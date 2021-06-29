The Resource Behind The New Housing Price Explosion Is Crashing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.32 +0.34 +0.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins SellBuy 75.10 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.694 +0.064 +1.76%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours SellBuy 2.130 +0.008 +0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.240 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 -1.23 -1.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 -1.23 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.84 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.240 +0.001 +0.05%

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.75 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.59 -1.05 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 69.80 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 75.06 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.36 +0.54 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.77 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.84 -0.35 -0.47%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.15 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 58.08 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 mins 71.98 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 mins 73.38 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 68.48 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 68.33 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 72.08 +0.67 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 66.23 +0.42 +0.64%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.73 -1.23 -1.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.88 +0.66 +0.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.93 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.88 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.88 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -1.00 -1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

All Charts
The Resource Behind The New Housing Price Explosion Is Crashing

By Safehaven.com - Jun 29, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Lumber prices have skyrocketed in the past 12 months, causing the average price of both new and existing single-family homes to increase. Until now. That bubble appears to have burst, finally. 

Mandated lockdowns caused lumber sawmills to halt production while at the same time many Americans, trapped inside due to the stay-at-home orders, rushed to the stores to buy lumber for projects to kill the time.

Those two related things caused lumber inventory to plummet. 

As a result, lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 300% since April last year, leading the National Association of Homebuilders to report that the lumber shortage has added at least $36,000 to the cost of a new home.

They estimated that the cost of lumber for building a home hit $70,000, nearly double the cost of building the exact same home last March. 

Also, the median sale price of existing homes surged by a record 17% to $329,100 — the highest since the National Association of Realtors began tracking prices in 1999.

Related: Can The Middle East Survive Without Oil?

However, many experts have been forecasting the end of lumber’s time at the top of the commodity’s price list, though, and they have now been vindicated. 

After reaching an all-time high of $1,711 per thousand board feet in early May, the cost of wood is now experiencing a fast descent.

Last week, the price fell some by $700, representing a drop of 41%. Still, even though lumber prices are in free fall, they’re still far above the futures prices of lumber from last March when it was $303.

Two factors initiated the price drop. First, with restrictions easing across the country, sawmills resumed their normal operations while lumber-hoarding DIYers shifted their money and time to travel and entertainment. However, it could still take several weeks for price reductions to take effect in retail home centers.

Dustin Jalbert, an analyst with Fastmarkets, told NPR that prices are probably not going to fall to the levels that they were before the pandemic.

Much like lumber, the prices of new and used cars increased in the last 12 months, as the shortage of microchips has forced many car manufacturers to severely slow production. 

With the new vehicle inventory down 25% compared with this same time last year, customers turned to the used cars causing prices to increase 30% on average compared to the last year, and 17% just since January this year.

However, some are predicting that the used cars sector will see its own bubble burst soon enough. As used car prices are getting close to the new car prices, CarMax CEO William Nash believes that later this year the used car prices will fall. "I think we are getting close to that inflection point," he said.

Overall, major consumer prices rose 5% year over year in May, the fastest pace since August 2008, according to the new Labor Department report. Food prices are up 2.2% for the 12-month period, while the gasoline index is up 56.2% over the past year, part of an overall 28.5% increase in energy index.

By Safehaven.com

