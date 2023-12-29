Kyiv and Other Cities Targeted in Massive Russian Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.42 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 77.04 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.97 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.498 -0.059 -2.31%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.084 -0.001 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 56 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.084 -0.001 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.97 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.55 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.13 -1.38 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 760 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.25 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.62 -1.20 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 213 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Europe’s Diesel Refining Margins Slump by 40% as Supply Worries Fade

Turkey Uses Sweden's NATO Bid as Leverage in International Deals

Turkey Uses Sweden's NATO Bid as Leverage in International Deals

Turkish President Erdogan has indicated…

China Explores Major Infrastructure Projects in Caspian Ports

China Explores Major Infrastructure Projects in Caspian Ports

China is actively exploring the…

Armenia-Russia Sign Key Deal for Metsamor Nuclear Plant Modernization

Armenia-Russia Sign Key Deal for Metsamor Nuclear Plant Modernization

Armenia has signed a contract…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kyiv and Other Cities Targeted in Massive Russian Attack

By Alex Kimani - Dec 29, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • The attack resulted in at least 24 civilian deaths and widespread damage to residential buildings, a maternity ward, and other facilities.
  • Ukraine's President Zelensky and Air Force commander Oleschuk have responded to the attacks, acknowledging both the success in intercepting missiles and the tragic losses.
  • The escalation of attacks comes amidst stalled negotiations in the U.S. Senate over additional aid for Ukraine, with discussions set to resume after the holiday break.
Join Our Community
Ukraine

Russia has launched what officials have described as the “most massive aerial attack” yet on Ukraine, leaving scores dead and dozens of buildings damaged. Russia launched a total of 158 missiles, including 122 missiles and 36 drones, against various Ukrainian targets on Friday night.

The Ukrainian Air Force  managed to intercept and destroy 114 missiles; however, dozens of missiles managed to hit their targets, killing at least 24 civilians and damaging educational facilities, multi-story residential buildings,  a maternity ward, a shopping mall, commercial storage facilities and private homes in  Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Today Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky posted online.

Thank you all for your hard work! Many lives have been saved! But there are also losses. Condolences to the families of the victims!”  Air Force commander Mykola Oleschuk wrote on his official Telegram channel. 

The previous largest aerial assault by Russia on Ukraine was in November 2022, when 96 missiles were launched. The latest attacks have come just weeks after negotiations in the U.S. Senate to advance Ukraine and Israel aid stalled after Republicans unified to filibuster it due to what they claimed was a lack of immigration limits.

This cannot wait. ... We cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win. Do they really want a solution? I am willing to make significant compromises on the border,” President Joe Biden lamented, accusing “extreme” Republicans of demanding “partisan” border policies.

Ukraine has been urging the United States for additional military aid which it says is critical for its defense even as the war approaches a third year. Unfortunately, Zelensky failed to convince Congress to pass the aid bill before it adjourned for a holiday break. Negotiations are set to resume after the Christmas break whereby Congress will debate over a package that combines aid for Ukraine and aid for the United States’ southern border.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Armenia Considers Departure from Russia-Led Military Bloc
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023
Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com