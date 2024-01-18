Beijing Navigates Shifting Sands in Middle East Politics

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.02 +1.46 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.97 +1.09 +1.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.05 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.709 -0.161 -5.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 +0.039 +1.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 76 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 +0.039 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.62 -1.03 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.00 -1.01 -1.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 780 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.02 -0.62 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.87 -0.59 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 233 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.23 -1.67 -3.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.63 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.88 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 63.58 -0.82 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 62.48 -0.42 -0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 64.48 -0.67 -1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.79 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.34 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Climate Groups Defeat Norwegian Government In Court Battle

Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Container Ship Rates

Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Container Ship Rates

The ongoing crisis in the…

Bottlenecks and Chokepoints: The World’s Most High-Risk Shipping Lanes

Bottlenecks and Chokepoints: The World’s Most High-Risk Shipping Lanes

The ongoing conflict in the…

Central Asia’s Delicate Dance Around Russian Sanctions

Central Asia’s Delicate Dance Around Russian Sanctions

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are cautiously…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Beijing Navigates Shifting Sands in Middle East Politics

By RFE/RL staff - Jan 18, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • China has struggled to maintain a leading role in the Middle East, particularly in the context of the Gaza conflict and regional crises.
  • Despite efforts to position itself as a peace broker, Beijing has faced scrutiny and has been unable to meet global expectations for solutions.
  • The recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Suez Canal pose further threats to Chinese investments and necessitate a strategic adaptation to the changing regional landscape.
Join Our Community
Beijing

Recent months of compounding crises in the Middle East have exposed China's limited commitment and ability to play a leading role in the region, and as I explained here, Beijing isn't necessarily well-positioned to benefit from the newfound chaos.

Finding Perspective: Since the beginning of Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, China has gradually taken a backseat toward the conflict.

Beijing has used the large-scale humanitarian crisis and mounting civilian casualties in Gaza as an opportunity to blame the hostilities on the United States's Middle East policies at global forums like the UN and through official statements and state-led media.

But while Chinese diplomats have toured various Middle East capitals and hosted officials from the region in China, Beijing has little to show from such efforts and may have even seen its stock dip in the region.

Beijing frames itself as a "responsible major power" and has looked to play a role as a peace broker, recently calling for a peace conference and a timetable to implement a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine on January 14.

But this positioning has also brought more scrutiny for China to act and deliver solutions, especially from countries across the Global South, and Beijing has so far not met those expectations.

This can also be seen in China's reaction to the Huthi attacks meant to deter commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Beijing has decried the attacks, and even though Chinese-flagged vessels have been targeted, it has not been part of the effort to bring the attacks to an end.

This could also grow further against China's interests, with the attacks frustrating Chinese investors who have committed billions to projects around the Suez Canal and stand to profit from safe passage through the waterway.

Protracted conflict in the region could continue to grow and further threaten Chinese personnel across North Africa and the Middle East and the investments that state-owned corporations have been making there for the past decade.

Why It Matters: This is all a dramatic reversal from how things looked less than a year ago.

In March 2023, China brokered a historic deal between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia and sidelined the United States in the process.

As peace talks spread across the region -- from Qatar to Turkey to Syria -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi declared that a "wave of reconciliation" was sweeping the Middle East in August, with Beijing's alternative vision for a global order taking shape.

But the war in Gaza and the expanding list of crises has undone that narrative. Now, as China faces a very different political and security landscape in the Middle East, it must adapt on the fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This opens up lots of questions moving forward.

How will China maintain its official "neutrality" in the region and balance between its longtime partner in Iran and the more economically appealing Sunni Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia? Is China willing to spend its political capital on Israel-Palestine diplomacy? And how can China continue to shape events in the Middle East as the regional conversation shifts more toward security concerns?

By RFE/RL 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Container Ship Rates
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa

Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
More Drilling Slowdowns for U.S. Oil, Gas Industry

More Drilling Slowdowns for U.S. Oil, Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com