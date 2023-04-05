The Battle For Energy Influence In Central Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.33 -0.38 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.76 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.51 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.128 +0.022 +1.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.787 +0.050 +1.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 79.11 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.787 +0.050 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.17 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.21 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.78 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.60 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.22 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.97 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.46 +0.29 +0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.86 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.11 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.26 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.26 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.21 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.56 +0.29 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.24 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 8 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 3 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Hikes Crude Prices To Asia

Arms Deals Bring Russia And Iran Closer, But Will The Relationship Last?

Arms Deals Bring Russia And Iran Closer, But Will The Relationship Last?

Russia and Iran’s arms deals…

King Of Saudi Arabia Invites Iranian President For Historic Visit

King Of Saudi Arabia Invites Iranian President For Historic Visit

After a historic peace deal…

China's Growing Arctic Ambitions Spell Trouble For Russia

China's Growing Arctic Ambitions Spell Trouble For Russia

Russia's offer to establish a…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Battle For Energy Influence In Central Asia

By The Jamestown Foundation - Apr 05, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Uzbekistan seeks to avoid an overreliance on Russia and balance regional powers.
  • The country recently announced an energy package worth over $1 billion to facilitate its shift towards renewable energy.
  • Uzbekistan's economy grew by 5.7% in 2022 and aims to be a democratic state that has developed harmonious relations with its neighbors.
Join Our Community

In February 2023, Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced an energy package valued at over $1 billion to ease the country’s heating and electricity needs (Tashkent Times, February 8). In this, while Russia is considered a key player in providing Tashkent with much-needed oil and natural gas products, Uzbekistan also hopes to improve energy ties with its neighbors to avoid becoming overly dependent on Moscow.

In truth, situated in the heart of Central Asia, neighboring Afghanistan and with close proximity to Russia, Uzbekistan holds a key regional position. Furthermore, a large population coupled with abundant energy resources and gold mines make the country economically important for its neighbors. Uzbekistan, under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is seeking to carve out a bigger role in Central Asia in balancing against the bigger powers in the region—Russia, China and the United States (Iess.ir, January 20). Tashkent has been wary of becoming overly reliant on just one of these powers, aiming instead to try to play them off one another in the region. The primary aim of the Mirziyoyev regime’s foreign policy is to facilitate an independent sovereign state that can have a wider impact on global affairs. According to official documents released earlier this year, Uzbekistan reportedly aims to be a democratic state that has developed harmonious relations with its neighbors (Gov.uz, February 9).

Earlier, in July 2019, Mirziyoyev signed a decree in which he announced measures for establishing a more stable economy. The document also outlined a renewed commitment in ensuring the constant supply of household energy as well as the further development of Uzbekistan’s oil and gas industry. In the decree, Tashkent committed to improving the efficiency of fossil fuel exploration and making management of the industry more transparent (Tashkent Times, July 10). Partially because of these measures, in 2022, Uzbekistan’s economy grew by 5.7 percent. Specifically, industrial production grew by 5.2 percent, the construction industry by 6.6 percent and the service industry by 15.9 percent. Additionally, as compared to trade in 2021, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade grew by 18.6 percent in 2022 (Tashkent Times, January 30).

In January 2021, an Uzbekistani presidential decree on the “Year of Supporting Youth and Strengthening People’s Health” was published. As part of that decree, the Uzbekistani Ministry of Energy was tasked with implementing the necessary measures to develop a roadmap—or market mechanisms—necessary to bolster production capacities and rehabilitate existing gas fields. Therefore, starting on August 1, 2021, production factories in Uzbekistan received additional funds for purchasing electricity and gas imports as needed (Barghnews.com, February 10). Alexey Miller, CEO of Russian gas giant Gazprom, signed onto an agreement for cooperation with Uzbekistan’s energy sector, focusing on the development of new infrastructure to increase gas production (Interfax, January 25).

More recently, Uzbekistan has been in the midst of a severe energy crisis brought on by a growing population, aging infrastructure and limited natural resources. Additionally, the country relies on natural gas for 80 percent of its domestic electricity needs, which has been seriously hampered by Western sanctions on Russia. The announced energy package valued at over $1 billion aims to develop renewable energy sources in Uzbekistan to ease the crisis. Initial measures are focused on exploring the installation of solar panels on high-rise buildings, government institutions, industrial parks, parking facilities and water towers in Tashkent (Tashkent Times, February 8). The cold spell in December 2022 strained Uzbekistan’s energy supplies and led to mass outages across the country. As a result, measures are being actively taken to prevent a future crisis, including re-evaluating energy relations with the Kremlin.

For its part, since November 2022, Russia has continuously proposed the establishment of a tripartite gas union with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan (see EDM, January 19). The Russian side has stipulated that the proposal does not mean supplying gas in exchange for political conditions but rather focuses on “coordinating commercial interests.” Yet, both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan remain wary of such an arrangement, with Astana voicing concerns regarding the independence of its energy industry and Tashkent opting instead to consider relations on a bilateral basis.

Coming in at a total of $9.28 billion, the year 2022 saw a 23-percent increase in trade between Russia and Uzbekistan, according to the Uzbekistani State Committee of Statistics, with Russia becoming Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner. In the energy realm, in January 2023, Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries, especially in developing new fuel and energy complexes (TASS, January 24). Furthermore, the two sides agreed to the delivery of increased volumes of Russian gas via the Central Asia–Center gas pipeline running through Kazakhstan (Central.asia-news.com, February 16). On March 3, Uztransgaz, Uzbekistan’s state-owned natural gas company, announced that final adjustments were being made on domestic energy infrastructure to accommodate the expected increase in Russian supplies (Eurasianet, March 3).

Russia’s expanded presence in Uzbekistan’s energy market will bring rewards for Moscow, not only in bringing in desperately needed export revenues but also in firming up relations with Tashkent. Yet, the Uzbekistani government remains keenly aware of the dangers in overdependence on Russia. As Tashkent-based economist Anvar Nazirov recently pointed out, “Russia is flagrantly meddling in the affairs of the Central Asian countries,” even pressuring Turkmenistan not to supply gas to Uzbekistan (Central.asia-news.com, February 16). As such, Tashkent is making the necessary arrangements to expand energy ties with its neighbors, establishing agreements with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to import more coal, natural gas and solar energy supplies.

Overall, it seems likely that Russia will increase its efforts to penetrate the energy markets of Central Asia as Moscow effectively reorients its industry eastward. In this, the impact of Western sanctions and Uzbekistan’s energy crisis on relations between Moscow and Tashkent has been significant. While Uzbekistan has turned to Russia for its energy needs in the short term, Tashkent is keen to deepen ties with other powers in the region, including China, over the longer term. This growing regional trend has led to a dramatic shift in the balance of power, with Russia losing its once dominant position. This has created tensions between Russia and Uzbekistan, with Moscow seeking to maintain its influence in the region by increasing investment and expanding trade ties. As the energy crisis in Uzbekistan continues, it remains to be seen if Tashkent can effectively manage energy relations with Moscow, or if the Kremlin will only further nurture Uzbekistan’s dependence.

By the Jamestown Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Arms Deals Bring Russia And Iran Closer, But Will The Relationship Last?
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are
Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com