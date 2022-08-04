Global Thirst For Natural Gas Triggers Middle East Spending Spree

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.91 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.37 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.60 -2.80 -2.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.163 +0.041 +0.50%
Graph down Gasoline 33 mins 2.792 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%
Chart Mars US 5 mins 90.26 -3.76 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 33 mins 2.792 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 36 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 36 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 36 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 248 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 36 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 36 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.00 -2.15 -3.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 76.56 -3.76 -4.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 92.81 -3.76 -3.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 91.06 -3.76 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 88.96 -3.76 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 88.21 -3.76 -4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 91.76 -3.76 -3.94%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 86.41 -3.76 -4.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -4.00 -4.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 104.3 +0.33 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 -3.75 -4.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 16 hours "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend

U.S. Natural Gas Production Hit An All-Time High In 2021

U.S. Natural Gas Production Hit An All-Time High In 2021

The United States broke records…

Gas Shortage Sparks Energy Security Fears In Asia

Gas Shortage Sparks Energy Security Fears In Asia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

EU Members Urge Citizens To Reduce Energy Consumption

EU Members Urge Citizens To Reduce Energy Consumption

The European Union is beginning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Thirst For Natural Gas Triggers Middle East Spending Spree

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 04, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been working to increase their domestic gas production.
  • Middle East oil and gas producers see an opportunity for long-term LNG supply contracts in Europe.
  • Oman plans expansion of gas production and is considering creating a new company to manage Oman’s gas assets by the end of this year
Join Our Community

The world’s top oil exporting region, the Middle East, is looking to boost natural gas production and exports as global and local gas demand is set to grow in the coming years.  

Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has been the gas leader in the Middle East for years, while the other Gulf countries rich in natural gas have been lagging when it comes to gas project developments. 

This is no longer the case. 

The major oil producers in OPEC—Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—have been working to increase their domestic gas production with some projects planned alongside carbon capture projects to reduce emissions. Oman, outside of OPEC but part of the OPEC+ alliance, is also betting on more gas production and an expansion of gas exploration and production. 

The highly volatile global gas market since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the expected strong demand for LNG in Europe as it seeks to cut off dependence on Russia are bullish factors for those Middle Eastern oil and gas producers with plans to export more LNG. 

LNG Demand Is Back 

Demand for non-Russian gas in Europe is set to be robust for years as the EU looks to replace as much pipeline gas from Russia as soon as possible. 

LNG buyers are returning to long-term contracts in order to secure the long-term supply of non-Russian gas and to insulate themselves from spiking volatile spot prices.

“Many traditional LNG buyers will neither procure spot gas or LNG nor renew or sign additional LNG contracts with Russian sellers. Spot prices have also been high and volatile, pushing many buyers towards long-term contracts,” Wood Mackenzie principal analyst Daniel Toleman said in May. 

The Middle East, whose major exporters of both oil and gas traditionally prefer long-term contracts, could play a larger role in global LNG term supply by the end of the decade.  

Qatar is leading the Middle East’s response to global LNG demand with the world’s biggest LNG expansion project ever. Other producers in the Gulf also aim to boost production and exports, as well as domestic consumption of gas for power generation to reduce the amount of oil burned for electricity, freeing more crude for exports. 

Qatar’s Mega LNG Expansion

Qatar announced last year the world’s largest LNG project, North Field East Project (NFE), which is set to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mmtpa) to 110 mmtpa. The project, expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2025, will cost as much as US$28.75 billion. Qatar also plans another expansion phase at the North Field, the world’s largest natural gas field, which it shares with Iran. The second expansion phase will be the North Field South Project (NFS), set to further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 mmtpa to 126 mmtpa, with an expected production start date in 2027. 

State firm QatarEnergy has recently picked international majors ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Shell, Eni, and TotalEnergies as partners in the North Field East expansion project.  

UAE Advances Gas & LNG Export Projects 

In the UAE, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is expanding its LNG fleet as part of strategic plans to support ADNOC’s existing LNG business and its significant growth plans.

ADNOC plans to have a new export facility, Fujairah LNG, expected to be operational between 2026 and 2028 and include an LNG plant with a total capacity of 9.6 million tons per annum (Mtpa). Earlier this year, the Abu Dhabi state firm awarded McDermott a contract to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the facility. 

Related: Oil Falls As EIA Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

A few days ago, ADNOC announced drilling contracts for the Hail and Ghasha Gas Development Project, part of the Ghasha Concession, the world’s largest offshore sour gas development and a key part of ADNOC’s plans to make the UAE self-sufficient in gas.  

“ADNOC is committed to unlocking the UAE’s abundant natural gas reserves to enable domestic gas self-sufficiency, industrial growth and diversification, as well as to meet growing global gas demand,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC Group CEO and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. 

Moreover, in partnership with international majors, ADNOC continues to explore for more gas (and oil) and has just announced a second gas discovery from Offshore Block 2 Exploration Concession in Abu Dhabi, which is operated by Italy’s Eni.

Oman Looks To Boost Upstream Gas  

Oman also bets big on gas, and its LNG exports—mostly to Asian buyers South Korea and Japan—grew by 8% annually in the first half of 2022. The Sultanate plans expansion of gas production and is considering creating a new company to manage Oman’s gas assets by the end of this year, sources told Energy Intelligence.

Oman is entering a phase in which it has to renegotiate all its sales contracts which expire in 2025. However, its oil and gas sector management has seen a lot of personnel changes recently, and the LNG team at the energy ministry is relatively inexperienced, a source told Energy Intelligence.   

The major oil producers in the Middle East are now joining Qatar in expanding upstream gas development and LNG export project plans as global and local gas demand is expected to rise for years to come.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shale Giant Chesapeake To Exit Oil As It Focuses On Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com