Uzbekistan And Russia Ink Crucial Gas Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.57 +1.38 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.14 +1.24 +1.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.39 +1.16 +1.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.585 +0.093 +3.73%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.619 +0.010 +0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.619 +0.010 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.73 +1.03 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.18 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.93 -1.27 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 569 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.19 -0.78 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.23 -1.01 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.94 -0.74 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.34 -0.74 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.59 -0.74 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.74 -0.74 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.74 -0.74 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.69 -0.74 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.04 -0.74 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 20 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 41 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 13 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

German Coal Plant To Get Massive Clean Energy Facelift

Turkmenistan's Natural Gas Ambitions Threatened By Instability In Afghanistan

Turkmenistan's Natural Gas Ambitions Threatened By Instability In Afghanistan

Turkmenistan's ambitious trans-Afghan TAPI natural…

China Close To Signing 27-Year LNG Supply Deal With Qatar

China Close To Signing 27-Year LNG Supply Deal With Qatar

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)…

Are Moscow And China Aiming To Corner The Gas Market?

Are Moscow And China Aiming To Corner The Gas Market?

A jump in regasification capacity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uzbekistan And Russia Ink Crucial Gas Deal

By Eurasianet - Jun 21, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Uzbekistan has agreed to purchase 2.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Russia's Gazprom to mitigate potential winter shortages; the gas will be transported via Kazakhstan through the Central Asia-Center pipeline.
  • As part of the deal, a new gas metering station will be constructed by September, three gas-pumping stations will be modernized, and an additional 22 kilometers of pipelines will be added to the existing network.
  • Critics argue that Uzbekistan should develop its own gas resources rather than rely on Russian gas, but severe power outages and public discontent have led to a shift in policy; the deal also paves the way for other Central Asian nations to consider importing Gazprom fuel.
Join Our Community
Natural Gas

Uzbekistan has reached a deal with Russia’s Gazprom to buy 2.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually over the coming two years as part of a broader effort to prevent winter-time shortages.

The Energy Ministry said in a statement on June 19 that daily deliveries of 9 million cubic meters of gas will start from October 1.

The ministry said in its statement that the tariff will be based on market rates and prices within Uzbekistan.

While short of the 6 billion cubic meters per year deal that the Russian media had forecast earlier this month, this agreement marks a breakthrough in Moscow’s fraught efforts to negotiate the sale of gas to buyers in Central Asia.

For the gas to be sent from Russia to Uzbekistan, it will need to be pumped via Kazakhstan through the Central Asia-Center, or CAC, pipeline, which has historically been used to carry gas from south to north. 

Opponents of this trade have argued that Uzbekistan should avoid developing a dependence on Russian gas for its domestic needs. They also bemoan this turn of events as a consequence of the government’s failure to properly develop the country’s own resources. As recently as last year, Tashkent earned money selling gas to China. But those exports were halted amid mounting public anger over a nationwide wave of power outages.

Russia spotted an opportunity in this crisis. In November, President Vladimir Putin spoke during a meeting in Moscow with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the idea of setting up a “trilateral [gas trading] union” – a so-called “gas troika” – that would also include Uzbekistan.

While the Uzbek reaction was initially wary, officials soon warmed to the idea. When Uzbekistan reached an agreement with Russia in late January to explore the possibility of reversing the flow of gas in the CAC pipeline, it appeared as though the start of deliveries would be imminent. 

Devising a technical framework for the agreement has held things up, however.

A new gas metering station will need to be built by September to accommodate this set-up, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said. Under the same sales deal, three gas-pumping stations will be modernized, and 22 kilometers of pipelines will be added to the network.

In related news from last week, Gazprom agreed on terms with Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz on the transit of the gas to Uzbekistan. Kommersant business daily cited its sources as saying the agreement envisioned the transit of 6 billion cubic meters annually – a figure that implies that Central Asian buyers other than Uzbekistan are looking to import Gazprom fuel.

The most likely candidates are Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. 

This arrangement is setting the stage for Russia both exporting and importing gas to and from Central Asia. The CAC pipeline has until now been used to dispatch gas northward from Turkmenistan.

And at least one strand of the route will need to be kept for that purpose as things stand.

According to Russia’s former ambassador in Ashgabat, Gazprom imported around 5 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan in 2022 under an agreement that is supposed to last until 2024. 

The question that arises is why Uzbekistan does not simply itself buy the gas it needs from Turkmenistan, its immediate neighbor. A supply arrangement was in place until mid-January, when Turkmenistan ceased making deliveries amid technical complications caused by the intensely cold weather. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzbekistan could, as long as there is not an unanticipated surge in demand, make do with what it gets from Russia. 

When quizzed by Kommersant newspaper, Sergey Kondratiev, an energy market expert at the Moscow-based Institute for Energy and Finance, said that he anticipates domestic demand for gas in Uzbekistan to rise to 51-52 billion cubic meters in 2023, up from 48.4 billion cubic meters in 2022.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Close To Signing 27-Year LNG Supply Deal With Qatar
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production
Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com