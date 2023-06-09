Russia And Iran Boost International Trade With North-South Transport Corridor

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.40 -0.89 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.99 -0.97 -1.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.10 -1.05 -1.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.263 -0.089 -3.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.015 -0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.015 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 557 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 50.04 -1.24 -2.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 73.44 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 71.69 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.84 -1.24 -1.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 66.84 -1.24 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 75.79 -1.24 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.14 -1.24 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.56 +1.12 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.52 -1.24 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

GCC Nations Unite For Mega Railway Project

GCC Nations Unite For Mega Railway Project

The delayed GCC Railway project,…

Dam Destruction Threatens Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Dam Destruction Threatens Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Ukraine has accused Russia of…

Blurred Battle Lines: Drone Strikes Stoke Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Blurred Battle Lines: Drone Strikes Stoke Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Apparent drone attacks in Moscow…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia And Iran Boost International Trade With North-South Transport Corridor

By The Jamestown Foundation - Jun 09, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Russia and Iran, both under significant international sanctions, have signed an agreement to construct the Rasht-Astara railway, a crucial link in the INSTC, aiming to diversify their trade routes and circumvent Western sanctions.
  • The INSTC, particularly its western route, is strategic for Russia and Iran as it passes through their most densely populated regions, facilitating trade and new business sectors.
  • Despite the benefits the corridor brings, including reduced delivery times and cargo costs, political hurdles such as Western sanctions against both countries.
Join Our Community
Railroad

In a recent development, on May 17, Russia and Iran officially signed an agreement for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway (Kremlin.ru, May 17). This railway project holds immense significance as it addresses a key missing link in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), or Middle Corridor. The INSTC is a multi-modal network of shipping, rail and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. As two of the most sanctioned countries in the world, both Russia and Iran are interested in finding alternative routes to diversify their export and import routes as well as circumvent Western sanctions. In this context, since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the INSTC’s strategic importance has significantly increased for Moscow and Tehran.

For both countries, the INSTC is central to replacing European trade with Asian markets, facilitating a pivot to the East and providing an alternative to the traditional sea route through the Suez Canal. For Moscow, the route provides opportunities to improve its economic relations with India, which has increased its oil imports from Russia by about 2,200 percent since the beginning of the war (The Moscow Times, March 28). For Iran, the development of the corridor offers a lucrative opportunity to earn transit fees, estimated at about $100 per ton of goods passing through its territory, which is comparable to the cost of one barrel of oil. (Mehr News Agency, August 1, 2022).

The corridor has three primary routes. The trans-Caspian direction crosses through the Caspian Sea as well as the territories of its littoral states. To the west, the route runs along the Caspian’s western coast, passing through Russia and Azerbaijan. In the east, the route passes through Iran, enters Turkmenistan and then crosses through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan (Silk Road Briefing, April 4). For Moscow and Tehran, the western route holds greater significance as compared to the trans-Caspian and eastern routes. This is primarily due to the fact that the western parts of both countries encompass the most densely populated regions. As a result, this route presents favorable prospects for fostering trade relations and stimulating the emergence of new business sectors.

Furthermore, the western route is crucial to the Middle Corridor in terms of capacity and investment. The share of its potential freight traffic is around 60 percent, and it is expected to receive approximately 69 percent of future investments (Eurasian Development Bank, November 30, 2021October 26, 2022). In fact, this passage has recently seen an increase in freight traffic. Rail transport along the INSTC increased by more than 40 percent to 4 million tons from January to May 2023. Most of the volume was carried along the western route, which accounted for 3.6 million tons during this period, representing a growth of 37.9 percent as compared to the same period in 2022 (Kommersant, June 5).

In this regard, growing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow reflects their interests in developing both the hard and soft infrastructure of the western route. In terms of hard infrastructure, the agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will play a key role in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the INSTC. According to the agreement, Russia has allocated 1.6 billion euros ($1.71 billion) for the development of its segment of the railway, which is planned to be completed within 48 months. Iran will pay for its portion of this from transit fees once the route becomes operational. After completion, Iran will be able to connect its railway network with the South Caucasus countries, Russia and Northern European countries, which will reduce the travel time for cargo transportation from Asia to the European Union by four weeks (Silk Road Briefing, April 20, 2022May 18, 2023).

Russia and Iran also reached an agreement on improving soft infrastructure. They agreed to facilitate and expedite customs procedures and provide assistance to businesses to increase the volume of trade being transported along the route. In addition, Iran offered services for authorized Russian businesses to sign contracts with their Iranian counterparts within the framework of the “Green Customs Corridor” (Mehr News Agency, May 17).

Although the new agreements to develop the INSTC’s western route have the potential to help reduce delivery times and the costs of cargo, both political and technical challenges remain in the long-term development of the corridor. Regarding technical difficulties with hard infrastructure, differences between Russia and Iran on track gauges and rolling stock dimensions complicate smooth transportation via the railway route. Moreover, the lack of transit wagons and poorly developed infrastructure on Iran’s part due to geographical constraints and lack of investment create further problems for the INSTC’s efficiency (Silk Road Briefing, April 4).

Moreover, Iran’s current transit capacity is less than 10 million tons. In this context, the Russian and Iranian target of increasing shipments through the western route to as much as 15 million tons of cargo per year by 2030 does not seem feasible. In fact, according to the Eurasian Development Bank, INSTC container traffic could be as high as 5.9 to 11.9 million tons by 2030, when considering all three primary routes and all modes of transport (Eurasian Development Bank, October 26, 2022; Financial Tribune, March 12; TASS, May 17).

Finally, the disparity in freight rates, lack of a single window system for customs control and absence of a harmonization of procedures lead to increased delivery times and costs, as well as reduce the predictability of arrival times, leading to further delays (Eurasian Development Bank, October 26, 2022).

Politically, Western sanctions against Iran and Russia and increasing uncertainty in domestic policies have deterred some countries and international companies from using Russia and Iran as transit countries. Furthermore, sanctions have also had a negative impact on attracting private companies to invest in Russian and Iranian infrastructure, which requires massive investment capital for developing the INSTC (35 and 34 percent, respectively). In this context, the national budgets of the two countries are the only sources of financing, which have also been limited due to the deteriorating economic situation in both countries (Eurasian Development Bank, October 26, 2022).

Simmering tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan represent another political challenge, which could limit the development of the INSTC’s western branch. At the moment, Azerbaijani infrastructure is the most used and developed part of the corridor. As a result, further deterioration of relations between Tehran and Baku could negatively affect further development, especially in improving soft infrastructure (see EDM, April 19; Trend.az, May 18).

In sum, both Russia and Iran are deeply interested in developing the INSTC, especially its western branch, as this section passes through the most populous provinces of both countries and has the highest potential freight-carrying capacity. Yet, despite the recent agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway and the easing of customs problems, political and technical difficulties may prevent the corridor from reaching its maximum potential in the long term. This reveals an interesting paradox: Russia and Iran are the main drivers of the INSTC’s development; however, at the same time, the increasing sanctions against both countries and problematic relations with their neighbors make them the main obstacles to future development of this corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

GCC Nations Unite For Mega Railway Project
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com