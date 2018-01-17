Germany’s Unstoppable Renewable Revolution

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.12 +0.15 +0.23%
Brent Crude 45 mins 69.38 +0.23 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.253 +0.021 +0.65%
Mars US 44 mins 64.47 +0.24 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
Urals 18 hours 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.60 -0.61 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.253 +0.021 +0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.13 -0.70 -1.05%
Murban 18 hours 69.23 -0.60 -0.86%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.36 -0.04 -0.06%
Basra Light 18 hours 64.80 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 69.83 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Girassol 18 hours 69.01 -0.19 -0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 96 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 96 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 96 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 96 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 96 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 60.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Giddings 18 hours 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.42 +0.24 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.92 +0.24 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.49 -0.57 -0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 2 hours Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 3 hours EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 4 hours IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 5 hours Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 6 hours Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 7 hours Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 15 hours WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 20 hours Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 24 hours China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 1 day Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 1 day India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 1 day India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 1 day Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 2 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 2 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 2 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 2 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 2 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 2 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 5 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 5 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 5 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 5 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 5 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 6 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 6 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 6 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 6 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 6 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 6 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 7 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 7 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 7 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change

Breaking News:

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Alt Text

A Hard Brexit Could Spell Disaster For UK Oil And Gas

The British oil industry is…

Alt Text

What Is Putin Planning For Ukraine?

Despite a 2015 ceasefire, conflict…

Alt Text

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

As the OPEC meeting nears,…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Europe
Ryan Opsal

Ryan Opsal

Dr. Ryan Opsal is currently an Adjunct Professor in International Relations at Florida International University, where he teaches on issues ranging from security to political…

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Unstoppable Renewable Revolution

By Ryan Opsal - Jan 17, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Solar power

With many regions skewed toward greater political uncertainty, sources of constancy and dependability are valued commodities… 

Once the “sick man” of Europe, Germany has emerged over the past decade as an economic powerhouse and bulwark of stability, buttressing Europe politically and economically. However, with the uncertainty wrought by federal elections in late 2017, the country remains in the longest period without a government in the post-war period. 

Germans value stability and are losing patience as Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU), along with their allies the Christian Social Union (CSU), attempt to settle the current political stalemate. There has been a recent breakthrough in negotiations between the CDU and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), but even if this process is resolved soon, it points to long-term concerns that may result in assorted coalition arrangements in the future. What are the consequences of various political outcomes on the renewables sector in Germany, thought of by many as a potential model for other countries? 

The outcome of this political quandary will have multiple repercussions throughout Germany, the European Union, and globally. The recent federal elections have buffeted the established polity in Germany, and bolstered previously marginalized parties, most notably the Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany, AfD), which is now the third-largest party in the country. But, since the German coalition style of governance means parties must work together, what does this mean for the energy sector? 

Germany’s Energiewende, or “energy transition,” has made great strides over the over the past decade, focusing on nuclear and coal phase-outs coupled with public investment, especially subsidies for renewables growth economy-wide. This program has, for instance, boosted renewables generation to one-third of Germany’s energy mix (with coal remaining at 43 percent), and lower than average energy intensity. This has been punctuated with occasional spikes higher as with one particularly windy and sunny day on May 8, 2016, when an astounding 87 percent Germany’s energy generation was met with renewable sources, creating a situation where industrial consumers were actually paid money in order to consume electricity.  Related: Asian Oil Buyers Could Benefit From Fresh Sanctions On Iran

At its core, the German energy transition is deeply rooted in an aversion to nuclear power. The movement gained strength after the disaster at Chernobyl in 1986 and again with the Fukushima Daiichi accident in 2011. However, over the past couple decades, the sense of purpose behind a transition was broadened through environmentalism, de-carbonization, and export opportunities in the cutting edge alternative energy sector. In a sense, this transition has been occurring for quite some time, reasserted from time to time through legislation, gaining additional traction in 2010 with the Renewables Energy Act (EEG), and the broad-based Energiekonzept — with the goal of having a fully renewables-based economy by 2050, which includes the shuttering of all nuclear power plants by 2022. 

For the most part, these goals have broad support throughout Germany society. For instance, in a recent report from IASS Potsdam, German society largely supports this transition, and view it as a worthy, beneficial, long-term goal for the country, the burden of which, should be shared jointly. 

The extensive support throughout the country has caused some level of inoculation to the sector from destructive political headwinds. One spillover effect of this multi-decade ambition, importantly, has been to cause the renewables industry to go from niche groups to entrenched, key players with influence in policymaking. Furthermore, the industry has grown not only its political power, but also its role as exporter and employer. The sector accounted for 347,000 jobs, and is the sixth-largest renewables employer in the world. 

So where do the parties and their potential constellations stand when it comes to the future of renewable energy in Germany? Most of parties have quite similar views on renewables. But given the promising coalition talks late last week, another grand coalition between Merkel’s CDU and Schulz’s SPD is looking increasingly likely. At a joint conference, both stressed social cohesion and stability and seem to have compromised on the difficult issue of immigration. However, this is far from over. And even if the coalition talks go through, this will most likely be Angela Merkel’s last term as Chancellor. 

Despite the weakened political power of the CDU and SPD, there will be no serious impediments to renewable growth, subsidies, or the broader Energiewende. These new talks have also eliminated the 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2020, realizing they would be unable to make this target without a drop in economic activity. 

Despite some weakening on the climate stance in favor of business, none of these outcomes represent a serious departure from the status quo. The grand coalition, for instance, was already moving to phase out some of the more burdensome aspects of the transition by removing or reducing feed-in tariffs after bouts of occasional overcapacity in the electricity grid and rising costs. The shift to an auction-based system for solar and wind has already commenced and the CDU and SPD have addressed some of the main concerns of the transition over the past year and continue to do so during their recent negotiations. 

Two other parties, Die Linke (The Left) and Die Grünen (The Greens), are generally supportive of de-carbonization of the economy, and a shift to renewables. The Greens do support an accelerated timetable and the immediate closing of the worst polluting coal power plants, while The Left has similar goals but on a slower, socially acceptable timetable. This leaves the two other parties, AfD and Freie Demokraten (Free Democratic Party, FDP), as potential spoilers for renewables in the future, but even here, their impact is doubtful given the strong support of the German public for renewables and lack of political capacity. 

Fiercely anti-immigrant, the AfD returned to the Bundestag in 2017 for the first time since the end of the Second World War. The key energy issue for the AfD is coal, mainly due to job losses among constituent groups, and a preference to operate updated coal power plants. Additionally, they are against any rises in electricity costs to consumers throughout the country — Germans do pay higher than the EU average, and do not want constituents to incur any costs for a transition away from fossil fuels. 

Remember, however, that the AfD rode into power primarily as a backlash against immigration and the surge in asylum seekers in 2015. The energy concerns are window dressing. Their voters’ main concern rests with immigration, not the energy policy of the party, meaning it has reduced priority. And, the entirety of parliament continues to marginalize the AfD so they won’t have any partners with whom to pursue their agenda. However, as the third largest political party in German politics, they should not be discounted as a gauge of popular discontent.  Related: Has Oil Become Overbought?

The FDP is primarily a pro-free market, anti-regulatory group that is not necessarily opposed to Energiewende, but will be opposed to any subsidy schemes. The FDP is still relatively weak, garnering 11 percent of the vote, and the German public has grown agitated with their walkout from coalition talks after the election. The party could pose a threat to the sector if they had enough power or were able to come out of the opposition and form a coalition government with the CDU, but this is no longer possible. The impact here is trivial since the FDP doesn’t even outright reject renewables. This, coupled with the drastic reduction in the cost of alternative energy projects, means there aren’t many reasons for the FDP to reject the transition. 

The FDP supports renewables — they just prefer the key players to be competitive and efficient, without the expense of increased electricity taxes on consumers. The FDP also recognizes the need the mitigate CO2 emissions. Their primary focus is simply on increased efficiency through more market-based mechanisms, and don’t even advocate for abolishing the EEG feed-in-tariffs entirely since it’s guaranteed to purchasers over a 20-year period, instead encouraging a reduction in electricity taxes. 

The FDP also prefers to allow the markets to decide what to do with fossil fuels deemed essential by the party, including coal. However, given the strong political interests in German politics for the coal industry and the drop-off in nuclear power in four years, this segment for power generation looks relatively stable, and has been relatively safe even under the grand coalition over the past eight years. 

Even with policy reversals and political tumult, the renewables sector has grown to such an ingrained and large part of German industry and society that any serious assault on the sector would result in job loss, weakening competitiveness, and strong backlash from the public. Emerging compromises between CDU and SPD extending the target date for CO2 emissions won’t change this fundamental fact, and they still agree on raising the share of renewables to two-thirds by 2030 and tax cuts on electricity. The FDP focuses on a reduction in market interventions — a process already underway — and the AfD merely focuses on coal preservation. 

Even where these various parties disagree, it’s not nearly enough to derail the inertia of this multi-decade transition. Energiewende and the growth of German renewables won’t be seriously impeded.

By Ryan Opsal for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil
Ryan Opsal

Ryan Opsal

Dr. Ryan Opsal is currently an Adjunct Professor in International Relations at Florida International University, where he teaches on issues ranging from security to political…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

 Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com