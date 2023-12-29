Kyiv and Other Cities Targeted in Massive Russian Attack

The escalation of attacks comes amidst stalled negotiations in the U.S. Senate over additional aid for Ukraine, with discussions set to resume after the holiday break.

Ukraine's President Zelensky and Air Force commander Oleschuk have responded to the attacks, acknowledging both the success in intercepting missiles and the tragic losses.

The attack resulted in at least 24 civilian deaths and widespread damage to residential buildings, a maternity ward, and other facilities.

Russia has launched what officials have described as the “most massive aerial attack” yet on Ukraine, leaving scores dead and dozens of buildings damaged. Russia launched a total of 158 missiles, including 122 missiles and 36 drones, against various Ukrainian targets on Friday night.

The Ukrainian Air Force managed to intercept and destroy 114 missiles; however, dozens of missiles managed to hit their targets, killing at least 24 civilians and damaging educational facilities, multi-story residential buildings, a maternity ward, a shopping mall, commercial storage facilities and private homes in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

“Today Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky posted online.

“Thank you all for your hard work! Many lives have been saved! But there are also losses. Condolences to the families of the victims!” Air Force commander Mykola Oleschuk wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The previous largest aerial assault by Russia on Ukraine was in November 2022, when 96 missiles were launched. The latest attacks have come just weeks after negotiations in the U.S. Senate to advance Ukraine and Israel aid stalled after Republicans unified to filibuster it due to what they claimed was a lack of immigration limits.

“This cannot wait. ... We cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win. Do they really want a solution? I am willing to make significant compromises on the border,” President Joe Biden lamented, accusing “extreme” Republicans of demanding “partisan” border policies.

Ukraine has been urging the United States for additional military aid which it says is critical for its defense even as the war approaches a third year. Unfortunately, Zelensky failed to convince Congress to pass the aid bill before it adjourned for a holiday break. Negotiations are set to resume after the Christmas break whereby Congress will debate over a package that combines aid for Ukraine and aid for the United States’ southern border.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

