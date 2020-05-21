The African Nation That Can’t Get Its Energy Industry Off The Ground

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 34.02 +0.53 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.12 +0.37 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.728 -0.043 -2.43%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 33.54 +1.38 +4.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph down Urals 2 days 33.55 -0.25 -0.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 27.71 +1.16 +4.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.728 -0.043 -2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 33.12 -0.27 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.12 -0.20 -0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 31.31 +1.63 +5.49%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 37.65 +1.31 +3.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.55 +1.58 +4.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.09 +1.14 +3.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 34.90 +1.21 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 23.33 +0.69 +3.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 29.99 +1.53 +5.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.49 +1.53 +4.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 33.89 +1.53 +4.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 28.99 +1.53 +5.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 33.49 +1.53 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 28.49 +1.53 +5.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.06 +1.26 +3.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 31.90 -0.44 -1.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 27.44 +0.99 +3.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 23.75 +1.00 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.07 +0.99 +2.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 36 mins US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 5 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 3 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 20 hours "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 2 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 36 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 11 hours Libya - UAE backed Haftar loses Airbase
  • 3 hours Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
  • 4 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • 1 day Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 6 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 20 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 1 day Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty

Breaking News:

OPEC Producer Algeria Aims To Build $3.6B Solar Power Projects

Will Shale Giant Chesapeake Go Bankrupt?

Will Shale Giant Chesapeake Go Bankrupt?

U.S. shale gas pioneer Chesapeake…

Is This The End Of The LNG Boom?

Is This The End Of The LNG Boom?

Several LNG cargoes got canceled…

Oil Majors Are Abandoning This Key Shale Basin

Oil Majors Are Abandoning This Key Shale Basin

Shell announced a sale of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The African Nation That Can’t Get Its Energy Industry Off The Ground

By Viktor Katona - May 21, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The African continent witnessed different reactions to the ongoing period of depressed demand – mature producers like Nigeria and Angola are facing liquidity issues and struggle to keep their 2020 budget afloat, whilst up-and-coming oil-producing nations like Senegal or Ghana are expected to have a relatively cushioned blow thanks to the economic steam they’ve picked up in the past years. Yet for the long-term future of African oil production, sub-Saharan nations should proactively seek to attract international investors now, to reap future benefits when the price of crude rises back to commercially reasonable levels. The case of Tanzania, long mooted to become the star of the nascent East African oil bonanza, is a fitting example of why the coronavirus-triggered market impacts are so divergent.

Over the last couple of years Tanzanian authorities seemed to do their utmost to scare off foreign investors. First, they have ran ashore with tightening upstream licensing terms in the 4th Licensing Round by increasing the government’s total take to a whopping 94%. Second, it has tied all oil and gas-related arbitration to local courts via the Natural Wealth and Resources Act in 2017, rendering the engagement of international majors even more difficult. Against the background of waning interest, Tanzania has also stopped all negotiations with international oil companies on the review of PSA terms and conditions. The Tanzanian government claimed that it needs to suspend communication so as to be able to focus on a thorough review of gas-related PSAs.

As a consequence of all the above developments, Tanzania is compelled to postpone its 5th upstream licensing round well into 2021-2022, despite initial promises to hold it as soon as 2017. All this only a couple of months after Tanzania stated its intention of reopening its hydrocarbon licensing activity after an almost 5-year hiatus. The licensing round would have included 8 deep-water blocks in water depths of 2-3000 meters with quite a remarkable drilling history: Blocks 1,2,3 and 4 have a total of seven gas discoveries yet were subsequently relinquished at different stages by Statoil, ExxonMobil, BG and Ophir. Tanzania’s hydrocarbon exploration story is essentially one that revolves around oil majors going deeper and deeper into the abyss of the Indian Ocean. Related: The World’s Most Controversial Oil Frontier Falls Out Of Favor With Big Banks

The first geological surveys in Tanzania’s shallow water deposits took place in the early 1950s – despite having discovered several fields, BP could not find any commercially viable assets. Then the Italian AGIP, now part of ENI, took over and spearheaded the Tanzanian surveying drive, however most of the activity took place in shallow water in water depths of 100-200 meters and yielded no breakthrough. After the 1st licensing round was launched in 2000, many oil majors were tempted to try their luck in a new oil frontier – exploration activities led by Ophir, Petrobras and Shell garnered some 18-20 TCf in recoverable gas reserves, enough to feed a mid-range LNG terminal but not necessarily enough to satiate domestic gas demand.

Concurrently, the island of Zanzibar which has been seeking legislative and regulatory autonomy from the federal government in Dodoma, intends to hold a deep-water offshore licensing round in 2021. The standoff between Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania is by no means new – Shell has in fact clinched 4 offshore blocks in 2002 off Zanzibar’s coast and has been waiting all these years for the two parties to decide how the revenues should be distributed between the two. With Zanzibar retaining its own parliament and president ever since it joined mainland Tanganyika in 1964, the energy-related feud is closely intertwined with Tanzania’s political travails. In September 2019 Zanzibar has issued a tender for a 2D seismic survey in its deep-water offshore in water depths of 500-3500 metres.

The crux of the matter is that despite recent legislative advances in safeguarding Zanzibar’s sovereignty over the resources in its offshore zone – among others the 2016 Zanzibar Oil and Gas Act – the federal constitution supersedes all regional laws. As things stand now, the Constitution of Tanzania stipulates that all oil and gas-related issues are a union matter, which might be read in a way that should any Zanzibari drilling result in a substantial discovery, the federal government might revisit its light-handed upstream policy. Related: Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Tanzania has also been very slow to advance the Tanzania LNG project. Having first discovered natural gas in the country’s offshore in 2010, constructing an LNG terminal in Lindi to supply the Asian market has been on the agenda for 6-7 years already and even under the most optimistic scenarios it is only in 2028 that it would be commissioned. That is a very sluggish pace for a project that has ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor onboard and that would add some 2% per year annual growth to Tanzania’s GDP. Part of the problem is a persisting sense of discontentment that the Tanzanian President has reportedly made clear to the project’s consortium, namely that they are seeking profits to the detriment of the government and asked for a reassessment of the project’s objectives.

Although discussion on the topic is generally scant, the fact that the government has been pushing for separate talks with each investor (instead of the previously held joint round talks) to conclude the host government agreement already insinuates a lack of progress on the topic. Were governmental interference or unrealistic demands to derail Tanzania LNG, both Tanzania’s and Zanzibar’s offshore licensing round would take a biting blow. There are always different ways of looking at things, of course, the adverse consequences of the oil price drop have some positive ramifications, too, for Tanzania – this African country of some 60 million has no refinery and currently imports unprecedently cheap products from the Middle East. But the larger picture needs a positive institutional boost so as to bring Tanzania back to the forefront of East Africa’s E&P developments.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Shale Giant Chesapeake Go Bankrupt?
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China
U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery
Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com