostile policy" toward Russia.

The comments come a day after Biden called on Trump to publicly identify the perpetrator of a large-scale breach of U.S. government agencies -- a hack some of Trump's top allies have blamed on Russia.

In a speech in Delaware, Biden faulted the Trump administration for stripping U.S. defenses against cyberattacks and pledged a tough response when officials discover who was behind the cyberintrusion.

The hackers "can be assured that we will respond and probably respond in kind,” he said.

The U.S. administration has not made a formal assessment of who was behind the attack, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr said all signs pointed to Moscow.

Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the attack uncovered last week and floated the idea that China might be responsible for the hacking spree.

The Kremlin has denied any role in the hacking.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S.-Seized Iranian Fuel Cargoes Stuck In Legal Limbo
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb
World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal

World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com