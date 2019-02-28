How Will Trump’s Stalemate With Kim Jong Un Impact Oil Prices?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.35 +0.13 +0.23%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.31 -0.27 -0.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.030 -1.07%
Mars US 2 hours 63.37 +0.13 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
Urals 19 hours 64.10 +0.56 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.40 +1.09 +1.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.782 -0.030 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 66.02 +0.58 +0.89%
Murban 19 hours 67.49 +0.93 +1.40%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.69 -0.34 -0.57%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.77 -0.07 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.97 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Girassol 19 hours 67.48 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 45.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 44.19 +0.94 +2.17%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 53.69 +1.44 +2.76%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 57.49 +1.44 +2.57%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 51.44 +0.94 +1.86%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 53.19 +1.44 +2.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 54.69 +1.54 +2.90%
Central Alberta 2 hours 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 53.75 +2.00 +3.86%
Giddings 19 hours 47.50 +2.00 +4.40%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.75 +0.45 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.17 +1.72 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.12 +1.72 +3.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.67 +1.72 +3.31%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.50 +3.28%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.04 +1.44 +2.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 16 mins Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 48 mins Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 58 mins Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 2 hours Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 19 hours The Realities of the "Trials" Surrounding President Trump
  • 3 hours Can Saudis Stop Exporting Oil to U.S.?
  • 2 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 day Another Net Oil Exporter Bites the Dust
  • 22 hours Bahrain Asks for U.S. Help for Huge Oil Discovery
  • 3 hours Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 1 day Wind Woes in Europe
  • 16 hours Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 1 day No One Else Built Charging Stations, So Automakers Will Do It

Breaking News:

U.S. To Sell Up To 6 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Alt Text

Former Venezuelan General Takes Helm Of OPEC

Ex-general Manuel Quevedo, Venezuela’s current…

Alt Text

Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Oil prices have fallen over…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Move From ‘Undecided’ To ‘Bullish’

Optimism in oil markets has…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How Will Trump’s Stalemate With Kim Jong Un Impact Oil Prices?

By Tim Daiss - Feb 28, 2019, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Trump

Oil prices have been trending upward over the last two months, up around 22 percent since the start of the year. Much of this upward support on prices comes from the OPEC+ deal to trim 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from global production, as well as geopolitical problems hitting Venezuela's and Libya’s oil production as well as U.S. sanctions eating into Iranian exports.

The elephant in the room has been and will continue to be, stellar U.S. production, which backed by production from the Permian Basin, has reached 12.1 million bpd. The problem with U.S. oil output, at least for OPEC and other producers, is that American producers are prohibited by strict antitrust laws at collectively managing output, or even discussing it among themselves or with outside producers, like OPEC.

However, Thursday morning more developments broke that will weigh on oil prices. On Thursday, President Trump said that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had failed to reach an agreement due to North Korean demands to lift U.S.-led sanctions in their entirety. North Korean has pressed before in the past to have sanctions lifted before the country showed any evidence that it was eliminating its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs. The U.S. has long maintained that real and verifiable progress must be made before crippling sanctions are lifted.

UN and U.S. sanctions were increased in 2017 when North Korea undertook a series of nuclear and missile tests, including firing missiles over parts of Japan, with some analysts also claiming at the time that North Korean missiles could possibly reach targets in the U.S. Related: The Top Geopolitical Trends Of 2019

“Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn’t do that … we had to walk away from it,” Trump told reports in Hanoi, the site of the summit after the meeting was cut short. However, at the end of the day, North Korea’s demand that sanctions not only be lifted but be lifted in their entirety is likely a ploy by the North Korean side, that is known for its unrealistic demands in bargaining. How this will play out in the future is unclear.

Trump for his part, needed an international win to offset a plethora of problems in Washington, and entered the summit with lower expectations, indicating that he would be happy to just keep the dialogue going. North Korea, for its part, likely used this weakness to make an offer that Trump would be unwilling and unable to grant - potentially pushing the two sides back to the brinkmanship experienced over one year ago.

More headwinds

Also, on Wednesday, hopes that a new trade deal between Washington and Beijing diminished when U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said it was too early to predict an outcome in talks between Washington and Beijing. U.S. issues with China are “too serious” to be resolved with promises from Beijing to purchase more U.S. goods and any deal between the two countries must include a way to ensure commitments are met, he told U.S. lawmakers. Related: 5 Giant Game-Changing Energy Trends To Watch

Weakening factory output in China and Japan also dragged down oil prices on Thursday. London-traded, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures were at $66.15 per barrel at 02:48 GMT, down 24 cents, or 0.4 percent from their last close. U.S.-oil benchmark, NYMEX-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.92 per barrel, down 2 cents from their last settlement.

Factory activity in China, the world's biggest oil importer, shrank for the third straight month in February, a Reuters report said. China's official manufacturing gauge fell to a three-year low, highlighting deepening cracks in an economy facing persistently weak demand at home and abroad. In Japan, Asia's second-biggest economy, factory output posted the biggest decline in a year in January as China's slowdown affects the entire Asia-Pacific region.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global Intelligence Report – February 27th, 2019
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

 Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

 Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com