It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 121.3 -0.18 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 122.8 -0.26 -0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.015 +0.052 +0.58%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.411 +0.007 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.270 -0.006 -0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 1 min 115.3 -0.75 -0.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.270 -0.006 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 118.8 +2.29 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 122.4 +2.31 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 119.0 +0.85 +0.72%
Graph down Basra Light 192 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 128.7 +0.86 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 129.4 +0.96 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 127.3 +1.11 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 98.87 +1.96 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 108.0 +2.70 +2.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 124.3 +2.70 +2.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 122.5 +2.70 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 120.4 +2.70 +2.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 119.7 +2.70 +2.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 123.2 +2.70 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 117.9 +2.70 +2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 111.8 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.2 +1.66 +1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 118.0 -0.75 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 112.3 +2.50 +2.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.7 +2.80 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 10 hours "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 12 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 3 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 10 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM

Breaking News:

Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

Big Oil Set To Win Stakes In Qatar’s Huge LNG Expansion Projects

Big Oil Set To Win Stakes In Qatar’s Huge LNG Expansion Projects

Some of the biggest international…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sustained Rally

Climbing LNG exports and high…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 09, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how finely balanced global energy markets are and how reliant the world is on natural gas.
  • Africa already has significant natural gas reserves and has the potential to discover and produce significantly more. 
  • Even the ex-UN climate envoy, Mary Robinson, has advocated for the African region to develop its natural gas resources to support the continent’s energy security.
Join Our Community

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and other regional bodies have repeatedly stated the importance of natural gas in supporting a transition away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. It is viewed as a less dirty energy source than others, particularly coal, leading many to acknowledge the need to maintain natural gas production to meet global energy demand. As Europe and North America search for other regions to fill the gap created by introducing sanctions on Russia, several countries across Africa could play an integral role in supplying the region and world with much-needed natural gas. 

At present, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region provides around 50 percent of oil exports and 15 percent of natural gas exports globally. Oil and gas provide most of the region’s electricity, around 95 percent.

Beyond the MENA region, the African continent has significant natural gas reserves, as half the countries in the region have proven gas resources, totaling around 800 trillion cubic feet (Tcf). Gas production in Africa is expected to increase by around 80 percent by 2035, according to BP. This will significantly boost economies across the region, provide new skilled jobs, and help to expand the middle-class population across several countries.

The top ten natural gas reserves in the continent are located in Nigeria, with just almost 207 Tcf, Algeria – 159 Tcf, Senegal – 120 Tcf, Mozambique – 100 Tcf, Egypt, 77 Tcf, Tanzania – 57.5 Tcf, Libya – 53 Tcf, Angola -13.5 Tcf, Congo – 10 Tcf, and Equitorial Guinea – 5 Tcf. However, there is great potential for further exploration and more natural gas discoveries across the largely underexplored region. 

Nigeria is the 12th largest petroleum producer in the world and already has a well-established oil and gas sector, overseen by the Department of Petroleum Resources. Oil contributes around 7.5 percent to the country’s GDP, with an average oil production of 1.42 million bpd in May. Extensive exploration of the country’s oil regions has supported the development of the natural gas industry, allowing for a better understanding of the country’s reserves. The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Company, established in 1989 is the main national producer of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). 

In contrast, there are several new players in the African oil and gas market. Numerous discoveries between 2014 and 2017 in Senegal have put it on the path to becoming a major oil and gas producer over the next few years. By the end of 2021, Senegal had proven reserves of 1 billion barrels of oil. The offshore flagship Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG gas project is the deepest offshore development in progress in sub-Saharan Africa, with estimated natural gas reserves of 566 billion cubic meters of gas. Senegal expects large-scale commercial production from the project to commence in 2023, which will play an important role in the region’s energy security.  

In an unexpected move, the ex-UN climate envoy, Mary Robinson, is advocating for the African region to develop its natural gas resources to support the continent’s energy security. Despite the need to cut global greenhouse gas emissions, Robinson encourages the use of natural gas in Africa to meet the growing energy demand. She explains, “Africa is trying to get its voice out about its needs for just, equitable energy, and of course, that implies some use of gas as a just transition.” 

She highlighted the 600 million people in Africa living without electricity, as well as 900 million using biomass and dirty oil cooking stoves, going on to say, “There has to be a certain leeway to tackle the energy poverty in Africa, and give Africa a faster capability to move.” However, she made it clear – ahead of COP27 – that this case is not the same for developed economies, which should be transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. 

While Europe is ramping up its investment in renewable energy developments, it has become clear how dependent the region still is on natural gas to meet its energy needs. Sanctions on Russian gas have led Europe to turn to Africa, and other regions, to fill the gap. While it is vital that countries across Europe invest heavily in renewable energy projects to meet carbon-cutting targets by the end of the decade, in the short term it is likely that the region’s reliance on LNG will continue, offering several African countries the opportunity to profit from this demand. 

The IEA highlights several ways in which the Middle East and the African region could make industrial practices more efficient to free up a significant proportion of its natural gas output for export. Approximately one-fifth of the MENA region’s gas is used in low-efficiency gas-fired power plants with an average efficiency of between 30 and 35 percent. However, switching to combined-cycle gas power plants, with around 50 percent efficiency, would allow for a decrease of around 50 billion cubic meters in gas use for the same electricity production.

Alternatively, most MENA countries could switch to renewable energy sources for much of their electricity production, allowing for greater levels of natural gas exports and revenues. This would support the region’s energy transition. But to achieve this, it will require a significant investment from the countries which are imposing sanctions on Russian gas and shifting their reliance to other regions of the world. International companies could contribute significantly to the improvement in the efficiency of the MENA region’s natural gas industry, as well as to the development of a sustainable renewable energy sector. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil Set To Win Stakes In Qatar’s Huge LNG Expansion Projects
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com