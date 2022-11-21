Floating LNG Projects Boom As Europe Races To Stock Up On Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 79.73 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 87.45 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.638 -0.138 -2.04%
Graph up Gasoline 31 mins 2.452 +0.015 +0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 74.98 -5.10 -6.37%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.452 +0.015 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.66 -2.89 -3.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 88.93 -2.53 -2.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.07 -2.46 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 357 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.87 -3.68 -4.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.49 -3.32 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 53.29 -0.37 -0.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.86 -1.29 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 82.26 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 80.51 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 77.66 -1.29 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.66 -1.29 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 84.61 -1.29 -1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.96 -1.29 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 10 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Kurdish Oil Jitters As Iran Bombs Northern Iraq

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Freeport LNG reportedly told customers…

The Real Challenge For Europe’s Energy Market Will Come Next Year

The Real Challenge For Europe’s Energy Market Will Come Next Year

Europe is on course to…

Armenia Doubles Gas Imports From Iran Through 2030

Armenia Doubles Gas Imports From Iran Through 2030

Iran and Armenia have agreed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Floating LNG Projects Boom As Europe Races To Stock Up On Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 21, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Floating LNG projects are booming in both gas-importing countries and gas-producing countries.
  • Europe is the main driver in the soaring demand for FLNG projects.
  • Europe is racing against time to stock up on as much natural gas as possible as it slashes its reliance on Russian energy.
Join Our Community

Floating LNG projects are becoming increasingly popular as Europe races against time to get its hands on as much natural gas as soon as possible, and developers look for cheaper and faster options to monetize gas resources.   Just this month, a new floating LNG (FLNG) platform began to export gas from Mozambique to Europe, while several FLNG and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) have already been set up in Europe, just a few months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine upended the EU’s energy policy.  

Demand for floating LNG projects is soaring, both in gas importing countries and gas-producing nations, as energy security and ways to curb skyrocketing energy bills for industries and households top the energy policy agenda after Russia slashed gas supply to Europe earlier this year.

Investors are also more inclined to fund lower-cost, smaller offshore FLNG projects with quicker paybacks than huge onshore LNG facilities that take more than double the time to build.

“The reputation of floating LNG is definitely improving,” Fraser Carson, an analyst at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, told Bloomberg. “We are seeing lenders much more willing to provide financing for FLNG projects,” Carson added.

Over the past few months, FLNG projects have gathered momentum, both in producing and importing countries.

Earlier this month, Italy’s Eni announced the first shipment of LNG produced by Coral Sul FLNG from the Coral gas field in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin off Mozambique. The project, sanctioned in 2017, came on stream after just five years, in line with the initial budget and schedule, despite the disruptions caused by Covid, the Italian energy major said.  

In Europe, FSRUs are being set up in Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland. Eemshaven in the Netherlands and Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel in Germany are expected to be operational by the end of this year.  

Currently, the faster and cheaper option to have more LNG import facilities is the hiring of FSRUs, Kaushal Ramesh, Senior Gas & LNG Analyst at Rystad Energy, told Financial Times’ Alan Livsey earlier this year 

“There are few use cases better suited to FSRUs than Europe’s situation right now,” Ramesh told FT.

Onshore LNG import facilities are much more expensive, take years to build, and ultimately, and they could remain stranded assets if Europe reaches its goal to cut gas consumption by 30% by 2030 and greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030—its interim target on the road to net-zero emissions by 2050.  

So countries in northern Europe are now looking to charter FSRUs for LNG imports to secure gas supply for the next few winters until the EU makes meaningful progress in cutting gas consumption through energy efficiency measures and boosting hydrogen and renewable gas use. 

For example, on the day in May on which Gazprom said it would cut off all gas supply to Finland effective immediately, Finland’s transmission network company Gasgrid Finland Oy and U.S.-based Excelerate Energy signed a ten-year lease agreement for the LNG terminal ship Exemplar to ensure sufficient gas supply in Finland. 

“Leasing an LNG terminal vessel is extremely important, as it ensures security of supply for gas supplies in both Finland and Estonia,” Gasgrid CEO Olli Sipilä said at the time. 

Related: Saudis Take The Lead In New Round Of OPEC+ Cuts

In the Netherlands, gas provider Gasunie built a floating LNG terminal in Eemshaven in the Groningen area, and commissioned it in September, just six months after concept.

Germany, for its part, has already chartered several FSRUs since May, with two of those, at Wilhelmshaven and at Brunsbüttel, expected to begin operations by the end of this year. Last week, Germany said it had completed the construction of the Wilhelmshaven floating LNG terminal.

Currently, Germany has six such FLNG terminals planned by the end of 2023. Those FSRUs will have the capacity to import around a third of Germany’s annual gas consumption, according to Reuters estimates

True, FLNG projects have much lower production/import capacity than the large onshore plants. But they are the cheaper and faster alternative to meet short-to-medium term gas demand in Europe. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Still Can’t Quit Russian LNG
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases
Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records
Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com