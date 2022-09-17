Does China And Russia’s Partnership Still Have “No Limits?”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 85.11 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 91.35 +0.51 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.12 +0.39 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 hours 7.764 -0.560 -6.73%
Graph down Gasoline 22 hours 2.416 -0.013 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 84.61 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.416 -0.013 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.15 -2.62 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.10 -2.82 -2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 292 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.05 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 6 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

Can The Organization Of Turkic States Bring Stability To Eurasia?

Can The Organization Of Turkic States Bring Stability To Eurasia?

The Organization of Turkic States…

Russia Has Spent Over $300 Million Influencing Elections In 24 Countries

Russia Has Spent Over $300 Million Influencing Elections In 24 Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

The Iran Nuclear Deal Hits Yet Another Hurdle

The Iran Nuclear Deal Hits Yet Another Hurdle

In its response to Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Does China And Russia’s Partnership Still Have “No Limits?”

By Eurasianet - Sep 17, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his counterpart Xi Jingping in Uzbekistan on September 15.
  • During the meeting, Putin made a rare admission that his war has put his ally in a precarious position.
  • The meeting underlined how keen Putin and Xi are to forge a new world, though the dynamics of Russia and China's relationship are certainly undergoing a transformation.
Join Our Community

Reeling from a series of defeats in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare admission that there might be some international concerns about his country’s invasion of a neighboring state. He was deferring not to Western concerns but to those that might be harbored by his ally China, whose support he needs to refute claims that Russia is internationally isolated.

Putin made the concession at a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. The two are in Samarkand to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 16.

“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukraine crisis,” Putin told Xi, according to a readout of the September 15 meeting published by the Kremlin.

“We understand your questions and concerns on this account. During today's meeting we will, of course, also explain our position on this matter, although we have previously talked about this.”

China has not condemned Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine, but has blamed the West for stoking tensions. However, it has not provided any sanctions relief to Russia, either.

Putin also railed against “provocations by the U.S. and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” in remarks guaranteed to please his Chinese counterpart.

By contrast, the previous day Xi had appeared to deliver a shot across the bow to Moscow during a visit to Kazakhstan, where he warned that China would not tolerate any encroachment on that country’s sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Putin went on to express confidence in Moscow’s “strategic all-encompassing partnership” with Beijing, which the two declared had “no limits” when they last met in Beijing in February shortly before Putin ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine.

Undeterred by international criticism over his war, Putin cast their foreign policy “tandem,” as he put it, as a force for good on the global stage.

“We jointly speak out for the formation of a fair, democratic and multipolar world order, based on international law and the central role of the UN, and not on some rules that someone has invented and tries to impose on others, without even explaining what that is,” he said in a thinly veiled reference to the U.S.

Related: Putin's Meeting With Xi Highlights Russia's Waning Status On The World Stage

Attempts to create a “unipolar world” – shorthand for one where Washington calls the shots – had “acquired an absolutely monstrous configuration and are absolutely unacceptable to the overwhelming majority of states on the planet.”

Xi was more laconic, according to the Kremlin readout, which quoted his remarks in Russian.

In a world undergoing “colossal changes,” China was “ready with our Russian colleagues to show the example of a responsible world power and play a leading role to bring such a fast-changing world onto a trajectory of sustainable and positive development.”

The meeting underlined how keen Putin and Xi are to forge a new world order pivoting away from what they consider Western hegemony.

But it also demonstrated how Putin’s war in Ukraine might test their “no-limits” partnership. It is no longer a partnership of equals.  

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets
Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount
The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 

The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com