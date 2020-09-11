Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.34 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.92 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.281 -0.042 -1.81%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 38.55 -0.75 -1.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 2 days 39.60 -2.20 -5.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.66 -0.54 -1.49%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.281 -0.042 -1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.59 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.95 +0.34 +0.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.96 -0.41 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.04 -0.72 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.34 -0.30 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.26 -0.10 -0.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.86 -0.43 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 25.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 34.45 -0.60 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 36.55 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 33.35 -0.40 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.25 -0.75 -2.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.20 -0.75 -2.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.75 -0.75 -2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.04 -0.75 -1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 31 mins Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 18 hours People in the Military are..
  • 33 mins Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 14 mins The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 hours Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 20 mins Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 17 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days .
  • 14 hours Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.
  • 2 days Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer (D) is having the State build an 8 Foot Security Wall around her Lansing home. "Security for me . . . But not for Thee"
  • 2 days Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 3 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 3 days Enough is Enough...

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance

Saudi Arabia Is Bullying OPEC Members Into Compliance

Saudi Arabia has threatened OPEC…

COVID-19 Is Causing The GCC To Crumble

COVID-19 Is Causing The GCC To Crumble

The 39-year-old Gulf Cooperation Council…

Russia Halts Oil Supply To Key European Transit Hub

Russia Halts Oil Supply To Key European Transit Hub

As a tariff dispute between…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

By Irina Slav - Sep 11, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Iraq is debating whether to ask to be exempted from the oil production cuts OPEC+ agreed on this April. Initially set at 9.7 million bpd, the cuts have now been eased to 7.7 million bpd but as the second-largest producer in OPEC, Iraq is shouldering quite a large chunk of the total burden and is not happy about it.

“Iraq always believed they were not properly treated in December 2016 when they were not exempted. As the economy continues to reel from low prices this issue keeps resurfacing,” a source from OPEC told Reuters.

Just a week ago, Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar denied a report in the Iraqi state news agency, INA, saying he had sought an exemption from the agreement.

“The minister revealed efforts to exempt Iraq from the agreement to cut exports in OPEC and the subject has been broached with the organisation’s oil ministers in three consecutive meetings,” the INA report said.

Soon after Reuters carried the story, the oil ministry came out with statement saying, “The Ministry of Oil would like to categorically deny this baseless statement, and affirm that, to the contrary, Iraq remains fully committed to the April OPEC+ Declaration of Cooperation, and the compensation mechanism agreed in June.”

Even if it is officially trying to keep its end of the bargain, Iraq could certainly use some relief of the sort Iran and Libya are getting from OPEC, in the form of an exemption from the cut. Yet while those two have suffered major slumps in production which makes them involuntary collaborators with the cuts, Iraq has been producing more than it should, compromising the compliance of the whole group.

However, the country needs every oil dollar. It is still dealing with the aftermath of the Islamic State insurgence as well as will longer-standing problems with public services and corruption that last year sparked protests. OPEC is unlikely to grant Iraq an exemption from the agreement—that would devastate prices. It remains to be seen if Iraq is desperate enough to refuse to comply. That would also devastate prices, unfortunately.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Piracy Has Spiked During COVID Pandemic
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow
Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?

Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?
Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000

Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000
Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?

Is Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Vision 2030 Plan Dead?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com