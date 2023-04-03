U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are “Begging For Supply Cuts”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.40 +4.73 +6.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.88 +4.99 +6.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.10 +5.15 +6.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.116 -0.100 -4.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 +0.082 +3.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 +0.082 +3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 490 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 4 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.42 +1.30 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.82 +1.30 +1.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.07 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.22 +1.30 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.22 +1.30 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.17 +1.30 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.52 +1.30 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.36 +1.21 +1.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.20 +1.30 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 6 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 12 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Rolls-Royce Hires BP Exec As Finance Chief Amid Profitability Push

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural gas is a combustible…

African Oil And Gas Popular In Europe After Phaseout Of Russian Energy

African Oil And Gas Popular In Europe After Phaseout Of Russian Energy

As it moves to phase…

America’s LNG Boom Has Grown Too Big Too Fast

America’s LNG Boom Has Grown Too Big Too Fast

The US's record-breaking LNG export…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are “Begging For Supply Cuts”

By Michael Kern - Apr 03, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Milder-than-expected winter weather caused a surplus of natural gas, leading to a 50% drop in gas futures since the beginning of the year.
  • Despite some gas producers reducing drilling, natural gas output from oil operations in shale fields is expected to continue flowing, as gas prices are still too low to discourage output gains.
  • While the U.S. government projects an increase in gas production and a bump in LNG exports, falling U.S. consumption and the surplus of gas in storage may put further pressure on gas prices in the coming months.
Join Our Community

Natural gas prices in the United States fell to a 30-month low last week, dropping to $2 per mmBtu. And, while some producers have curbed drilling, the surplus isn’t going away anytime soon. 

Gas futures have plummeted by around 50% since the beginning of the year, marking a record decline for a quarter. The drop was primarily due to milder-than-expected winter weather, which has crushed demand for heating and utility companies to store more gas than usual. 

Chesapeake Energy and Comstock Resources are among the major gas producers that have slashed output. Despite the drop in production, however, natural gas output from oil operations in shale fields will likely continue flowing. 

Jacques Rousseau, managing director at ClearView Energy Partners LLC, explained, "About a third of U.S. gas production is associated gas - produced from oil wells," adding, "This production is unlikely to decline given current oil prices."

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data highlights record monthly oil output in the Permian this year.

Natural gas from the Permian has also reached record highs every month.

Despite the significant drop in gas futures, which currently stand at $2.01 per mmBtu, analysts suggest that the price still needs to be even higher to discourage output gains. 

Morningstar Research energy strategist Stephen Ellis explained, "Gas prices are begging the market to cut back on supply." 

The United States government has projected that gas production will reach 100.67 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this year, up from 98.09 bcfd in 2022. 

Projected U.S. gas usage, including exports, is expected to ease to 107.3 bcfd this year from a record 107.4 bcfd in 2022.

This drop is despite an anticipated 14% bump in U.S. LNG exports, as Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to production after an eight-month outage. 

Freeport LNG consumes about 2% of total U.S. gas supply when operating at full capacity.

Despite the low gas prices, Baker Hughes Co data indicates that U.S. drillers have 160 rigs seeking gas, up 16% from the previous year. Gas output in the Haynesville shale field is also expected to reach fresh highs in March and April, despite Chesapeake and Comstock dropping rigs.

While low natural gas prices have led some producers to reduce drilling, the surplus of gas in storage and the rise in gas from oil wells suggest that output is likely to continue growing. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the mild winter weather and diminishing LNG export options have led to falling U.S. consumption, which may put further pressure on gas prices in the coming months.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com