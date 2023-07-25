China's Soft Power Strategy In Central Asia

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.53 +0.79 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.57 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.97 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.712 +0.027 +1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.853 -0.042 -1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.19 +1.20 +1.46%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 79.59 +1.67 +2.14%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.853 -0.042 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.76 +0.99 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.28 +0.97 +1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.35 +2.00 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 603 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.59 +2.10 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.68 +1.95 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.19 +1.20 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 56 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.49 +1.67 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.89 +1.67 +2.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.14 +1.67 +2.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 76.29 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.99 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.99 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 74.29 +1.67 +2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 83.24 +1.67 +2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.59 +1.67 +2.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +1.75 +2.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.97 +1.67 +2.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.55 +1.28 +1.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.42 +1.67 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.22 +1.67 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +1.75 +2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 +1.75 +2.60%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Low Gasoline Inventories Push Up Prices For U.S. Consumers

IAEA Still Doesn’t Have Full Access To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

IAEA Still Doesn’t Have Full Access To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency…

Turkey Clears Roadblock For Sweden's Induction Into NATO

Turkey Clears Roadblock For Sweden's Induction Into NATO

On the eve of a…

Wheat Prices Soar As Russia Suspends Black Sea Grain Deal

Wheat Prices Soar As Russia Suspends Black Sea Grain Deal

Russia has allowed the UN-brokered…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Soft Power Strategy In Central Asia

By Eurasianet - Jul 25, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • China is deepening its research collaborations with Uzbekistan and enhancing cultural and tourism relations with Kyrgyzstan through a series of high-level meetings and initiatives.
  • The automotive industry is also witnessing Chinese influence, with Great Wall Motors planning to assemble vehicles in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan importing a significant number of Chinese-made vehicles.
  • In agricultural and infrastructure development, Kazakhstan is considering increasing wheat exports to China despite pricing disputes, and Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and China are planning to extend an intermodal route to Afghanistan.
Join Our Community
China

China is making a soft-power push in Central Asia, launching initiatives to strengthen cooperation with expert institutions in Uzbekistan and boost cultural exchanges and tourism with Kyrgyzstan.

An Uzbek expert delegation led by Doniyor Kurbanov, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Information and Analytical Center for International Relations, recently toured China, holding talks with representatives of leading Chinese research institutions, including the Academy of International Affairs, Peking University and the Academy of Social Sciences. According to a report published by Review.uz, the visit produced a memorandum of understanding outlining “prospects for further strengthening cooperation in research activities" and "further strengthening relations between leading" Chinese and Uzbek think tanks. The framework for cooperation will include joint research projects and expert exchanges, “taking into account Chinese experience."

Meanwhile, a flurry of high-level meetings between Chinese and Kyrgyz officials aims to expand tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Chinese Culture Minister Hu Heping met July 11 with Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to the PRC, Aktilek Musayeva, to explore the feasibility of opening cultural centers and take “further steps to strengthen cooperation in the field of art, cinema, etc.,” according to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry press service. A few days later, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture announced that a Chinese tourism expert, identified as Peng Xiaolan, will work as a “voluntary” consultant at the ministry to promote bilateral “cultural and humanitarian ties.” One of Peng’s initial assignments, according to the report, will be to open a Kyrgyz cultural center in China.

Kyrgyzstan and China also are bolstering educational exchanges. Kyrgyz Deputy Energy Minister Taalaibek Tolubayev and the PRC’s envoy to Kyrgyzstan, Du Dewen, were prominent attendees at a ceremony in Bishkek on July 16 for Kyrgyz graduates of the Xi'an Petroleum University of China, the Xinhua news agency reported. Elsewhere, the TASS news agency reported that Kyrgyz students have been accepted into a program run by EastChina NormalUniversity in Shanghai that operates under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. 

Auto News

Uzbekistan's ADM Jizzakh plant has reached a deal to start assembling Haval branded vehicles, including M6 compacts and H6 SUVs, designed by the Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors. Haval assembly will replace production of vehicles designed by the Russian automaker AvtoVAZ, “the production of which is now suspended” due to sanctions, according to a report published by Quto, a Russian-language outlet focusing on Eurasia’s auto industry. The Jizzakh-Great Wall partnership eventually wants to launch production of hybrids and electric cars. “For Great Wall, Uzbekistan is expected to become one of the most important drivers of growth,” the Quto report states.

Kazakhstan imported 16,333 Chinese-made vehicles during the first five months of 2023, the Central Asian nation’s First Credit Bureau reported via its Telegram channel.  In monetary terms, imports during the period amounted to $291.8 million. In 2022, the value of auto imports for the entire year was reported as $183.9 million. 

Agriculture News

Kazakhstan is exploring the possibility of expanding wheat exports to China. The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry reported July 13 that Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev met with top officials of COFCO, the largest importer of Kazakh wheat to China. During the meeting, the two sides discussed increasing the annual supply of wheat to the Chinese market “up to 1 million tons.” The meeting occurred at a time when the two countries are haggling over wheat prices. Grain producers from Kazakhstan have suspended wheat exports to PRC due to too low purchase prices, the Kursiv news outlet reported July 17. The report added that so far in July, “23 trains with grain carriers” were supposed to leave for China, but as of the middle of the month, not a single train had crossed the border. “The Chinese side is now giving $240 per ton. But our Kazakh exporters believe that this is a low price, taking into account fluctuations in exchange rates and other factors, and they want at least $245-250,” the Kursiv report quoted Zeinoll Abdumanapov, chairman of the board of the KazGrain National Exporters Association, as saying.

Infrastructure Development

Kyrgyz railway officials report that a memorandum of understanding has been completed among relevant entities in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and China to consolidate efforts to extend a planned intermodal route to Afghanistan. The Kyrgyz statement did not outline any specific measures to implement the plan. 

Diplomatic News

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov accepted the credentials of China’s new ambassador to the Central Asian nation, Yu Jun, the ministry’s press service reported July 12. “We have achieved many results in our cooperation. More to come. Uzbek-Chinese relations are developing at a high pace, and the existing potential is even higher,” the UzDaily news website quoted Saidov as saying. 

By Eurasianet.org

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Erdogan’s Surprise Western Pivot
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com