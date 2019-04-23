U.S. Energy Exports To Mexico Go Into Overdrive

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.19 +0.64 +0.98%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.40 +0.36 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Mars US 18 hours 70.65 +2.18 +3.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
Urals 2 days 71.45 +1.51 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 7 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.500 -0.058 -2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.24 +2.12 +2.98%
Murban 2 days 74.57 +2.28 +3.15%
Iran Heavy 6 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 6 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 6 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 6 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 6 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.45 -0.03 -0.06%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 55.15 +1.48 +2.76%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 62.30 +1.48 +2.43%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 66.40 +1.48 +2.28%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 60.80 +1.48 +2.49%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 60.55 +1.48 +2.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 66.05 +1.48 +2.29%
Central Alberta 21 hours 60.40 +1.48 +2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 +1.25 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.13 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.65 +1.70 +2.93%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.75 +3.23%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.35 +1.70 +2.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 31 mins US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 3 hours Summit: Kim, Putin To Meet Thursday in Russia’s Far East
  • 3 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 5 hours New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 5 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 11 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 18 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 20 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 10 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 21 hours Gas Flaring
  • 20 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 23 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather

Breaking News:

Musk Makes Bold Promise On Robotaxis

Alt Text

Did This Gas Major Just Ensure Its Survival?

Santos Ltd. just posted a…

Alt Text

This Legendary Shale Basin Just Broke Its 2011 Production Record

The Haynesville Shale in northeastern…

Alt Text

The Tipping Point In Trump’s Quest For Energy Dominance

Trump’s latest executive order to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Energy Exports To Mexico Go Into Overdrive

By Tim Daiss - Apr 23, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Natural gas pipeline

Amid the differences between the U.S. and Mexico recently, including different views over immigration and trade, relations in the energy patch continues to expand. In fact, energy trade represented 12 percent of the value of all U.S. exports to Mexico and 5 percent of all U.S. imports from Mexico in 2018, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday in a new report.

Moreover, when looking at the numbers, a major pivot is apparent. Historically, the bulk of the energy trade between Mexico and the U.S. consisted of Mexican crude oil imports as U.S. oil production (mostly conventional) continued to decline. It was also marked by U.S. net exports of refined petroleum products to Mexico.

Through 2014, U.S. imports of crude oil from Mexico were the most valuable component of this bilateral energy trade, the EIA said. Starting in 2015, however, the value of U.S. energy exports to Mexico, including rapidly growing volumes of both petroleum products and natural gas, exceeded the value of U.S. energy imports from Mexico as volumes of Mexican crude oil sold to its giant neighbor to the North declined.

Mexican oil production woes

Unfortunately, for Mexico the decline of crude to the U.S. as the country ramped up production, both offshore and from its shale boom, created headwinds for the country. Decreased exports to the U.S. also come as Mexico’s oil sector seeming falls apart at the seams. Last fall, Mexican national oil company Pemex saw its crude output dip to 1.76 million barrels per day (bpd), marking one of the country’s lowest production levels since 1990 when publicly accessible records begin.

The production woes come amid reported rampant corruption in the oil company, while company officials have said that the extended output slide is due to the natural decline of its major fields as well as budget cuts in recent years that have crimped its exploration and production activities. Related: Investors Unconvinced By Halliburton’s Shale Optimism

During his election campaign last year, newly elected Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Pemex should keep more crude for its refineries instead of exporting it to reduce Mexico’s dependency on imported fuels, but the country’s refining sector needs a lot of work to make this plan successful.

U.S. petroleum exports to Mexico triple

The value of U.S. exports of petroleum products to Mexico nearly tripled from $10.4 billion in 2008 to a record high of $30.5 billion in 2018, while the value of U.S. energy imports from Mexico remained at a near-record low of $15.8 billion in 2018 for the second year in a row, the EIA added.  

Crude oil accounts for most U.S. energy imports from Mexico, averaging 665,000 bpd last year. In 2018, Mexico was the source of 9 percent of U.S. imported crude oil, behind only Canada and Saudi Arabia. The value of U.S. crude oil imports from Mexico totaled $10 billion in 2017 and $14 billion in 2018.

Natural gas trade is dominated by pipeline shipments between the U.S. and Mexico. U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico totaled 1,862 Bcf in 2018, 90 percent of which was sent through pipelines.

The LNG slice of the pie

Though crude oil and natural gas have been the prime part of energy trade between the two countries since 2016 the U.S. has started to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Mexico. By 2018, Mexico became the second largest buyer of American LNG after only South Korea, the world’s third largest LNG importer.

U.S. LNG exports to Mexico by vessel between August 2016 and December 2018 totaled 350 Bcf or 18 percent of all U.S. LNG exports. There are even reports coming out of Texas that the super-cooled fuel is starting to be exported to Mexico via tractor trailer - a new development, though it’s still a niche market. LNG is prohibited by law from being shipped by rail, however, President Trump recently signed an executive order for the Department of Transportation to lift the ban.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Did This Gas Major Just Ensure Its Survival?
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal
The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com