Xiaomi's EV Launch Shakes Up China's Auto Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.81 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.67 +0.75 +0.84%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.15 +0.62 +0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.864 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.782 +0.023 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 152 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.782 +0.023 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.68 +1.46 +1.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.13 +1.26 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.34 +2.21 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 855 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.48 +2.66 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.47 +2.57 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 308 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 70.40 +1.44 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.30 +1.44 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.55 +1.44 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 80.15 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 77.40 +1.44 +1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 86.15 +1.44 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.80 +1.44 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.12 +1.57 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Dutch Senate Puts Off Vote to Shut Groningen Gas Field for Good

Oil Closes the Month on a Strong Note

Oil Closes the Month on a Strong Note

The oil markets are increasingly…

Exxon and CNOOC Team Up To Challenge Chevron’s Guyana Oil Deal

Exxon and CNOOC Team Up To Challenge Chevron’s Guyana Oil Deal

Exxon and CNOOC have merged…

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

The breakthrough in fast-charging lithium-ion…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Xiaomi's EV Launch Shakes Up China's Auto Industry

By ZeroHedge - Apr 03, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The Xiaomi SU7 EV sold out its 2024 inventory in 24 hours after launch.
  • The SU7 features an 800-volt system, batteries from CATL or BYD, and a range of up to 515 miles.
EV

Xiaomi's marketing efforts have made a significant impact in the highly competitive EV market.The Xiaomi SU7 EV launch was such a resounding success that the vehicle sold out of all of its 2024 inventory within a span of 24 hours, according to InsideEVs.

The automaker is the latest to throw its hat in the fray and make a grab for marketshare in China, alongside of leaders BYD and Tesla. 

Xiaomi's stock raged higher in Hong Kong on the news heading into Tuesday's U.S. market open, which was preceded by Tesla missing its Q1 delivery guidance by a wide margin and posting its first Q1 delivery decline since 2020. 

Within the first four minutes of its launch last Thursday, Xiaomi's debut car, the SU7, saw 10,000 preorders in China, escalating to 50,000 in 27 minutes and nearly reaching 90,000 by day's end, the Inside EV report says.

The surge in demand for a vehicle by a newcomer to the automotive industry means customers who put down a 5,000-yuan ($850) deposit could face up to a seven-month wait, Reuters reported, citing delivery timelines from Xiaomi's car app.

Scheduled to start deliveries by month's end, the top-tier Max model of the SU7, priced at 299,900 yuan ($41,500), has a delivery estimate of 27 to 30 weeks, pushing some deliveries into the next year. The Standard and Pro versions, at 215,900 yuan ($29,900) and 245,000 yuan ($33,990) respectively, are expected to take 18 to 21 weeks for delivery.

The SU7, equipped with in-house developed electric motors and available in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, features an 800-volt system and batteries from CATL or BYD, offering up to 515 miles (830 kilometers) of range. BAIC is set to manufacture the vehicle in Beijing, with an initial capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually, doubling in the second phase.

Priced around $4,000 less than Tesla's Model 3 in China, the SU7 boasts a longer range, additional interior screens, a head-up display, and a more upscale interior that integrates with Xiaomi's consumer electronics. Despite the availability of cheaper alternatives like the Zeekr 007, Xiaomi's marketing has evidently made a significant impact in the highly competitive EV market.

We noted just yesterday that EV automakers were scrambling to offer incentives to compete not only with Xiaomi's launch, but leaders Tesla and BYD. On April 1, Shanghai-based Nio unveiled an incentive plan worth up to 1 billion yuan ($186.4 million) to encourage gasoline vehicle owners to switch, offering perks like battery swaps, extra driving function subscriptions, and a Nio smartphone. 

Related: Cesium Wars: China and America Battle for the Future of Big Tech

At the same time, Xpeng reduced prices on certain vehicles by up to 20,000 yuan, and Chery Automobile introduced free purchase tax on select models and improved trade-in values. 

The heavy promotions stand at odds with Tesla's strategy in China, which saw the automaker increase its Model Y SUV price, a move previously hinted to boost pre-hike demand and sales. 

Recall we also wrote just days ago that Nissan is the latest manufacturer to aim to cut EV costs in order to keep up with an increasingly competitive and saturated landscape. The company is now seeking to compete with Chinese rivals by slashing costs by 30%, Financial Times reported last weekend.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, we have noted that auto companies are slashing investment in EVs, as is the case with American auto manufacturers like Ford and GM. We wrote last month that Joe Biden's vision for EVs across America is in "full collapse". 

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cesium Wars: China and America Battle for the Future of Big Tech
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now
Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com