Wireless Power Will Be A Game-Changer For Green Energy

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.9 -0.40 -0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 113.4 +0.87 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.796 +0.052 +0.59%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 3.768 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.677 -0.121 -3.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.677 -0.121 -3.18%

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 175 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 96.18 +0.39 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 112.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 110.7 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 108.6 +0.39 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 107.8 +0.39 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 111.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 106.0 +0.39 +0.37%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.2 +2.58 +2.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Wireless Power Will Be A Game-Changer For Green Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. Naval Research scientists have just made a major breakthrough in wireless energy transmission.
  • The new development is capable of wirelessly powering devices and delivering electricity from miles away. 
  • Power beaming could be a game-changer for the green energy revolution.  
Scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory believe that power beaming could be the next big thing in energy, capable of wirelessly powering devices and delivering electricity from miles away. 

Basic physics and recent advances in transmission and reception technologies could one day provide power without needing electricity grids—potentially reducing the need for fuel transportation or batteries to store energy. 

“It’s not the only option when you can’t string wires, but my colleagues and I expect, within the set of possible technologies for providing electricity to far-flung spots, that power beaming will, quite literally, shine,” Paul Jaffe Ph.D., Power Beaming and Space Solar Lead at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, wrote in an article published in the June 2022 issue of IEEE Spectrum. 

If power beaming technology could be successfully scaled up from experimental stages, it could be a game-changer for the green energy revolution.  

Even though it’s still in its early stages, researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory believe it has the potential to upend the way energy is distributed on Earth, in space, and from space to Earth. 

The ideas and experiments have been around for decades. Yet, only recently, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory announced the most significant power beaming demonstration in nearly 50 years. 

The team has recently demonstrated the feasibility of terrestrial microwave power beaming by transmitting 1.6 kilowatts of power over 1 kilometer as part of the project Safe and COntinuous Power bEaming—Microwave (SCOPE-M), funded by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund. 

The researchers used a 10 gigahertz (GHz) microwave beam, which they believe is a great choice because the component technology is cheap and mature, and even in heavy rainfall, the loss of power is less than five percent.

The systems of microwave power beaming use transmitters that typically use solid-state electronic amplifiers and phased-array, parabolic, or metamaterial antennas. The receiver, called a rectenna, can convert electromagnetic energy into direct current electricity in wireless power transmission systems.

The team has found that it is possible to use a beam with such power density that is safe for birds, animals, and people. Moreover, efficiencies of power beaming within safety limits can exceed 70 percent, more than double that of a typical solar cell, Jaffe wrote. 

“During the course of our demonstration, the system further proved itself when, on several occasions, birds flew toward the beam, shutting it off—but only momentarily. You see, the system monitors the volume the beam occupies, along with its immediate surroundings, allowing the power link to automatically reestablish itself when the path is once again clear,” the researcher wrote.

“As engineers, we develop systems that will not exceed those safety limits,” Jaffe said in a statement of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory last month.

“That means it’s safe for birds, animals, and people.”

The DOD believes that power beaming of space to Earth, for example, could mitigate the reliance on the fuel supply for troops, which can be vulnerable to attack. 

According to Christopher Rodenbeck, Ph.D., Head of the Advanced Concepts Group at NRL, power beaming could be the ultimate green technology, which can provide power 24/7, unlike other sources of clean energy. 

“That is something no other form of clean energy can do today,” Rodenbeck said. “From the standpoint of technology readiness level, I feel we are very close to demonstrating a system we can truly deploy and use in a DOD application.” 

Besides the DOD, there are companies and start-ups working with and developing power beaming technology, which could power smart grids and create a wireless global energy network. 

“As such companies establish proven track records for safety and make compelling arguments for the utility of their systems, we are likely to see whole new architectures emerge for sending power from place to place,” Jaffe wrote.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

